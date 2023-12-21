Statsman: Deepti Sharma’s unique milestone and all the numbers from India women’s Test cricket run

Deepti joins elite club





4 The number of players who have the distinction of registering a fifty in an innings and claiming at least nine wickets in the same Test in women’s cricket. India’s Deepti Sharma became the latest to join this elite group in the recent Navi Mumbai Test match against England. This rare feat has been achieved on six occasions, with Aussie Betty Wilson doing so on three occasions. Wilson and Englishwoman Enid Bakewell are the only players in the list below to complete the rarest feats of scoring a century and claim a 10-wicket haul in a match.

A 50 in an innings and 9-wicket hauls in a match in women’s Test cricket

Runs wickets Player For Agst Venue Month, Year Result 90 4/37 & 6/28 Betty Wilson+ Aus NZ Wellington Mar 1948 Won 111 & 22 6/23 & 3/39 Betty Wilson Aus Eng Adelaide Jan 1949 Won 12 & 100 7/7 & 4/9 Betty Wilson+ Aus Eng Melbourne (St. Kilda) Feb 1958 Drawn 68 & 112* 3/14 & 7/61 Enid Bakewell+ Eng WI Birmingham July 1979 Won 52 5/47 & 4/64 Kat Sciver-Brunt+ Eng Aus Worcester Aug 2005 Won 67 & 20 5/7 & 4/32 Deepti Sharma Ind Eng Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 Won

+ Players with a fifty and 10-wicket haul in a Test match





49 The number of balls debutant Shubha Satheesh took to record her maiden Test fifty in Navi Mumbai against England. Her performance is one of the quickest-recorded fifties in women’s cricket. Both Venessa Bowen and Shubha were on debut.

Fastest to 50 runs in women’s Test cricket (where balls are recorded)

Balls to fifty Batter (final score & balls faced) For Against Venue Month, Year Result 40 Venessa Bowen (63 in 52 balls) Sri Lanka Pakistan Colombo, CCC Apr 1998 Won 42 Sangita Dabir (50* in 42 balls) India England Kolkata CCFC Nov 1995 Drawn 48 Nat Sciver-Brunt (58 in 62 balls) England Australia Canberra Jan 2022 Drawn 49 Shubha Satheesh (69 in 76 balls) India England Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 Won 51 Smriti Mandhana (127 in 216 balls) India Australia Carrara Sep 2021 Drawn





428 India’s total in Navi Mumbai is now the highest in women’s Test cricket, where none of the 11 batters could register a three-figure score. India also held the previous record.

Highest innings totals without an individual century in women’s Test cricket

Total For Against Venue Month, Year 50s Highest score Result 428/10 India England Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 4 Shubha Satheesh 69 Won 404/9d India South Africa Paarl Mar 2002 5 Anjum Chopra 80 Won 396/9d England India Bristol Jun 2021 3 Heather Knight 95 Drawn 366/7d Australia England Hove Aug-Sep 1987 4 Ruth Buckstein 83 Drawn 362/5 New Zealand England Guildford Jul 1996 4 Kristy Bond 97 Drawn

Note:the top four New Zealand players made 60+ scores





4.09 The run-rate achieved by India women in their first innings against England women in the Navi Mumbai Test match. This is now the second highest run-rate achieved by any Test side in women’s Test cricket history in an innings, while scoring at least 300 runs.

Highest run-rates by Test sides in women’s cricket: Minimum: 300-plus totals

RR Team Total Overs Match Inns Against Venue Month, Year Result 4.13 Australia 427/8d 103.2 2 England Worcester Aug 1998 Drawn 4.09 India 428 104.3 1 England Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 Won 3.92 England 503/5d 128 2 New Zealand Christchurch Feb 1935 Won 3.81 England 463 121.2 2 Australia Nottingham June 2023 Lost 3.80 Australia 473 124.2 1 England Nottingham June 2023 Won





23 The number of byes conceded by England wicket-keeper Amy Jones in India’s first innings in Navi Mumbai. Her dubious effort is now the most-ever conceded by any wicket-keeper in an innings in women’s Test cricket.

