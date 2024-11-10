 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold

Sainyam and Samrat did step it up to make it a lively contest, after lying low initially, but Palak, the Asian Games gold medallist in particular, rose to the challenge to seal the gold.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 19:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mixed air pistol medallists: Samrat Rana, Sainyam, champions Amit Sharma, Palak Gulia, and Mate Redecsi, Sara Rahel Fabian, in the World University shooting championship in Delhi on Sunday.
Mixed air pistol medallists: Samrat Rana, Sainyam, champions Amit Sharma, Palak Gulia, and Mate Redecsi, Sara Rahel Fabian, in the World University shooting championship in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Mixed air pistol medallists: Samrat Rana, Sainyam, champions Amit Sharma, Palak Gulia, and Mate Redecsi, Sara Rahel Fabian, in the World University shooting championship in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

With particularly stinging hits when it mattered the most, Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma clinched the mixed air pistol gold, beating compatriots Sainyam and Samrat Rana 16-12 in the World University shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

Sainyam and Samrat did step it up to make it a lively contest, after lying low initially, but Palak, the Asian Games gold medallist in particular, rose to the challenge to seal the gold.

It was the second gold for Palak after the team gold in women’s air pistol earlier. She had won the individual silver in the event.

In women’s trap, Neeru rose to the silver medal after having qualified in the sixth place with a modest score of 115. She was on par in the fight for the gold before the last 10 targets, but nervously missed two of the first five and lost the race to the flawless Zina Hrdlickova.

Also read | Tamil Nadu likely to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup

Qualification topper Kirti Gupta settled for the bronze, while Aashmia Ahlawat placed fourth.

In the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, nine-time World Cup gold medallist Jiri Privratsky overshadowed Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar by 4.7 points to clinch the gold.

Aishwary had shot strong in qualification for 592, and the effort fetched the gold for the team. Adriyan Karmakar missed the final by two points with 581 and Parikshit Brar was further a point away.

Jungsher Singh Virk shot 114 and missed the final by one point in men’s trap. The Indian team, with Bakhtyaruddin Malek and Aryan Vansh Tyagi as the other members, lost the bronze on the count back 68-71 to Italy.

India was on top of the medals table with four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Results
10m mixed air pistol: 1. India-2 (Palak Gulia, Amit Sharma) 16 (578); 2. India (Sainyam, Samrat Rana) 12 (579); 3. Hungary (Sara Fabian, Mate Redecsi) 16 (574); 4. Taiwan (Yu-Ju Chen, Hsiang-Chen Hsieh) 12 (575).
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 462.9 (593); 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 458.2 (592); 3. Maciej Kowwalewicz (Pol) 447.2 (592); 10. Adriyan Karmakar 581; 12. Parikshit Singh Brar 580.
Team: 1. India 1753; 2. Poland 1750; 3. Korea 1735.
Trap: Men: 1. Ondrej Stastny (Cze) 45 (118); 2. Jan Palacky (Cze) 43 (124); 3. Murat Ilbilgi (Tur) 35 (118); 7. Jungsher Singh Virk 114; 13. Bakhtyaruddin Malek 111; 16. Arya Vansh Tyagi 109.
Team: 1. Czech Republic 353; 2. Britain 336; 3. Italy 334; 4. India 334.
Women: 1. Zina Hrdlickova (Cze) 45 (115); 2. Neeru 43 (115); 3. Kirti Gupta 32 (118); 4. Aashima Ahlawat 27 (117).

Related stories

Related Topics

World University Shooting Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: IND in trouble as Suryakumar departs; India 15/3
    Team Sportstar
  2. World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 0-0 U Mumba; Gujarat Giants takes on Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE score, OFC 1-0 MBSG, ISL 2024-25: Boumous goal keeps Juggernauts ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE score: MUN 1-0 LEI, Bruno Fernandes scores, Premier League 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Senior National men’s hockey c’ship: Maharashtra confirms place in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 9: Manipur beats Bengal 3-1 in Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cycling legend Mark Cavendish announces retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: IND in trouble as Suryakumar departs; India 15/3
    Team Sportstar
  2. World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas 0-0 U Mumba; Gujarat Giants takes on Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE score, OFC 1-0 MBSG, ISL 2024-25: Boumous goal keeps Juggernauts ahead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE score: MUN 1-0 LEI, Bruno Fernandes scores, Premier League 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment