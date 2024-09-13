Shikhar Dhawan, a gritty cricketer
Shikhar ‘Gabbar’ Dhawan, aged 38, who had recently announced his retirement from the game, has, over his 12-year career from 2010 to 2022, played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, amassing a total of 10,867 runs.
He gained widespread attention during the 2004 ICC U-19 men’s cricket World Cup by scoring 505 runs, including three centuries, which made him the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He made his international debut in 2010 during an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Despite the unfortunate start of getting out for a second-ball duck, he didn’t let this setback define his career.
His career took a turn for the better when he scored an outstanding 187 runs off 174 balls on his Test debut against Australia in Mohali in March 2013. This innings not only marked his redemption but also set a new record — the fastest century by any debutant in Test cricket history, achieved in just 85 balls. It is the highest score by an Indian on debut and the eighth highest in Test cricket history.
Known for his prowess in white ball cricket, Dhawan played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 363 runs at an average of 90.75. He also delivered standout performances in other major tournaments, such as the Asia Cup in 2014 and 2018, the Cricket World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017. His performances in the T20 World Cups (2014 and 2016) and Asia T20 Cup (2016) were nothing out of the ordinary, although he top-scored with a 60 in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh, which won him the Player of the match award.
Dhawan’s place in cricket history is unique. He is one of only eight batters in men’s ODI history to have scored over 5000 runs with a batting average of over 40 and a strike rate of over 90. Alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he is among the few Indian batters who have achieved this feat, marking his name in the annals of cricket history.
Shikhar Dhawan’s last international game was an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2022, and his final competitive game was in the 2024 IPL, where he captained the Punjab Kings. Notably, in the 2020 IPL held in the UAE, Dhawan etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the tournament, a feat later matched by three others. He also holds the record for hitting the most fours in IPL history.
The tables below examine his highs and lows in both international and franchise cricket.
Indian openers dismissed for a duck in their ODI debut innings
Balls
Batter
Bat#
Against
Venue
Date
Result
10
K. Srikkanth
2
England
Ahmedabad
25 Nov 1981
Lost
1
Lalchand Rajput#
2
England
Nagpur
23 Jan 1985
Won
3
Wasim Jaffer#
1
South Africa
Durban
22 Nov 2006
Lost
2
Shikhar Dhawan#
1
Australia
Visakhapatnam
20 Oct 2010
Won
# in the second innings
Note: *The Ahmedabad match was the first ODI to be played on Indian soil.
Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut
S/R
Batter
(Runs/Balls)
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
107.47
Shikhar Dhawan
(187 in 174)
India
Australia
Mohali
Mar 2013
W
100.00
Dwayne Smith#
(105* in 105)
West Indies
South Africa
Cape Town
Jan 2004
D
98.43
Matt Prior
(126* in 128)
England
West Indies
Lord’s
May 2007
D
91.86
Abul Hasan
(113 in 123)
Bangladesh
West Indies
Khulna
Nov 2012
L
88.96
Jimmy Neesham#
(137* in 154)
New Zealand
India
Wellington
Feb 2014
D
# in the second innings
Note: *Dhawan’s 100 came in just 85 balls
Quickest knocks of 100+ by batting strike-rates on Test debut for India
S/R
Batter
(Runs/Balls)
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
107.47
Shikhar Dhawan
(187 in 174)
Australia
Mohali
Mar 2013
W
87.01
Prithvi Shaw
(134 in 154)
West Indies
Rajkot
Oct 2018
W
61.40
Shreyas Iyer
(105 in 171)
New Zealand
Kanpur
Nov 2021
D
60.69
Virender Sehwag
(105 in 173)
South Africa
Bloemfontein
