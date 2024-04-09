IPL 2024, Statsman: Andre Russell fastest to 200 sixes; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians shatters T20 records

Big hitting Russell

9. The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) batters who have the distinction of smashing 200 or more sixes during their careers. KKR’s Andre Russell, known for his big hitting, became the latest entrant to join this elite group of maximum hitters in IPL cricket history during his unbeaten 64 in 25 balls, with seven sixes and three fours against SRH at the Eden Gardens on 23 March 2024. What is remarkable among this particular group of IPL players is that Russell took the fewest balls to reach the 200 sixes landmark. He needed 1322 balls to hit the 200th maximum of his IPL career, which translates to hitting a six every seven balls.

Quickest (i.e. in fewest balls) to reach 200 sixes in an IPL career

Balls Batter For Agst Venue Date Teams Sixes Mts Inns Balls Balls/6 1322 Andre Russell KKR SRH Kolkata 23 Mar 2024 DC, KKR 203 115 98 1344 6.62 1811 Chris Gayle RCB SRH Bengaluru 13 Apr 2015 KKR,PK,RCB 357 142 141 3333 9.34 2055 Kieron Pollard MI SRH Chennai 17 Apr 2021 MI 223 189 171 2316 10.39 2790 AB de Villiers RCB MI MumbaiWS 15 Apr 2019 DC, RCB 251 184 170 3403 13.56 3126 MS Dhoni CSK RCB Bengaluru 21 Apr 2019 CSK, RPS 242 254 220 3757 15.52 3798 Rohit Sharma MI KKR Abu Dhabi 23 Sep 2020 DCh, MI 261 246 241 4818 18.46





523. The total runs scored in the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024, which is now the highest match aggregate for not only an IPL match but for any T20 match in history. The run-aggregate surpasses the previous highest of 517 runs in the T20 international match between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion on 26 March 2023. This is only the fifth time the run-aggregate of 500 runs has been crossed in a T20 match.

Highest match run-aggregates in T20 cricket

Match aggregate Overs Team1 (total) Team2 (total) Venue Date Won by 523/8 40.0 SRH (277/3) MI (246/5) Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 517/9 38.5 West Indies (258/5) South Africa (259/4, 18.5 ov) Centurion 26 Mar 2023 South Africa by 6 wkts & 7 balls remaining 515/11 40.0 Multan Sultans (262/3) Quetta Gladiators (253/8) Rawalpindi 11 Mar 2023 Multan Sultans by 9 runs 506/10 39.2 Surrey (252/7) Middlesex (254/3, 19.2 ov) The Oval 22 Jun 2023 Middlesex by 7 wkts & 4 balls remaining 501/12 40.0 Titans (271/3) Knights (230/9) Potchefstroom 31 Oct 2022 Titans by 41 runs

Highest match run-aggregates in IPL cricket

Match aggregate Overs Team1 (total) Team2 (total) Venue Date Won by 523/8 40.0 SRH (277/3) MI (246/5) Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 469/10 40.0 CSK (246/5) RR (223/5) Chennai 3 Apr 2010 CSK by 23 runs 459/14 40.0 KKR (245/6) PBKS (214/8) Indore 12 May 2018 KKR by 31 runs 458/15 39.5 LSG (257/5) PBKS (201/10, 19.5 ov) Mohali 28 Apr 2023 LSG by 56 runs 453/9 40.0 PBKS (230/6) MI (223/6) Mumbai WS 11 May 2017 PBKS by 7 runs





277. The total number of runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024 is now the highest match total by a side in IPL cricket. Overall, it is the fourth-highest total ever made by a side in T20 cricket history. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ 246/5 is the joint fifth-highest total for a chasing side in T20 cricket but the highest for any side chasing in IPL cricket.

Highest team totals in T20 cricket

Total By Opponent Venue Date Won by 314/3 Nepal Mongolia Hangzhou, China 27 Sep 2023 Nepal by 273 runs 278/3 Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun, India 23 Feb 2019 Afghanistan by 84 runs 278/4 Czech Republic Turkey Ilfov County, Romania 30 Aug 2019 Czech Rep by 257 runs



277/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad, India 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 275/6 Punjab Andhra Ranchi, India 17 Oct 2023 Punjab by 105 runs

Note: Eight days after the Hyderabad game on 3 April 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders registered 272/7 in its 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, the seventh-highest total in T20 history.

