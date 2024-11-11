All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg

Indian snack brank Bingo has penned a five-year partnership with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to promote the sport in India.

The first major competition after the deal will be the India leg of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC), set to be played in Mumbai from November 12 to 17.

The partnership was unveiled on the eve of the Championship in the presence of Suresh Chand, vice president, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, Arvind Prabhoo, the AIPA president; and celebrity guests Mandira Bedi, and Nyra Banerjee.

“Through this partnership, we envision a future where pickleball is accessible to everyone, from college students to aspiring professional athletes. With Bingo!’s extensive reach and vibrant brand presence, this partnership aspires to create a ripple effect, making pickleball a household name and positioning India as a leading force in the global pickleball arena,” Arvind Prabhoo.

The tournament was previously held in Vietnam and Bali where the Indian teams had secured several medals.

ALSO READ: Sofia Sewing, Armaan Bhatia crowned champions of inaugural India Masters Pickleball Championship

The Mumbai leg of the WPC, which is powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), will feature nearly 650 players from countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore among others.

“India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we’re eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of Pickleball both in India and internationally,” added Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series.

Pickleball is a sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis into one and has recently witnessed a significant rise in its popularity in the country.

With over 5 million players across 84 countries and a remarkable 40 per cent female participation rate, pickleball’s popularity has grown around the world.

In India, the sport has seen a 275 per cent growth in active players over the past three years and is projected to surpass one million active players by 2028.