Most byes conceded in a Test innings in women’s cricket

Byes Conceded by wicket-keeper Against Venue Month, year Result 23 England Amy Jones India New Mumbai Dec 2023 Lost 22 South Africa Dulcie Wood England Cape Town Jan 1961 Drawn 21 Pakistan Asma Farzand Sri Lanka Colombo Apr 1998 Lost 20 South Africa Eleanor Lambert England Port Elizabeth Dec 1960 Drawn





2 The number of Test sides in women’s cricket to achieve 400+ runs in a single day’s play. In the Test match in Navi Mumbai, the Indian women emulated the English women after 88 years by scoring 410 runs on the opening day. The latter had made 431 against New Zealand in Christchurch in February 1935.

Highest team totals in a single day’s play in a women’s Test

Totals Overs For Against Venue Achieved on Result 431-4 — (data not available) England New Zealand Christchurch 16 Feb 1935 Won 410-7 94 India England Navi Mumbai 14 Dec 2023 Won 362-5 100 New Zealand England Guildford 12 Jul 1996 Drawn 351-6 104 England South Africa Johannesburg 17 Dec 1960 Drawn 332-7 105 England India Worcester 12 Jul 1986 Drawn

Notes:

** in Christchurch, England made these runs after dismissing New Zealand for 44 in 28.2 overs

** All the above instances occurred on the first day of the Test match





19 The number of wickets that fell on the second day of the Navi Mumbai Test match. This is now the joint second-highest number of wickets to fall on any day of a women’s Test match and the most to fall in a single day’s play on Indian soil. The record number of wickets remains at 24 in the women’s Ashes Test match at St. Kilda in Melbourne in February 1958.

Most wickets to fall in a day’s play in women’s Test cricket

Wkts Team1 (wkts) Team2 (wkts) Venue Date Day Result 24 Australia (14) England (10) Melbourne (St. Kilda) 22 Feb 1958 2+ Drawn 19 England (9) Australia (10) Blackpool 28 Jun 1937 3 England won by 25 runs 19 England (9) Australia (10) The Oval 13 Jul 1937 3 Drawn 19 Australia (9) England (10) Worcester 1 Jul 1951 2 Australia won by 2 wkts 19 England (9) Australia (10) Brisbane 16 Feb 2003 2 Australia won by 5 wkts 19 India (9) England (10) Navi Mumbai 15 Dec 2023 2 India won by 347 runs

+ there was no play on the first day





66 The number of boundaries (including two sixes) hit by the Indian women batters in the first innings in Navi Mumbai against England. Only two other sides struck more in women’s Test cricket in an innings.

Most boundaries (4s and 6s) hit in an innings in women’s Tests

Bds (4+6) For Against Venue Month, Year Result 72 (72+0) England (455) South Africa Taunton Aug 2003 Won 67 (66+1) Australia (569/6d) England Guildford Aug 1998 Drawn 66 (64+2) India (428) England New Mumbai Dec 2023 Won 63 (63+0) England (463) Australia Nottingham June 2023 Lost 61 (61+0) England (497) South Africa Shenley Aug 2003 Drawn

Note: the number of fours hit by India is also the third-highest in women’s Test cricket





479 The target set by India in the Navi Mumbai Test match is now the highest by any side in women’s Test cricket. Sri Lanka is the only other side to set a target of 400 or more in women’s Test cricket.

Highest target set in the fourth innings in women’s Test cricket

Target Set by Against Venue Month, Year Result 479 India England (131) Navi Mumbai Dec 2023 Ind won by 347 runs 410 Sri Lanka Pakistan (100) Colombo CCC Apr 1998 SL won by 309 runs 338 England New Zealand (174/6) Worcester Jul 1954 Drawn 315 Australia England (128) Adelaide Jan 1949 Aus won by 186 runs 311 New Zealand England (225/8) Guildford Jul 1996 Drawn 311 India England (210/6) Delhi (Jamia Millia CG) Nov 2005 Drawn













347 The margin of victory by runs for India against England in Navi Mumbai is now the biggest in women’s Test cricket history. India became the second side to win by a margin of 300 runs or more in women’s Test cricket.

Biggest victory margin by runs in women’s Test cricket

Runs For Losing side Venue Achieved on Winning captain 347 India England Navi Mumbai 16 Dec 2023 Harmanpreet Kaur 309 Sri Lanka Pakistan Colombo, CCC 20 Apr 1998 Rasa Silva 188 New Zealand South Africa Durban 13 Mar 1972 Trish McKelvey 186 Australia England Adelaide 18 Jan 1949 Mollie Dive 185 England New Zealand Auckland 29 Mar 1949 Molly Hide





All records are correct and updated until 16 December 2023