IPL 2024, Statsman: Andre Russell fastest to 200 sixes; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians shatters T20 records

IPL 2024: Here are the all stats, numbers and trivia from the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 14:46 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Serial six-hitter Andre Russell has lit up IPL 2024 with his big-hitting.
Serial six-hitter Andre Russell has lit up IPL 2024 with his big-hitting. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

Serial six-hitter Andre Russell has lit up IPL 2024 with his big-hitting. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

Big hitting Russell

9. The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) batters who have the distinction of smashing 200 or more sixes during their careers. KKR’s Andre Russell, known for his big hitting, became the latest entrant to join this elite group of maximum hitters in IPL cricket history during his unbeaten 64 in 25 balls, with seven sixes and three fours against SRH at the Eden Gardens on 23 March 2024. What is remarkable among this particular group of IPL players is that Russell took the fewest balls to reach the 200 sixes landmark. He needed 1322 balls to hit the 200th maximum of his IPL career, which translates to hitting a six every seven balls.

Quickest (i.e. in fewest balls) to reach 200 sixes in an IPL career

Balls

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Teams

Sixes

Mts

Inns

Balls

Balls/6

1322

Andre Russell

KKR

SRH

Kolkata

23 Mar 2024

DC, KKR

203

115

98

1344

6.62

1811

Chris Gayle

RCB

SRH

Bengaluru

13 Apr 2015

KKR,PK,RCB

357

142

141

3333

9.34

2055

Kieron Pollard

MI

SRH

Chennai

17 Apr 2021

MI

223

189

171

2316

10.39

2790

AB de Villiers

RCB

MI

MumbaiWS

15 Apr 2019

DC, RCB

251

184

170

3403

13.56

3126

MS Dhoni

CSK

RCB

Bengaluru

21 Apr 2019

CSK, RPS

242

254

220

3757

15.52

3798

Rohit Sharma

MI

KKR

Abu Dhabi

23 Sep 2020

DCh, MI

261

246

241

4818

18.46


523. The total runs scored in the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024, which is now the highest match aggregate for not only an IPL match but for any T20 match in history. The run-aggregate surpasses the previous highest of 517 runs in the T20 international match between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion on 26 March 2023. This is only the fifth time the run-aggregate of 500 runs has been crossed in a T20 match.

Highest match run-aggregates in T20 cricket

Match aggregate

Overs

Team1 (total)

Team2 (total)

Venue

Date

Won by

523/8

40.0

SRH (277/3)

MI (246/5)

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

517/9

38.5

West Indies (258/5)

South Africa (259/4, 18.5 ov)

Centurion

26 Mar 2023

South Africa by 6 wkts & 7 balls remaining

515/11

40.0

Multan Sultans (262/3)

Quetta Gladiators (253/8)

Rawalpindi

11 Mar 2023

Multan Sultans by 9 runs

506/10

39.2

Surrey (252/7)

Middlesex (254/3, 19.2 ov)

The Oval

22 Jun 2023

Middlesex by 7 wkts & 4 balls remaining

501/12

40.0

Titans (271/3)

Knights (230/9)

Potchefstroom

31 Oct 2022

Titans by 41 runs

Highest match run-aggregates in IPL cricket

Match aggregate

Overs

Team1 (total)

Team2 (total)

Venue

Date

Won by

523/8

40.0

SRH (277/3)

MI (246/5)

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

469/10

40.0

CSK (246/5)

RR (223/5)

Chennai

3 Apr 2010

CSK by 23 runs

459/14

40.0

KKR (245/6)

PBKS (214/8)

Indore

12 May 2018

KKR by 31 runs

458/15

39.5

LSG (257/5)

PBKS (201/10, 19.5 ov)

Mohali

28 Apr 2023

LSG by 56 runs

453/9

40.0

PBKS (230/6)

MI (223/6)

Mumbai WS

11 May 2017

PBKS by 7 runs


277. The total number of runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024 is now the highest match total by a side in IPL cricket. Overall, it is the fourth-highest total ever made by a side in T20 cricket history. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ 246/5 is the joint fifth-highest total for a chasing side in T20 cricket but the highest for any side chasing in IPL cricket.

Highest team totals in T20 cricket

Total

By

Opponent

Venue

Date

Won by

314/3

Nepal

Mongolia

Hangzhou, China

27 Sep 2023

Nepal by 273 runs

278/3

Afghanistan

Ireland

Dehradun, India

23 Feb 2019

Afghanistan by 84 runs

278/4

Czech Republic

Turkey

Ilfov County, Romania

30 Aug 2019

Czech Rep by 257 runs

 

277/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, India

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

275/6

Punjab

Andhra

Ranchi, India

17 Oct 2023

Punjab by 105 runs

Note: Eight days after the Hyderabad game on 3 April 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders registered 272/7 in its 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, the seventh-highest total in T20 history.

