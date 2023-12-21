New Year fitness advice: 24 power tips to succeed in 2024

For athletes, appropriate nutrition and performance enhancement should always go hand-in-hand.

The quest of excellence is an ongoing journey for all sportspersons, from seasoned pros to aspiring athletes. The proverb — You are what you eat — is especially true for athletes.

Here are a few recommendations to help your body thrive in your respective sport this new year.

MORE FROM FOOD FROM THOUGHT HERE

1. Recognise the needs of your sport

Evaluate the energy and nutritional needs that are specific to your sport. For best results, adjust your diet to fulfill these requirements.

2. Align with your genes

Genetic testing for nutrition can help you reach your full sporting potential, pinpointing specific nutritional demands and existing deficiencies. It can also help identify fitness tests based on physical requirements for strong/weak areas and personality tests that enhance mental function. Adapt your strategy based on individual findings from these tests to improve athletic performance.

3. Tiny microbiomes can do big things

Nobody can perform well with an upset stomach. Microbiome testing can provide important information about gut health and how it is affecting performance. Athletes can maximise nutrition, strengthen immunity, and increase energy levels by examining the microbial population in their digestive systems. This gives them greater chances of gaining optimal physical condition and enhanced overall well-being.

4. Blood test for performance

Blood tests can significantly impact athletes’ performance. They can learn more about their health issues, triggering parameters and existing nutrition deficiencies by evaluating important biomarkers. Through specific adaptations based on individual data, athletes can achieve unprecedented levels of excellence by improving their training, recuperation, and performance.

5. Tech-based recovery

Athletic performance can be enhanced with state-of-the-art recovery technology. These devices, which range from vibrating foam rollers to percussive instruments, improve circulation, reduce muscular discomfort, and speed up the healing process. Additionally, they are mobile-friendly and easy to use.

6. Omega balance

Omega balance test checks the body’s ratio of Omega-3 to Omega-6 fatty acids. Maintaining a balanced ratio helps in lowering inflammation, promoting cardiovascular health, and speeding up recovery, thus leading to optimal performance and improved overall strength, resilience, and endurance.

7. VO2 max score

Athletes’ maximum utilisation of oxygen during strenuous activity is determined by their VO2 max test results. Increased aerobic capacity, endurance, and general cardiovascular fitness are linked to greater VO2 max values, which have a direct impact on an athlete’s capability to maintain high-intensity effort and improve performance.

ALSO READ: Overcoming cramps in sports - how nutrition and electrolyte balance pave the way

8. Body composition

An examination of body composition determines how much muscle, fat, and other components make up the body. An ideal body composition, with the right amount of fat and muscle, improves strength-to-weight ratio, agility, and efficiency — all important components in a variety of sports.

9. Make sleep your best friend

Sleeping well is essential for doing well in sports. The body heals itself, produces growth hormone, and solidifies memories when you sleep soundly.

Sufficient and peaceful sleep promotes physical restoration, sharpens cognitive abilities, and increases vitality, all of which are factors in peak performance and resilience.

10. Don’t hydrate with plain water

For athletes to perform at their best, electrolyte replacement is essential because minerals like potassium and magnesium maintain fluid balance, nerve functioning, and contractions of the muscles. Maintaining appropriate levels of electrolytes helps athletes perform at their best by preventing weariness, cramps, and dehydration. Opt for an isotonic sports drink instead of plain water.

11. Watch your nutrient timings

For maximum energy, recuperation, and muscle synthesis, timing of food intake is essential. When the body requires nutrients the most for optimal function, they should be made available through well-time eating habits.

12. Rainbow diet for adding colours to your performance

A rainbow diet includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, offering a range of vitamins and minerals that boost immunity, lower inflammation, and deliver antioxidants that are essential for the best possible performance and recovery.

13. Say no to empty calories

Since empty calories have no nutritional value, avoiding them is crucial for optimal performance. Athletes who choose nutrient-dense diets are certain to receive essential nutrients, which maintain energy levels and enhance overall wellness.

14. Portion control

In order to guarantee that athletes get the proper ratio of nutrients without going overboard, it is essential to monitor portion sizes. Appropriate serving sizes maximise vitality and facilitate maximal sports performance.

15. Avoid processed food

For athletes, cutting down on processed meals is key since they usually lack vital minerals and can include dangerous substances.

The best fuel for long-term energy and recovery is found in whole, minimally processed meals.

ALSO READ: Recipe for a blockbuster: Healthy dishes fit for all athletes

16. Role of antioxidants

Antioxidants fight oxidative stress, lower inflammation, and promote health in general, which makes them crucial for sports performance. This promotes quicker recovery, increased endurance, and peak performance in athletes. Foods like nuts and berries are rich in antioxidants.

17. Eat according to the needs of your training

Sports performance is optimised when nutrition is coordinated with the training cycle. This is achieved by customising nutrient intake to meet the unique requirements of various training stages. This guarantees maximum vitality, healing, and adaptability.

18. Know your food intolerances/sensitivities

An athlete’s ability to compete in sports depends on their ability to identify and avoid trigger foods, minimise inflammation, enhance digestion, and maintain optimal health.

19. Supplements are an add-on

By filling up some nutritional deficiencies, promoting healing, and improving performance, supplements can be used in addition to a diet. Nonetheless, a professional nutritionist’s advice is necessary to recommend supplementation that is both safe and effective and meets the required needs.

20. Should athletes do intermittent fasting?

The effect of intermittent fasting on athletic performance varies. While for some it could increase fat burning and metabolic efficiency, for others there can be some negative effects. One of them is that it may make less energy available during fasting times, which could affect one’s capacity to perform aggressively. Consult a good sports nutritionist to figure out whether or not doing intermittent fasting is good for you.

21. Go organic

Eating organic food improves general health by lowering exposure to artificial additives and pesticides, which is beneficial for athletes. The lack of dangerous additives encourages the best possible physical performance and recovery.

ALSO READ: When passion meets performance: The fascinating link between athleticism and libido

22. Read food labels

Athletes who read food labels may improve their performance in sports by making educated decisions about the nutrients they consume, avoiding added sugars and chemicals, and making sure their bodies are getting the best fuel possible.

23. Celebrate responsibly

Athletes should eat sensibly to properly fuel their bodies, even when celebrating. Choose nutrient-dense foods over fried ones, such as grilled chicken and vegetables. Making the right decisions promotes success and happiness.

24. Customise your diet

For individualised advice, athletes should select a personalised sports nutrition plan as it takes into account their unique demands, improves efficacy, and guarantees long-term success in sports.

When you aim for athletic achievement, never forget that optimal performance is mostly dependent on appropriate diet.

By following these suggestions, you’ll be providing your body with the best possible nutrition to help you excel in the sport of your choice. Cheers to a year full of energy, improvement, and success!