UFC 300 preview: Pereira vs Hill analysis and other key fight cards

One of the most anticipated combat sports events is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 14.

The UFC 300’s main card boasts all the necessary ingredients to become not only the biggest hit of the year but also one of the most iconic events of all time.

The main event features Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira defending his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill. Pereira became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round at UFC 295.

Hill hasn’t fought since January 2023, when he beat Glover Teixeira to capture the light heavyweight title for himself in an impressive unanimous decision. However, an injured Achilles tendon kept him sidelined for over 10 months, forcing him to vacate the belt. It will be Pereira’s first UFC title defence since winning the championship in November. On the other hand, Hill is coming off his recovery from the injury he suffered in July of last year.

Both fighters are currently on their respective win streaks, with Pereira and Hill winning two and four successive bouts, respectively.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

Both are dynamic strikers with enormous power that could put anyone in the division to sleep. However, they take different approaches when engaging their opponents.

Pereira uses powerful calf kicks to chop down his opponent’s leg.

Hill, however, takes the more laid-back route and plays the waiting game to capitalise on mistakes by his opponent.

Fireworks expected: Pereira will defend his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill (left). Known for their enormous power, both are on hot win streaks and promise to deliver a gripping fight. | Photo Credit: AFP

As iconic as it gets

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will put her strawweight belt on the line against compatriot Xiaonan Yan.

Zhang (24-3), the UFC’s first Chinese-born champion, has won three in a row, two by finish. The 34-year-old is a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion.

Yan (17-3, 1 NC) is coming off a first-round knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 in May. The Shenyang, Liaoning, China native has won eight of her past 10 fights. Yan, 34, was the first Chinese women’s fighter to be signed by the UFC in 2017.

Plus, the ceremonial “BMF” title is also up for grabs once again when “champion” Justin Gaethje takes on former featherweight title holder Max Holloway. Gaethje earned the crown with a vicious head-kick KO of Dustin Poirier last July. Meanwhile, Holloway got back on the winning track by retiring the Korean Zombie last August.

Champions galore: UFC will feature a whopping 12 current or former champions. Here’s the list of all the title holders: ﻿Alex Pereira - Current light heavyweight champion Zhang Weili - Current women’s strawweight champion Justin Gaethje - Current BMF title holder/Former lightweight interim champ Jamahal Hill - Former light heavyweight champion Max Halloway - Former featherweight champion Charles Oliviera - Fomer lightweight champion Aljamain Sterling - Former Bantamweight champion Jiri Prochazka - Former light-heavyweight champion Holly Holm - Former women’s bantamweight champion Jessica Andrade - Former women’s strawweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo - Former two-time Flyweight Champion Cody Garbrandt - Former bantamweight champion

Can Joe Miller finish off in style?

Jim Miller (R) in action against Mac Danzig at the UFC 100.

Just like MS Dhoni, who’s fighting it out in his 40s in the Indian Premier League, there is a 40-year-old in the UFC circuit as well, who holds a unique record.

Hailing from the United States, Jim Miller has been a part of UFC 100 (2009) and 200 (2016) and will also be featured in UFC 300, making him one of the most experienced active fighters.

Miller will square off against Bobby Green in a lightweight bout as a part of the preliminary card. The American has won four of his last five fights and will be raring to get another W towards his name.

Meanwhile, Green, 37, has been scheduled to fight Miller three times in the past. All three bouts were cancelled due to Green’s withdrawals.

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Green has won two of his last three fights. He most recently competed in December, when he was knocked out by Jalin Turner.