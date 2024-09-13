MagazineBuy Print

Shikhar Dhawan, a gritty cricketer

Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan, aged 38, who had recently announced his retirement from the game, has, over his 12-year career from 2010 to 2022, played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, amassing a total of 10,867 runs.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 10:49 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Shikhar Dhawan.
Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: AFP
Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shikhar Dhawan, a gritty cricketer


 

Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan, aged 38, who had recently announced his retirement from the game, has, over his 12-year career from 2010 to 2022, played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, amassing a total of 10,867 runs.


 

He gained widespread attention during the 2004 ICC U-19 men’s cricket World Cup by scoring 505 runs, including three centuries, which made him the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He made his international debut in 2010 during an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Despite the unfortunate start of getting out for a second-ball duck, he didn’t let this setback define his career.


 

His career took a turn for the better when he scored an outstanding 187 runs off 174 balls on his Test debut against Australia in Mohali in March 2013. This innings not only marked his redemption but also set a new record — the fastest century by any debutant in Test cricket history, achieved in just 85 balls. It is the highest score by an Indian on debut and the eighth highest in Test cricket history.


 

Known for his prowess in white ball cricket, Dhawan played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 363 runs at an average of 90.75. He also delivered standout performances in other major tournaments, such as the Asia Cup in 2014 and 2018, the Cricket World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. His performances in the T20 World Cups (2014 and 2016) and Asia T20 Cup (2016) were nothing out of the ordinary, although he top-scored with a 60 in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh, which won him the Player of the match award.


 

Dhawan’s place in cricket history is unique. He is one of only eight batters in men’s ODI history to have scored over 5000 runs with a batting average of over 40 and a strike rate of over 90. Alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is among the few Indian batters who have achieved this feat, marking his name in the annals of cricket history.


 

Shikhar Dhawan’s last international game was an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022, and his final competitive game was in the 2024 IPL, where he captained the Punjab Kings. Notably, in the 2020 IPL held in the UAE, Dhawan etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the tournament, a feat later matched by three others. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours in IPL history.


 

The tables below examine his highs and lows in both international and franchise cricket.


 

Indian openers dismissed for a duck in their ODI debut innings

Balls

Batter

Bat#

Against

Venue

Date

Result

10

K. Srikkanth

2

England 

Ahmedabad

25 Nov 1981

Lost

1

Lalchand Rajput#

2

England

Nagpur

23 Jan 1985

Won

3

Wasim Jaffer#

1

South Africa

Durban

22 Nov 2006

Lost

2

Shikhar Dhawan#

1

Australia

Visakhapatnam

20 Oct 2010

Won

# in the second innings

Note: *The Ahmedabad match was the first ODI to be played on Indian soil.


 

Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut

S/R

Batter

(Runs/Balls)

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

107.47

Shikhar Dhawan

(187 in 174)

India

Australia

Mohali

Mar 2013

W

100.00

Dwayne Smith#

(105* in 105)

West Indies

South Africa

Cape Town

Jan 2004

D

98.43

Matt Prior

(126* in 128)

England

West Indies

Lord’s

May 2007

D

91.86

Abul Hasan

(113 in 123)

Bangladesh

West Indies

Khulna

Nov 2012

L

88.96

Jimmy Neesham#

(137* in 154)

New Zealand

India

Wellington

Feb 2014

D

# in the second innings

Note: *Dhawan’s 100 came in just 85 balls


 

Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut for India

S/R

Batter

(Runs/Balls)

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

107.47

Shikhar Dhawan

(187 in 174)

Australia

Mohali

Mar 2013

W

87.01

Prithvi Shaw

(134 in 154)

West Indies

Rajkot

Oct 2018

W

61.40

Shreyas Iyer

(105 in 171)

New Zealand

Kanpur

Nov 2021

D

60.69

Virender Sehwag

(105 in 173)

South Africa

Bloemfontein

Nov 2001

L

Note:

# in the second innings

*Prior was the wicket-keeper; Abul Hasan batted at #10

*Dhawan reached his 100th run in just 85 balls, which is the quickest by any debutant in Test cricket history


 

Highest individual scores on Test debut by Asian players

Runs

(Balls)

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

201*

(548)

Brendon Kuruppu

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Colombo CCC

Apr 1987

D

187

(174)

Shikhar Dhawan

India

Australia

Mohali

Mar 2013

W

177

(301)