Highest team totals in IPL cricket

Total

By

Opponent

Venue

Date

Won by

277/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

272/7

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals

Visakhapatnam

3 Apr 2024

KKR by 106 runs

263/5

RC Bengaluru

Pune Warriors

Bengaluru

23 Apr 2013

RCB by 130 runs

257/5

Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings

Mohali

28 Apr 2023

LSG by 56 runs

Highest team totals in an IPL match during a chase

Total

Team batting 2nd

Team batting 1st

Venue

Date

Result

246/5

Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

MI lost by 31 runs

226/6

Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings

Sharjah

27 Sep 2020

RR won by 4 wkts (3 balls rem)

223/5

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai

3 Apr 2010

RR lost by 23 runs

223/6

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Mumbai WS

11 May 2017

MI lost by 7 runs


38. The number of sixes in the Hyderabad match is now the maximum hit in any T20 match in history. The Hyderabad side hit 18, while the losing side, Mumbai, had 20 sixes in its chase. This is the most hit in an IPL match, obliterating the previous best tally of 33 sixes achieved on three occasions.

Most sixes hit in a T20 match (by both sides)

Sixes

Team1 (sixes)

Team2 (sixes)

Venue

Date

Won by

38

SRH (18)

MI (20)

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

37

Balkh Legends (23)

Kabul Zwanan (14)

Sharjah

14 Oct 2018

Balkh Legends by 21 runs

37

Jamaica Tallawahs (21)

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (16)

Basseterre

10 Sep 2019

Patriots by 4 wkts & 7 balls remaining

36

Titans (17)

Knights (19)

Potchefstroom

31 Oct 2022

Titans by 41 runs

Most sixes hit in an IPL match (by both sides)

Sixes

Team1 (sixes)

Team2 (sixes)

Venue

Date

Won by

38

SRH (18)

MI (20)

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH by 31 runs

33

RCB (16)

CSK (17)

Bengaluru

25 Apr 2018

CSK by 5 wkts & 2 balls remaining

33

RR (17)

CSK (16)

Sharjah

22 Sep 2020

RR by 16 runs

33

CSK (17)

RCB (16)

Bengaluru

17 Apr 2023

CSK by 8 runs


349. The total runs made in the opening match of this year’s IPL is now the highest combined total by both sides without any individual registering a fifty score. RCB’s Anuj Rawat’s 48 was the highest score of the match.

Highest combined total in an IPL match without any 50+ score

Total

Team1 (Total)

Team2 (Total)

Venue

Date

Won by

Highest scorer

349/10

RCB (173/6)

CSK (176/4)

Chennai

22 Mar 2024

CSK

Anuj Rawat (RCB) 48

343/11

RPS (171/8)

GL (172/3)

Rajkot 

14 Apr 2017

GL

Brendon McCullum (GL) 49

343/14

KKR (171/6)

CSK (172/8)

Abu Dhabi 

26 Sep 2021

CSK

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) 45

342/12

PBKS (179/4)

RR (163/8)

Mohali

23 May 2014

PBKS

Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 40

337/17

KKR (171/9)

SRH (166/8)

Hyderabad 

4 May 2023

KKR

Rinku Singh (KKR) 46


277. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad is now the highest in a T20 match without any of the players making a three-figure score in the innings. Then, a week later, in Visakhapatnam, Kolkata Knight Riders, during its 272/7 against Delhi Capitals, came close to it. These two instances occupy the top two positions in T20 cricket as shown in the table below. 

Highest T20 total without a century

Total

For

Against

Venue

Date

Won by

Highest scorer

277/3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad

27 Mar 2024

SRH

Heinrich Klaasen 80*

272/7

Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals

Visakhapatnam

3 Apr 2024

KKR

Sunil Narine 85

267/2

Trinbago Knight Riders

Jamaica Tallawahs

Kingston

13 Sep 2019

TKR

Colin Munro 96*

265/5

Somerset

Derbyshire

Taunton

9 Jul 2022

Som

Rilee Rossouw 93

260/6

Sri Lanka

Kenya

Johannesburg

14 Sep 2007

SL

Sanath Jayasuriya 88

260/3

Leinster Lightning

North-West Warriors

Dublin

28 Jul 2022

LL

Lorcan Tucker 77

Note: The Johannesburg match was in the T20 World Cup.

All records are correct and updated until 5 April 2024.

