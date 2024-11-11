 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg

The first major competition after the deal will be the India leg of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC), set to be played in Mumbai from November 12 to 17.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 17:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From Left to Right: Mr. Nikhil Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA, Mr. Arvind Prabhoo - President of All India Pickleball Association, Actress Nyra Banerjee, Actress Mandira Bedi, Mr. Suresh Chand - VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods and Mr. Vinit Karnik, MD, Group
From Left to Right: Mr. Nikhil Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA, Mr. Arvind Prabhoo - President of All India Pickleball Association, Actress Nyra Banerjee, Actress Mandira Bedi, Mr. Suresh Chand - VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods and Mr. Vinit Karnik, MD, Group | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

From Left to Right: Mr. Nikhil Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA, Mr. Arvind Prabhoo - President of All India Pickleball Association, Actress Nyra Banerjee, Actress Mandira Bedi, Mr. Suresh Chand - VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods and Mr. Vinit Karnik, MD, Group | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian snack brank Bingo has penned a five-year partnership with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to promote the sport in India.

The first major competition after the deal will be the India leg of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC), set to be played in Mumbai from November 12 to 17.

The partnership was unveiled on the eve of the Championship in the presence of Suresh Chand, vice president, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, Arvind Prabhoo, the AIPA president; and celebrity guests Mandira Bedi, and Nyra Banerjee.

“Through this partnership, we envision a future where pickleball is accessible to everyone, from college students to aspiring professional athletes. With Bingo!’s extensive reach and vibrant brand presence, this partnership aspires to create a ripple effect, making pickleball a household name and positioning India as a leading force in the global pickleball arena,” Arvind Prabhoo.

The tournament was previously held in Vietnam and Bali where the Indian teams had secured several medals.

ALSO READ: Sofia Sewing, Armaan Bhatia crowned champions of inaugural India Masters Pickleball Championship

The Mumbai leg of the WPC, which is powered by the World Pickleball League (WPBL), will feature nearly 650 players from countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore among others.

“India has incredible potential for the sport at all levels, and we’re eager to collaborate with AIPA to further elevate the profile of Pickleball both in India and internationally,” added Jan Papi, Founder of Pickleball Global and WPC Series.

Pickleball is a sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis into one and has recently witnessed a significant rise in its popularity in the country.

With over 5 million players across 84 countries and a remarkable 40 per cent female participation rate, pickleball’s popularity has grown around the world.

In India, the sport has seen a 275 per cent growth in active players over the past three years and is projected to surpass one million active players by 2028.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Turkish football club president Faruk Koca sentenced to prison for attacking referee
    AP
  3. Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’
    AFP
  4. UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 11: Sharma finishes 32nd as Warring grabs title in Abu Dhabi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Senior National men’s hockey c’ship: Maharashtra confirms place in quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All India Pickleball Association partners with Bingo! before World Pickleball Championship India leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Turkish football club president Faruk Koca sentenced to prison for attacking referee
    AP
  3. Guardiola vows struggling Man City will ‘recover our best’
    AFP
  4. UEFA Nations League: Akanji, Zakaria out of Switzerland squad with injury for Spain, Serbia clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Motorsports wrap (Nov. 4-11): Logano wins third NASCAR crown, Formula E’s has first-ever Women’s Test
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment