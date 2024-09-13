MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy is attempting to win his home tournament for the second time — eight years after the first.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 08:53 IST , Newcastle, Northern Ireland - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Rory McIlroy birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Rory McIlroy birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rory McIlroy birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead at the Irish Open on Thursday.

The No. 3-ranked McIlroy is attempting to win his home tournament for the second time — eight years after the first — and is playing at Royal County Down Golf Club, a course that is a short drive from his childhood home of Holywood in Northern Ireland and where he used to play with his friends.

“It’s a major championship-caliber golf course,” McIlroy said. “It’s just unfortunate that we don’t have the infrastructure around the golf course to host something like an Open because if we did, it definitely would be able to host an Open Championship.”

Tough winds and some rain made for difficult conditions and No. 291-ranked Todd Clements of England dealt with it the best, making five birdies and a 15-footer for eagle at the 18th — his ninth hole — for a 66 and a one-stroke lead.

“I said to my caddie walking off, ‘That’s one of the best rounds I’ve played in my life,” Clements said. ”It’s a hard course and yeah, delighted how it panned out.”

ALSO READ | LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open

Sami Valimaki of Finland and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain were in a tie for second after 67s. McIlroy was in a five-man group a further stroke back — but only after a strong finish, just as his round looked like derailing after bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15 dropped him to level par.

A tap-in for birdie at the drivable 16th was followed by a 12-footer for birdie at the 17th. He reached the green in two at the par-15 18th and two-putted from 50 feet for three in a row.

“I felt like I controlled my ball flight well,” McIlroy said. “I’ve been working a little bit on my swing these last couple of weeks. I’ve probably struggled a lot in left-to-right winds this year, so to sort of control my ball flight a bit and test it out there today was good to see that, you know, I was able to do it when I needed to.”

McIlroy, who openly admits to struggling when playing in front of expectant home crowds, is back in Europe after the end of the PGA Tour season. So is Robert MacIntyre, the No. 16-ranked Scot who is looking to become the first player ever to win the Scottish and Irish Opens in the same season.

MacIntyre opened with an even-par 71 while fellow Ryder Cup players Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard both shot 72.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rory McIlroy /

Irish Open /

PGA Tour /

Ryder Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
  2. Plyometrics: What is it and how to do it, what are the benefits
    Ramji Srinivasan
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8 vs India D; action to begin at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  4. Patriotism vs fairplay in sports: Where do we draw the line?
    Suresh Menon
  5. Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead
    AP
  2. LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open
    AP
  3. Rory McIlroy says fans deserve to see golf’s best brought back together
    AFP
  4. Jon Rahm aims to maintain Ryder Cup eligibility amid tight schedule
    Reuters
  5. Japan’s Hirata holds off inspired Smyth to win on Asian Tour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
  2. Plyometrics: What is it and how to do it, what are the benefits
    Ramji Srinivasan
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8 vs India D; action to begin at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  4. Patriotism vs fairplay in sports: Where do we draw the line?
    Suresh Menon
  5. Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment