IPL 2024, Statsman: Andre Russell fastest to 200 sixes; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians shatters T20 records

Big hitting Russell
9. The number of Indian Premier League (IPL) batters who have the distinction of smashing 200 or more sixes during their careers. KKR’s Andre Russell, known for his big hitting, became the latest entrant to join this elite group of maximum hitters in IPL cricket history during his unbeaten 64 in 25 balls, with seven sixes and three fours against SRH at the Eden Gardens on 23 March 2024. What is remarkable among this particular group of IPL players is that Russell took the fewest balls to reach the 200 sixes landmark. He needed 1322 balls to hit the 200th maximum of his IPL career, which translates to hitting a six every seven balls.
Quickest (i.e. in fewest balls) to reach 200 sixes in an IPL career
Balls
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Teams
Sixes
Mts
Inns
Balls
Balls/6
1322
Andre Russell
KKR
SRH
Kolkata
23 Mar 2024
DC, KKR
203
115
98
1344
6.62
1811
Chris Gayle
RCB
SRH
Bengaluru
13 Apr 2015
KKR,PK,RCB
357
142
141
3333
9.34
2055
Kieron Pollard
MI
SRH
Chennai
17 Apr 2021
MI
223
189
171
2316
10.39
2790
AB de Villiers
RCB
MI
MumbaiWS
15 Apr 2019
DC, RCB
251
184
170
3403
13.56
3126
MS Dhoni
CSK
RCB
Bengaluru
21 Apr 2019
CSK, RPS
242
254
220
3757
15.52
3798
Rohit Sharma
MI
KKR
Abu Dhabi
23 Sep 2020
DCh, MI
261
246
241
4818
18.46
523. The total runs scored in the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024, which is now the highest match aggregate for not only an IPL match but for any T20 match in history. The run-aggregate surpasses the previous highest of 517 runs in the T20 international match between South Africa and West Indies in Centurion on 26 March 2023. This is only the fifth time the run-aggregate of 500 runs has been crossed in a T20 match.
Highest match run-aggregates in T20 cricket
Match aggregate
Overs
Team1 (total)
Team2 (total)
Venue
Date
Won by
523/8
40.0
SRH (277/3)
MI (246/5)
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
517/9
38.5
West Indies (258/5)
South Africa (259/4, 18.5 ov)
Centurion
26 Mar 2023
South Africa by 6 wkts & 7 balls remaining
515/11
40.0
Multan Sultans (262/3)
Quetta Gladiators (253/8)
Rawalpindi
11 Mar 2023
Multan Sultans by 9 runs
506/10
39.2
Surrey (252/7)
Middlesex (254/3, 19.2 ov)
The Oval
22 Jun 2023
Middlesex by 7 wkts & 4 balls remaining
501/12
40.0
Titans (271/3)
Knights (230/9)
Potchefstroom
31 Oct 2022
Titans by 41 runs
Highest match run-aggregates in IPL cricket
Match aggregate
Overs
Team1 (total)
Team2 (total)
Venue
Date
Won by
523/8
40.0
SRH (277/3)
MI (246/5)
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
469/10
40.0
CSK (246/5)
RR (223/5)
Chennai
3 Apr 2010
CSK by 23 runs
459/14
40.0
KKR (245/6)
PBKS (214/8)
Indore
12 May 2018
KKR by 31 runs
458/15
39.5
LSG (257/5)
PBKS (201/10, 19.5 ov)
Mohali
28 Apr 2023
LSG by 56 runs
453/9
40.0
PBKS (230/6)
MI (223/6)
Mumbai WS
11 May 2017
PBKS by 7 runs
277. The total number of runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on 27 March 2024 is now the highest match total by a side in IPL cricket. Overall, it is the fourth-highest total ever made by a side in T20 cricket history. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ 246/5 is the joint fifth-highest total for a chasing side in T20 cricket but the highest for any side chasing in IPL cricket.
Highest team totals in T20 cricket
Total
By
Opponent
Venue
Date
Won by
314/3
Nepal
Mongolia
Hangzhou, China
27 Sep 2023
Nepal by 273 runs
278/3
Afghanistan
Ireland
Dehradun, India
23 Feb 2019
Afghanistan by 84 runs
278/4
Czech Republic
Turkey
Ilfov County, Romania
30 Aug 2019
Czech Rep by 257 runs
277/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad, India
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
275/6
Punjab
Andhra
Ranchi, India
17 Oct 2023
Punjab by 105 runs
Note: Eight days after the Hyderabad game on 3 April 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders registered 272/7 in its 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, the seventh-highest total in T20 history.