Highest team totals in IPL cricket

Total By Opponent Venue Date Won by 277/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 272/7 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam 3 Apr 2024 KKR by 106 runs 263/5 RC Bengaluru Pune Warriors Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013 RCB by 130 runs 257/5 Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Mohali 28 Apr 2023 LSG by 56 runs

Highest team totals in an IPL match during a chase

Total Team batting 2nd Team batting 1st Venue Date Result 246/5 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 MI lost by 31 runs 226/6 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Sharjah 27 Sep 2020 RR won by 4 wkts (3 balls rem) 223/5 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Chennai 3 Apr 2010 RR lost by 23 runs 223/6 Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Mumbai WS 11 May 2017 MI lost by 7 runs





38. The number of sixes in the Hyderabad match is now the maximum hit in any T20 match in history. The Hyderabad side hit 18, while the losing side, Mumbai, had 20 sixes in its chase. This is the most hit in an IPL match, obliterating the previous best tally of 33 sixes achieved on three occasions.

Most sixes hit in a T20 match (by both sides)

Sixes Team1 (sixes) Team2 (sixes) Venue Date Won by 38 SRH (18) MI (20) Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 37 Balkh Legends (23) Kabul Zwanan (14) Sharjah 14 Oct 2018 Balkh Legends by 21 runs 37 Jamaica Tallawahs (21) St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (16) Basseterre 10 Sep 2019 Patriots by 4 wkts & 7 balls remaining 36 Titans (17) Knights (19) Potchefstroom 31 Oct 2022 Titans by 41 runs

Most sixes hit in an IPL match (by both sides)

Sixes Team1 (sixes) Team2 (sixes) Venue Date Won by 38 SRH (18) MI (20) Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH by 31 runs 33 RCB (16) CSK (17) Bengaluru 25 Apr 2018 CSK by 5 wkts & 2 balls remaining 33 RR (17) CSK (16) Sharjah 22 Sep 2020 RR by 16 runs 33 CSK (17) RCB (16) Bengaluru 17 Apr 2023 CSK by 8 runs





349. The total runs made in the opening match of this year’s IPL is now the highest combined total by both sides without any individual registering a fifty score. RCB’s Anuj Rawat’s 48 was the highest score of the match.

Highest combined total in an IPL match without any 50+ score

Total Team1 (Total) Team2 (Total) Venue Date Won by Highest scorer 349/10 RCB (173/6) CSK (176/4) Chennai 22 Mar 2024 CSK Anuj Rawat (RCB) 48 343/11 RPS (171/8) GL (172/3) Rajkot 14 Apr 2017 GL Brendon McCullum (GL) 49 343/14 KKR (171/6) CSK (172/8) Abu Dhabi 26 Sep 2021 CSK Rahul Tripathi (KKR) 45 342/12 PBKS (179/4) RR (163/8) Mohali 23 May 2014 PBKS Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 40 337/17 KKR (171/9) SRH (166/8) Hyderabad 4 May 2023 KKR Rinku Singh (KKR) 46





277. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad is now the highest in a T20 match without any of the players making a three-figure score in the innings. Then, a week later, in Visakhapatnam, Kolkata Knight Riders, during its 272/7 against Delhi Capitals, came close to it. These two instances occupy the top two positions in T20 cricket as shown in the table below.

Highest T20 total without a century

Total For Against Venue Date Won by Highest scorer 277/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27 Mar 2024 SRH Heinrich Klaasen 80* 272/7 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam 3 Apr 2024 KKR Sunil Narine 85 267/2 Trinbago Knight Riders Jamaica Tallawahs Kingston 13 Sep 2019 TKR Colin Munro 96* 265/5 Somerset Derbyshire Taunton 9 Jul 2022 Som Rilee Rossouw 93 260/6 Sri Lanka Kenya Johannesburg 14 Sep 2007 SL Sanath Jayasuriya 88 260/3 Leinster Lightning North-West Warriors Dublin 28 Jul 2022 LL Lorcan Tucker 77

Note: The Johannesburg match was in the T20 World Cup.

All records are correct and updated until 5 April 2024.