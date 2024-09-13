Shikhar Dhawan, a gritty cricketer





Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan, aged 38, who had recently announced his retirement from the game, has, over his 12-year career from 2010 to 2022, played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, amassing a total of 10,867 runs.





He gained widespread attention during the 2004 ICC U-19 men’s cricket World Cup by scoring 505 runs, including three centuries, which made him the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He made his international debut in 2010 during an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Despite the unfortunate start of getting out for a second-ball duck, he didn’t let this setback define his career.





His career took a turn for the better when he scored an outstanding 187 runs off 174 balls on his Test debut against Australia in Mohali in March 2013. This innings not only marked his redemption but also set a new record — the fastest century by any debutant in Test cricket history, achieved in just 85 balls. It is the highest score by an Indian on debut and the eighth highest in Test cricket history.





Known for his prowess in white ball cricket, Dhawan played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 363 runs at an average of 90.75. He also delivered standout performances in other major tournaments, such as the Asia Cup in 2014 and 2018, the Cricket World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. His performances in the T20 World Cups (2014 and 2016) and Asia T20 Cup (2016) were nothing out of the ordinary, although he top-scored with a 60 in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh, which won him the Player of the match award.





Dhawan’s place in cricket history is unique. He is one of only eight batters in men’s ODI history to have scored over 5000 runs with a batting average of over 40 and a strike rate of over 90. Alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is among the few Indian batters who have achieved this feat, marking his name in the annals of cricket history.





Shikhar Dhawan’s last international game was an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022, and his final competitive game was in the 2024 IPL, where he captained the Punjab Kings. Notably, in the 2020 IPL held in the UAE, Dhawan etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the tournament, a feat later matched by three others. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours in IPL history.





The tables below examine his highs and lows in both international and franchise cricket.





Indian openers dismissed for a duck in their ODI debut innings

Balls Batter Bat# Against Venue Date Result 10 K. Srikkanth 2 England Ahmedabad 25 Nov 1981 Lost 1 Lalchand Rajput# 2 England Nagpur 23 Jan 1985 Won 3 Wasim Jaffer# 1 South Africa Durban 22 Nov 2006 Lost 2 Shikhar Dhawan# 1 Australia Visakhapatnam 20 Oct 2010 Won

# in the second innings

Note: *The Ahmedabad match was the first ODI to be played on Indian soil.





Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut

S/R Batter (Runs/Balls) For Against Venue Month, Year Result 107.47 Shikhar Dhawan (187 in 174) India Australia Mohali Mar 2013 W 100.00 Dwayne Smith# (105* in 105) West Indies South Africa Cape Town Jan 2004 D 98.43 Matt Prior (126* in 128) England West Indies Lord’s May 2007 D 91.86 Abul Hasan (113 in 123) Bangladesh West Indies Khulna Nov 2012 L 88.96 Jimmy Neesham# (137* in 154) New Zealand India Wellington Feb 2014 D

# in the second innings

Note: *Dhawan’s 100 came in just 85 balls





Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut for India

S/R Batter (Runs/Balls) Against Venue Month, Year Result 107.47 Shikhar Dhawan (187 in 174) Australia Mohali Mar 2013 W 87.01 Prithvi Shaw (134 in 154) West Indies Rajkot Oct 2018 W 61.40 Shreyas Iyer (105 in 171) New Zealand Kanpur Nov 2021 D 60.69 Virender Sehwag (105 in 173) South Africa Bloemfontein Nov 2001 L

Note:

# in the second innings

*Prior was the wicket-keeper; Abul Hasan batted at #10

*Dhawan reached his 100th run in just 85 balls, which is the quickest by any debutant in Test cricket history





Highest individual scores on Test debut by Asian players

Runs (Balls) Batter For Against Venue Month, Year Result 201* (548) Brendon Kuruppu Sri Lanka New Zealand Colombo CCC Apr 1987 D 187 (174) Shikhar Dhawan India Australia Mohali Mar 2013 W 177 (301) Rohit Sharma India West Indies Kolkata Nov 2013 W 171 (387) Yashasvi Jaiswal India West Indies Roseau Jul 2023 W 170 (253) Yasir Hameed Pakistan Bangladesh Karachi Aug 2003 W





