Korda and Corpuz to lead U.S. charge at Solheim Cup 2024

World number one Korda has seven victories in 12 matches at the biggest team competition in women’s golf but has yet to be part of a winning team in her three starts.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 10:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
United States’ Nelly Korda hits from the third tee during a practice round prior to the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
United States’ Nelly Korda hits from the third tee during a practice round prior to the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP
United States’ Nelly Korda hits from the third tee during a practice round prior to the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP

Americans Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz will take on the European duo of Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit in the opening match of the Solheim Cup in Virginia on Friday as the U.S. team looks to end their title drought stretching back to 2017.

Korda, who has won six LPGA tournaments this year including her second major, has said the U.S. has "unfinished business" against a European squad who retained the trophy with a draw in Spain last year.

Korda, who has won six LPGA tournaments this year including her second major, has said the U.S. has “unfinished business” against a European squad who retained the trophy with a draw in Spain last year.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis said she chose Korda and Corpuz, who she also paired together in Spain, to go out first in the hopes of getting the home team off to a strong start.

“I wanted to send some experience out first and who better than the number one player in the world,” Lewis said.

“It was a pairing that was very successful last year. They are very comfortable together so I have a lot of confidence in them.”

Europe, led by returning captain Suzann Pettersen, are going for an unprecedented Solheim Cup four-peat.

Pettersen said she elected to send out both of her team’s two rookies - Henseleit and Albane Valenzuela - on the opening day of the three-day competition because, despite being newcomers, said they possess a “sassy confidence.”

“Playing away, I think it’s great to get everyone going, especially the rookies,” Pettersen said.

“There’s no point for them to sit around and wait and wonder what it’s going to be like. Let’s just send them out and let them experience it.”

Switzerland’s Valenzuela and Frenchwoman Celine Boutier will be pitted against Americans Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin in the second match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The third match will feature Europeans Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark taking on Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, while Europe’s Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda will battle America’s Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel in the final match of the day.

The competition kicks off on Friday with a morning session featuring the four foursomes matches followed by an afternoon session of four four-ball matches.

That format repeats with the remaining players on Saturday before the event concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches. 