Rohit Sharma

India

West Indies

Kolkata

Nov 2013

W

171

(387)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

West Indies

Roseau

Jul 2023

W

170

(253)

Yasir Hameed

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Karachi

Aug 2003

W


 

Highest individual scores on Test debutant as openers

Runs

(Balls)

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

201*

(548)

Brendon Kuruppu

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Colombo CCC

Apr 1987

D

200

(347)

Devon Conway

England

Lord’s

Lord’s

Jun 2021

D

187

(174)

Shikhar Dhawan

India

Australia

Mohali

Mar 2013

W

171

(217)

Hamish Rutherford

New Zealand

England

Dunedin

Mar 2013

D

171

(387)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

West Indies

Roseau

Jul 2023

W

Note: *Only Jaiswal in the above list faced the first ball of the innings


 

Highest individual scores by Test debutants against Australia

Runs

(Balls)

Batter

For

Venue

Month, Year

Result

287

(419+)

Reg Foster

England

Sydney

Dec 1903

W

187

(174)

Shikhar Dhawan

India

Mohali

Mar 2013

W

166

(330+)

Khalid Ibadulla

Pakistan

Karachi

Oct 1964

D

154*

(185+)

K. S. Ranjitsinhji

England

Manchester

Jul 1896

L

152

(294)

W. G. Grace

England

The Oval

Sep 1880

W

+ minutes batted

Note: *Ranji’s knock at Manchester came while following-on.

*The Oval Test was the first to be played on English soil.


 

The Fab-eight in ODI cricket with a batting career average of 40-plus and a 90-plus strike-rate

Ave.

S/R

Batter

(ODI runs)

For

Mts

Inns

58.18

93.54

Virat Kohli

(13906)

India

295

283

53.50

101.09

A. B. de Villiers

(9577)

South Africa+

228

218

49.16

92.43

Rohit Sharma

(10866)

India

265

257

47.00

90.20

Viv Richards

(6721)

West Indies

187

167

45.74

96.65

Quinton de Kock 

(6770)

South Africa

155

155

45.30

97.26

David Warner

(6932)

Australia

161

159

44.11

91.35

Shikhar Dhawan

(6793)

India

167

164

40.54

90.44

Shane Watson

(5757)

Australia

190

169

+ also appeared for other sides in few games

The above is listed based on batting averages


 


 

Batters with back-to-back IPL centuries

Batter (for)

Century1

Century2

Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

101* (v CSK at Sharjah, 17 Oct 2020)

106* (v PBKS at Dubai, 20 Oct 2020)

Jos Buttler (RR)

103 (v KKR at Mumbai BS, 18 Apr 2022)

116 (v DC at Mumbai WS, 22 Apr 2022) 

Virat Kohli (RCB)

100 (v SRH at Hyderabad, 18 May 2023)

101* (v GT at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023)

Shubman Gill (GT)

101 (v SRH at Ahmedabad, 15 May 2023)

104* (v RCB at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023) 

Note:*Kohli and Gill achieved this in the same match!

*These were the only two centuries Dhawan hit in his IPL career.

*These were Gill’s first two centuries of his IPL career. He managed a third one a match later (ie three centuries in four innings!)


 

Maximum ‘fours’ hit during an IPL career

4s

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

6s

768

Shikhar Dhawan

DCh, DD/DC, MI, PBKS, SRH

222

221

152

705

Virat Kohli

RCB

252

244

272

663

David Warner

DC, SRH

184

184

236

599

Rohit Sharma

DCh, MI

257

252

280

506

Suresh Raina

CSK, GL

205

200

203


 

Batters with 500+ runs in an IPL season on most occasions

No

Player

500+ runs in an IPL season

7

David Warner

528 (2014), 562 (2015), 848 (2016), 641 (2017), 692 (2019), 548 (2020), 516 (2023)

7

Virat Kohli

557 (2011), 634 (2013), 505 (2015), 973 (2016), 530 (2018), 639 (2023), 741 (2024)

6

K. L. Rahul

659 (2018), 593 (2019), 670 (2020), 626 (2021), 616 (2022), 520 (2024)

5

Shikhar Dhawan

569 (2012), 501 (2016), 521 (2019), 618 (2020), 587 (2021) 


 

All records are correct and updated until 6 Sept 2024.