Highest individual scores on Test debutant as openers

Runs (Balls) Batter For Against Venue Month, Year Result 201* (548) Brendon Kuruppu Sri Lanka New Zealand Colombo CCC Apr 1987 D 200 (347) Devon Conway England Lord’s Lord’s Jun 2021 D 187 (174) Shikhar Dhawan India Australia Mohali Mar 2013 W 171 (217) Hamish Rutherford New Zealand England Dunedin Mar 2013 D 171 (387) Yashasvi Jaiswal India West Indies Roseau Jul 2023 W

Note: *Only Jaiswal in the above list faced the first ball of the innings





Highest individual scores by Test debutants against Australia

Runs (Balls) Batter For Venue Month, Year Result 287 (419+) Reg Foster England Sydney Dec 1903 W 187 (174) Shikhar Dhawan India Mohali Mar 2013 W 166 (330+) Khalid Ibadulla Pakistan Karachi Oct 1964 D 154* (185+) K. S. Ranjitsinhji England Manchester Jul 1896 L 152 (294) W. G. Grace England The Oval Sep 1880 W

+ minutes batted

Note: *Ranji’s knock at Manchester came while following-on.

*The Oval Test was the first to be played on English soil.





The Fab-eight in ODI cricket with a batting career average of 40-plus and a 90-plus strike-rate

Ave. S/R Batter (ODI runs) For Mts Inns 58.18 93.54 Virat Kohli (13906) India 295 283 53.50 101.09 A. B. de Villiers (9577) South Africa+ 228 218 49.16 92.43 Rohit Sharma (10866) India 265 257 47.00 90.20 Viv Richards (6721) West Indies 187 167 45.74 96.65 Quinton de Kock (6770) South Africa 155 155 45.30 97.26 David Warner (6932) Australia 161 159 44.11 91.35 Shikhar Dhawan (6793) India 167 164 40.54 90.44 Shane Watson (5757) Australia 190 169

+ also appeared for other sides in few games

The above is listed based on batting averages









Batters with back-to-back IPL centuries

Batter (for) Century1 Century2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 101* (v CSK at Sharjah, 17 Oct 2020) 106* (v PBKS at Dubai, 20 Oct 2020) Jos Buttler (RR) 103 (v KKR at Mumbai BS, 18 Apr 2022) 116 (v DC at Mumbai WS, 22 Apr 2022) Virat Kohli (RCB) 100 (v SRH at Hyderabad, 18 May 2023) 101* (v GT at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023) Shubman Gill (GT) 101 (v SRH at Ahmedabad, 15 May 2023) 104* (v RCB at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023)

Note:*Kohli and Gill achieved this in the same match!

*These were the only two centuries Dhawan hit in his IPL career.

*These were Gill’s first two centuries of his IPL career. He managed a third one a match later (ie three centuries in four innings!)





Maximum ‘fours’ hit during an IPL career

4s Batter For Mts Inns 6s 768 Shikhar Dhawan DCh, DD/DC, MI, PBKS, SRH 222 221 152 705 Virat Kohli RCB 252 244 272 663 David Warner DC, SRH 184 184 236 599 Rohit Sharma DCh, MI 257 252 280 506 Suresh Raina CSK, GL 205 200 203





Batters with 500+ runs in an IPL season on most occasions

No Player 500+ runs in an IPL season 7 David Warner 528 (2014), 562 (2015), 848 (2016), 641 (2017), 692 (2019), 548 (2020), 516 (2023) 7 Virat Kohli 557 (2011), 634 (2013), 505 (2015), 973 (2016), 530 (2018), 639 (2023), 741 (2024) 6 K. L. Rahul 659 (2018), 593 (2019), 670 (2020), 626 (2021), 616 (2022), 520 (2024) 5 Shikhar Dhawan 569 (2012), 501 (2016), 521 (2019), 618 (2020), 587 (2021)





All records are correct and updated until 6 Sept 2024.