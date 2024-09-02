The secret sauce to sporting success

In my exciting journey alongside some of India’s finest athletes — from Olympic medallist Kenneth Bednarek to wrestling champion Sushil Kumar and cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — one thing is crystal clear: nutrition is the secret sauce that turns good athletes into legends. What we put on our plates isn’t just fuel; it’s the magic ingredient that powers greatness. Winning isn’t just about the hours spent training; it’s about what’s on the menu. This realisation underscores a fundamental truth: a well-nourished body is the foundation of sporting excellence.

Parents as the MVPs in young athletes’ nutrition

Athletes might be the ones on the field, but guess who’s the real MVP? Parents! They are the ones who shape those future sports stars with the power of nutrition. Yet only 30 per cent of them fully understand what their kids need on their plates.

More fruits and veggies = more wins: These colourful powerhouses are packed with vitamins and minerals that turn kids into champs.

No sugar please: Cut out the sugary drinks and watch the energy soar — just like that young footballer from Chennai, who went from sluggish to supercharged with just a few small changes.

Parents are the real all-stars, setting their kids up for victory both on and off the field!

Turning nutrition into a fun adventure

Who says nutrition has to be boring? Let’s make healthy eating a fun and exciting journey! Think of it like a treasure hunt — only that the treasure is lifelong health and athletic success. In India, where 14.4 million kids are battling rising obesity rates, making nutrition fun isn’t just important, it’s essential.

Interactive games and challenges: These can make learning about food fun! Imagine kids competing to create the most colourful (and nutritious) plates or discovering the ‘superpowers’ of different fruits and veggies.

Healthy eating = future success: By making nutrition an adventure, we’re not just feeding kids’ bodies — we’re fuelling their futures as champions.

The power of a holistic health game plan

Nutrition is just one piece of the puzzle. To truly excel, athletes need a holistic approach to health — think of it as their secret game plan. But here’s the kicker: only half of India’s teachers are clued in on health and nutrition. That’s like trying to win a match without knowing the rules!

Schools could be the ultimate training ground: Imagine a world where health and nutrition are taught like life’s most valuable playbook, preparing young athletes for success both in and out of the arena.

Building a strong foundation: Teaching these skills early isn’t just smart — it’s game-changing for a healthier, stronger future.

Teen athletes fuelling the fire for competition

Teens aren’t just growing; they’re gearing up for serious competition! Their nutrition game plan needs to be on point. But it’s not just about chowing down — it’s about getting the balance right.

For the girls: Think of nutrition as your best teammate. Track your menstrual cycles, stay on top of hygiene, and bring probiotics into the mix.

For the boys: You need more than just protein shakes. Balanced nutrients and regular check-ups on your testosterone levels can make all the difference.

Divisive moment: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for a banned substance, an anabolic steroid called Clostebol. However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) later determined that it was unintentional, much to the displeasure of many. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

And don’t forget, a solid pre- and post-workout routine can be the secret weapon that keeps you in the game and out of the injury zone.

Blood tests are the athletes’ secret superpower

Want to know what’s really happening under the hood? Regular blood tests are like the superhero cape you never knew you needed. They reveal everything from hidden vitamin deficiencies to hormone imbalances, helping you tweak your diet for peak performance.

Essential tests: Keep an eye on magnesium, calcium, iron, and B12 levels. For female athletes, monitoring inflammatory markers and hormones is crucial.

Health tune-up: Think of it as your regular pit stop — keeping your body in top shape so you can stay on track for greatness.

Sports nutritionists, the unsung heroes behind every champion

Behind every champion, there’s a sports nutritionist quietly working their magic. These pros don’t just create meal plans — they craft personalised strategies that fuel performance, speed up recovery, and prevent injuries. And in a country as diverse as India, they’re experts at navigating cultural food traditions to keep athletes at the top of their game.

Tailored diets: From protein-packed meals to anti-inflammatory diets rich in Omega-3s, sports nutritionists ensure that athletes are fuelled for victory.

Respecting traditions: They know how to balance cultural preferences with the nutritional demands of a high-performance lifestyle.

Unlocking the code to peak performance via genetic testing

Even with the best diets, some athletes need an extra edge. Enter genetic testing — a game-changer that decodes your body’s unique needs. Whether it’s understanding your VO2 max potential, managing lactic acid buildup, or pinpointing injury risks, genetic insights help tailor training and nutrition plans to your DNA.

Personalised insights: Think of it as your custom blueprint for athletic success, fine-tuning every aspect of your regimen to turn national champions into global superstars.

Supplements, the sidekicks to a super diet

Supplements are like the Robin to your Batman — they’re not the hero, but they sure can help. But beware! Over-relying on them without a solid diet is like building a house on sand.

Must-have supplements: Glutamine, protein (if needed), Vitamin D, and multivitamins (especially B12 for vegetarians) can give you an edge.

Hydrate smartly: Swap high-caffeine drinks for electrolytes to keep hydration and performance on point.

Dodging the doping trap by playing clean and winning clean

Doping is the dark side of sports, and too many athletes fall into the trap without even knowing it. Shockingly, nearly 70 per cent of athletes caught doping didn’t realise they were taking banned substances. That’s a huge red flag that we need better education and awareness about.

Play with integrity: Understanding the risks of doping keeps athletes on the path to clean, fair competition. Winning isn’t just about being the best but being the best the right way.

To elevate India to a global sports powerhouse, we must invest in grassroots development, world-class facilities, expert coaching, and sports education, all while fostering a culture that values athletics. Supporting athletes financially and integrating cutting-edge sports science and nutrition into every training regimen are essential steps.

The future of Indian sports is being crafted right now, with every meal we serve and every lesson we impart. By fuelling our young athletes with the right nutrition, we’re not just creating stronger bodies — we’re shaping the champions who will elevate India to global glory. Let’s make holistic nutrition the heartbeat of every athlete’s journey, ensuring that we’re not just nurturing athletes but forging the legends of tomorrow. Together, we can turn dreams into medals and potential into greatness. India’s future champions are counting on us!