Highest team totals in IPL cricket
Total
By
Opponent
Venue
Date
Won by
277/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
272/7
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Visakhapatnam
3 Apr 2024
KKR by 106 runs
263/5
RC Bengaluru
Pune Warriors
Bengaluru
23 Apr 2013
RCB by 130 runs
257/5
Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings
Mohali
28 Apr 2023
LSG by 56 runs
Highest team totals in an IPL match during a chase
Total
Team batting 2nd
Team batting 1st
Venue
Date
Result
246/5
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
MI lost by 31 runs
226/6
Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
Sharjah
27 Sep 2020
RR won by 4 wkts (3 balls rem)
223/5
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai
3 Apr 2010
RR lost by 23 runs
223/6
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
Mumbai WS
11 May 2017
MI lost by 7 runs
38. The number of sixes in the Hyderabad match is now the maximum hit in any T20 match in history. The Hyderabad side hit 18, while the losing side, Mumbai, had 20 sixes in its chase. This is the most hit in an IPL match, obliterating the previous best tally of 33 sixes achieved on three occasions.
Most sixes hit in a T20 match (by both sides)
Sixes
Team1 (sixes)
Team2 (sixes)
Venue
Date
Won by
38
SRH (18)
MI (20)
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
37
Balkh Legends (23)
Kabul Zwanan (14)
Sharjah
14 Oct 2018
Balkh Legends by 21 runs
37
Jamaica Tallawahs (21)
St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (16)
Basseterre
10 Sep 2019
Patriots by 4 wkts & 7 balls remaining
36
Titans (17)
Knights (19)
Potchefstroom
31 Oct 2022
Titans by 41 runs
Most sixes hit in an IPL match (by both sides)
Sixes
Team1 (sixes)
Team2 (sixes)
Venue
Date
Won by
38
SRH (18)
MI (20)
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH by 31 runs
33
RCB (16)
CSK (17)
Bengaluru
25 Apr 2018
CSK by 5 wkts & 2 balls remaining
33
RR (17)
CSK (16)
Sharjah
22 Sep 2020
RR by 16 runs
33
CSK (17)
RCB (16)
Bengaluru
17 Apr 2023
CSK by 8 runs
349. The total runs made in the opening match of this year’s IPL is now the highest combined total by both sides without any individual registering a fifty score. RCB’s Anuj Rawat’s 48 was the highest score of the match.
Highest combined total in an IPL match without any 50+ score
Total
Team1 (Total)
Team2 (Total)
Venue
Date
Won by
Highest scorer
349/10
RCB (173/6)
CSK (176/4)
Chennai
22 Mar 2024
CSK
Anuj Rawat (RCB) 48
343/11
RPS (171/8)
GL (172/3)
Rajkot
14 Apr 2017
GL
Brendon McCullum (GL) 49
343/14
KKR (171/6)
CSK (172/8)
Abu Dhabi
26 Sep 2021
CSK
Rahul Tripathi (KKR) 45
342/12
PBKS (179/4)
RR (163/8)
Mohali
23 May 2014
PBKS
Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 40
337/17
KKR (171/9)
SRH (166/8)
Hyderabad
4 May 2023
KKR
Rinku Singh (KKR) 46
277. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad is now the highest in a T20 match without any of the players making a three-figure score in the innings. Then, a week later, in Visakhapatnam, Kolkata Knight Riders, during its 272/7 against Delhi Capitals, came close to it. These two instances occupy the top two positions in T20 cricket as shown in the table below.
Highest T20 total without a century
Total
For
Against
Venue
Date
Won by
Highest scorer
277/3
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
27 Mar 2024
SRH
Heinrich Klaasen 80*
272/7
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Visakhapatnam
3 Apr 2024
KKR
Sunil Narine 85
267/2
Trinbago Knight Riders
Jamaica Tallawahs
Kingston
13 Sep 2019
TKR
Colin Munro 96*
265/5
Somerset
Derbyshire
Taunton
9 Jul 2022
Som
Rilee Rossouw 93
260/6
Sri Lanka
Kenya
Johannesburg
14 Sep 2007
SL
Sanath Jayasuriya 88
260/3
Leinster Lightning
North-West Warriors
Dublin
28 Jul 2022
LL
Lorcan Tucker 77
Note: The Johannesburg match was in the T20 World Cup.
All records are correct and updated until 5 April 2024.
