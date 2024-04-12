MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 300 preview: Pereira vs Hill analysis and other key fight cards

An explosive showdown is on the cards when Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill clash in their heavily anticipated light-heavyweight title fight.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 09:56 IST - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Versatile fighter: Pereira (left) became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (right) in the second round at UFC 295.
Versatile fighter: Pereira (left) became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (right) in the second round at UFC 295. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Versatile fighter: Pereira (left) became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (right) in the second round at UFC 295. | Photo Credit: AFP

One of the most anticipated combat sports events is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 14.

The UFC 300’s main card boasts all the necessary ingredients to become not only the biggest hit of the year but also one of the most iconic events of all time.

The main event features Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira defending his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill. Pereira became the ninth UFC fighter to win a title in multiple divisions when he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round at UFC 295.

Hill hasn’t fought since January 2023, when he beat Glover Teixeira to capture the light heavyweight title for himself in an impressive unanimous decision. However, an injured Achilles tendon kept him sidelined for over 10 months, forcing him to vacate the belt. It will be Pereira’s first UFC title defence since winning the championship in November. On the other hand, Hill is coming off his recovery from the injury he suffered in July of last year.

Both fighters are currently on their respective win streaks, with Pereira and Hill winning two and four successive bouts, respectively.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

Both are dynamic strikers with enormous power that could put anyone in the division to sleep. However, they take different approaches when engaging their opponents.

Pereira uses powerful calf kicks to chop down his opponent’s leg.

Hill, however, takes the more laid-back route and plays the waiting game to capitalise on mistakes by his opponent.

Fireworks expected: Pereira will defend his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill (left). Known for their enormous power, both are on hot win streaks and promise to deliver a gripping fight.
Fireworks expected: Pereira will defend his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill (left). Known for their enormous power, both are on hot win streaks and promise to deliver a gripping fight. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Fireworks expected: Pereira will defend his light-heavyweight belt against former champion Jamahal Hill (left). Known for their enormous power, both are on hot win streaks and promise to deliver a gripping fight. | Photo Credit: AFP

As iconic as it gets

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will put her strawweight belt on the line against compatriot Xiaonan Yan. 

Zhang (24-3), the UFC’s first Chinese-born champion, has won three in a row, two by finish. The 34-year-old is a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion. 

Yan (17-3, 1 NC) is coming off a first-round knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 in May. The Shenyang, Liaoning, China native has won eight of her past 10 fights. Yan, 34, was the first Chinese women’s fighter to be signed by the UFC in 2017.

Plus, the ceremonial “BMF” title is also up for grabs once again when “champion” Justin Gaethje takes on former featherweight title holder Max Holloway. Gaethje earned the crown with a vicious head-kick KO of Dustin Poirier last July. Meanwhile, Holloway got back on the winning track by retiring the Korean Zombie last August.

Champions galore: 
UFC will feature a whopping 12 current or former champions. Here’s the list of all the title holders: 
﻿Alex Pereira - Current light heavyweight champion
Zhang Weili - Current women’s strawweight champion
Justin Gaethje - Current BMF title holder/Former lightweight interim champ
Jamahal Hill - Former light heavyweight champion
Max Halloway - Former featherweight champion
Charles Oliviera - Fomer lightweight champion
Aljamain Sterling - Former Bantamweight champion
Jiri Prochazka - Former light-heavyweight champion
Holly Holm - Former women’s bantamweight champion
Jessica Andrade - Former women’s strawweight champion
Deiveson Figueiredo - Former two-time Flyweight Champion
Cody Garbrandt - Former bantamweight champion

Can Joe Miller finish off in style? 

Jim Miller (R) in action against Mac Danzig at the UFC 100.
Jim Miller (R) in action against Mac Danzig at the UFC 100.
lightbox-info

Jim Miller (R) in action against Mac Danzig at the UFC 100.

Just like MS Dhoni, who’s fighting it out in his 40s in the Indian Premier League, there is a 40-year-old in the UFC circuit as well, who holds a unique record. 

Hailing from the United States, Jim Miller has been a part of UFC 100 (2009) and 200 (2016) and will also be featured in UFC 300, making him one of the most experienced active fighters. 

Miller will square off against Bobby Green in a lightweight bout as a part of the preliminary card. The American has won four of his last five fights and will be raring to get another W towards his name. 

Meanwhile, Green, 37, has been scheduled to fight Miller three times in the past. All three bouts were cancelled due to Green’s withdrawals. 

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Green has won two of his last three fights. He most recently competed in December, when he was knocked out by Jalin Turner. 

Fight cards
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill - Light Heavyweight title fight
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - Strawweight title fight
Other Main Card Matches:
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - BMF title fight
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Prelim Matches:
Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicana
Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Streaming information
Watch UFC 300 on 14th April 2024 from 7:30 AM IST onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Related Topics

Alex Pereira /

Jamahal Hill /

MMA /

UFC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 300 preview: Pereira vs Hill analysis and other key fight cards
    Nigamanth P
  2. Liverpool stunned by Atalanta, Roma beats Milan
    Reuters
  3. Al-Hilal crushes Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 300 preview: Pereira vs Hill analysis and other key fight cards
    Nigamanth P
  2. O.J. Simpson dead: NFL star and protagonist in sensational murder trial dies at 76
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 11: Akanksha Salunkhe moves to quarterfinal of RC Pro Series squash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 10: Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in sailing competition
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC 300 preview: Pereira vs Hill analysis and other key fight cards
    Nigamanth P
  2. Liverpool stunned by Atalanta, Roma beats Milan
    Reuters
  3. Al-Hilal crushes Al-Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
    Reuters
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment