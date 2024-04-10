Sauna therapy vs cold therapy — what works better and why

In the realm of post-workout recovery techniques, cold therapy has long been hailed as a go-to method for reducing inflammation, accelerating muscle recovery, and enhancing overall performance. From ice baths to cold showers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts have sworn by its benefits. However, recent scientific research suggests that cold therapy might not be as effective as its counterpart — sauna therapy. In this article, we delve into the comparative efficacy of cold therapy and sauna therapy, backed by scientific evidence.

Understanding cold therapy

Cold therapy involves exposing the body to cold temperatures, typically through methods like ice baths, cold plunges, or cold showers. Advocates of cold therapy argue that it constricts blood vessels, reduces inflammation, numbs nerve endings, and promotes recovery after strenuous physical activity.

Scientific evidence

While cold therapy indeed provides temporary relief and may help in reducing acute inflammation, its long-term benefits are questionable. A study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology compared the effects of cold water immersion (CWI) with active recovery on performance and inflammation markers after exhaustive exercise. Surprisingly, the researchers found that CWI did not enhance recovery or reduce inflammation compared to active recovery alone.

Moreover, another study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research examined the effects of cold water immersion on muscle soreness and strength recovery after resistance training. The results revealed that although cold water immersion reduced perceived soreness, it did not accelerate strength recovery when compared to passive recovery methods.

Limitations of cold therapy

One of the main limitations of cold therapy is its potential to impair muscle growth and adaptation. Cold exposure may interfere with the body’s natural inflammatory response, which is crucial for muscle repair and growth. A study published in the American Journal of Physiology — Cell Physiology found that cold exposure inhibited muscle satellite cell activation, a key process in muscle repair and hypertrophy.

Furthermore, cold therapy’s vasoconstrictive effects may hinder nutrient delivery to muscles, thereby compromising the recovery process. Additionally, prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can lead to tissue damage and increase the risk of cold-related injuries, especially in individuals with underlying health conditions.

The rise of sauna

Better alternative?: Sauna therapy is said to help develop enhanced cardiovascular function, improved endurance, and better recovery. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In contrast to cold therapy, sauna therapy involves exposing the body to high temperatures in a dry or wet sauna environment. Saunas induce sweating, increase heart rate, and promote vasodilation, leading to improved blood flow and circulation. Advocates of sauna therapy argue that it offers a myriad of health benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular function, improved endurance, and better recovery.

Scientific evidence

Numerous studies support the efficacy of sauna therapy in promoting recovery and enhancing athletic performance. A study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport investigated the effects of sauna bathing on endurance performance and recovery in competitive male runners. The researchers found that sauna bathing post-exercise improved time to exhaustion and increased plasma volume, indicating enhanced recovery and hydration status.

Moreover, a systematic review published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine analysed the effects of sauna bathing on athletic performance and recovery. The review concluded that sauna bathing had positive effects on cardiovascular function, thermoregulation, and hormonal response, all of which contribute to improved recovery and performance.

Advantages of sauna therapy

Sauna therapy offers several advantages over cold therapy, including:

1. Enhanced circulation: Sauna therapy promotes vasodilation, leading to increased blood flow and nutrient delivery to muscles, which aids in recovery and repair.

2. Hormonal response: Sauna bathing stimulates the release of endorphins, growth hormone, and heat shock proteins, which play crucial roles in muscle repair, adaptation, and stress reduction.

3. Improved cardiovascular function: Regular sauna use has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, including reduced risk of hypertension, lower cholesterol levels, and improved endothelial function.

4. Relaxation and stress relief: Sauna bathing induces a state of relaxation and promotes stress relief, which is essential for recovery and overall well-being.

While cold therapy has been a popular recovery modality among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, scientific evidence suggests that sauna therapy may offer superior benefits in terms of recovery, performance enhancement, and overall health.

Sauna therapy’s ability to improve circulation, stimulate hormonal response, and promote relaxation makes it a more effective option for post-workout recovery.

As research continues to unveil the therapeutic properties of sauna bathing, it’s time to reconsider its place as the ultimate recovery tool in the fitness arsenal.