Nov 2001
L
Note:
# in the second innings
*Prior was the wicket-keeper; Abul Hasan batted at #10
*Dhawan reached his 100th run in just 85 balls, which is the quickest by any debutant in Test cricket history
Highest individual scores on Test debut by Asian players
Runs
(Balls)
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
201*
(548)
Brendon Kuruppu
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
Colombo CCC
Apr 1987
D
187
(174)
Shikhar Dhawan
India
Australia
Mohali
Mar 2013
W
177
(301)
Rohit Sharma
India
West Indies
Kolkata
Nov 2013
W
171
(387)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
West Indies
Roseau
Jul 2023
W
170
(253)
Yasir Hameed
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Karachi
Aug 2003
W
Highest individual scores on Test debutant as openers
Runs
(Balls)
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
201*
(548)
Brendon Kuruppu
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
Colombo CCC
Apr 1987
D
200
(347)
Devon Conway
England
Lord’s
Lord’s
Jun 2021
D
187
(174)
Shikhar Dhawan
India
Australia
Mohali
Mar 2013
W
171
(217)
Hamish Rutherford
New Zealand
England
Dunedin
Mar 2013
D
171
(387)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
West Indies
Roseau
Jul 2023
W
Note: *Only Jaiswal in the above list faced the first ball of the innings
Highest individual scores by Test debutants against Australia
Runs
(Balls)
Batter
For
Venue
Month, Year
Result
287
(419+)
Reg Foster
England
Sydney
Dec 1903
W
187
(174)
Shikhar Dhawan
India
Mohali
Mar 2013
W
166
(330+)
Khalid Ibadulla
Pakistan
Karachi
Oct 1964
D
154*
(185+)
K. S. Ranjitsinhji
England
Manchester
Jul 1896
L
152
(294)
W. G. Grace
England
The Oval
Sep 1880
W
+ minutes batted
Note: *Ranji’s knock at Manchester came while following-on.
*The Oval Test was the first to be played on English soil.
The Fab-eight in ODI cricket with a batting career average of 40-plus and a 90-plus strike-rate
Ave.
S/R
Batter
(ODI runs)
For
Mts
Inns
58.18
93.54
Virat Kohli
(13906)
India
295
283
53.50
101.09
A. B. de Villiers
(9577)
South Africa+
228
218
49.16
92.43
Rohit Sharma
(10866)
India
265
257
47.00
90.20
Viv Richards
(6721)
West Indies
187
167
45.74
96.65
Quinton de Kock
(6770)
South Africa
155
155
45.30
97.26
David Warner
(6932)
Australia
161
159
44.11
91.35
Shikhar Dhawan
(6793)
India
167
164
40.54
90.44
Shane Watson
(5757)
Australia
190
169
+ also appeared for other sides in few games
The above is listed based on batting averages
Batters with back-to-back IPL centuries
Batter (for)
Century1
Century2
Shikhar Dhawan (DC)
101* (v CSK at Sharjah, 17 Oct 2020)
106* (v PBKS at Dubai, 20 Oct 2020)
Jos Buttler (RR)
103 (v KKR at Mumbai BS, 18 Apr 2022)
116 (v DC at Mumbai WS, 22 Apr 2022)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
100 (v SRH at Hyderabad, 18 May 2023)
101* (v GT at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023)
Shubman Gill (GT)
101 (v SRH at Ahmedabad, 15 May 2023)
104* (v RCB at Bengaluru, 21 May 2023)
Note:*Kohli and Gill achieved this in the same match!
*These were the only two centuries Dhawan hit in his IPL career.
*These were Gill’s first two centuries of his IPL career. He managed a third one a match later (ie three centuries in four innings!)
Maximum ‘fours’ hit during an IPL career
4s
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
6s
768
Shikhar Dhawan
DCh, DD/DC, MI, PBKS, SRH
222
221
152
705
Virat Kohli
RCB
252
244
272
663
David Warner
DC, SRH
184
184
236
599
Rohit Sharma
DCh, MI
257
252
280
506
Suresh Raina
CSK, GL
205
200
203
Batters with 500+ runs in an IPL season on most occasions
No
Player
500+ runs in an IPL season
7
David Warner
528 (2014), 562 (2015), 848 (2016), 641 (2017), 692 (2019), 548 (2020), 516 (2023)
7
Virat Kohli
557 (2011), 634 (2013), 505 (2015), 973 (2016), 530 (2018), 639 (2023), 741 (2024)
6
K. L. Rahul
659 (2018), 593 (2019), 670 (2020), 626 (2021), 616 (2022), 520 (2024)
5
Shikhar Dhawan
569 (2012), 501 (2016), 521 (2019), 618 (2020), 587 (2021)
All records are correct and updated until 6 Sept 2024.
