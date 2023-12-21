Statsman: Deepti Sharma’s unique milestone and all the numbers from India women’s Test cricket run

Deepti joins elite club
4 The number of players who have the distinction of registering a fifty in an innings and claiming at least nine wickets in the same Test in women’s cricket. India’s Deepti Sharma became the latest to join this elite group in the recent Navi Mumbai Test match against England. This rare feat has been achieved on six occasions, with Aussie Betty Wilson doing so on three occasions. Wilson and Englishwoman Enid Bakewell are the only players in the list below to complete the rarest feats of scoring a century and claim a 10-wicket haul in a match.
A 50 in an innings and 9-wicket hauls in a match in women’s Test cricket
Runs
wickets
Player
For
Agst
Venue
Month, Year
Result
90
4/37 & 6/28
Betty Wilson+
Aus
NZ
Wellington
Mar 1948
Won
111 & 22
6/23 & 3/39
Betty Wilson
Aus
Eng
Adelaide
Jan 1949
Won
12 & 100
7/7 & 4/9
Betty Wilson+
Aus
Eng
Melbourne (St. Kilda)
Feb 1958
Drawn
68 & 112*
3/14 & 7/61
Enid Bakewell+
Eng
WI
Birmingham
July 1979
Won
52
5/47 & 4/64
Kat Sciver-Brunt+
Eng
Aus
Worcester
Aug 2005
Won
67 & 20
5/7 & 4/32
Deepti Sharma
Ind
Eng
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
+ Players with a fifty and 10-wicket haul in a Test match
49 The number of balls debutant Shubha Satheesh took to record her maiden Test fifty in Navi Mumbai against England. Her performance is one of the quickest-recorded fifties in women’s cricket. Both Venessa Bowen and Shubha were on debut.
Fastest to 50 runs in women’s Test cricket (where balls are recorded)
Balls to fifty
Batter (final score & balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
40
Venessa Bowen (63 in 52 balls)
Sri Lanka
Pakistan
Colombo, CCC
Apr 1998
Won
42
Sangita Dabir (50* in 42 balls)
India
England
Kolkata CCFC
Nov 1995
Drawn
48
Nat Sciver-Brunt (58 in 62 balls)
England
Australia
Canberra
Jan 2022
Drawn
49
Shubha Satheesh (69 in 76 balls)
India
England
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
51
Smriti Mandhana (127 in 216 balls)
India
Australia
Carrara
Sep 2021
Drawn
428 India’s total in Navi Mumbai is now the highest in women’s Test cricket, where none of the 11 batters could register a three-figure score. India also held the previous record.
Highest innings totals without an individual century in women’s Test cricket
Total
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
50s
Highest score
Result
428/10
India
England
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
4
Shubha Satheesh 69
Won
404/9d
India
South Africa
Paarl
Mar 2002
5
Anjum Chopra 80
Won
396/9d
England
India
Bristol
Jun 2021
3
Heather Knight 95
Drawn
366/7d
Australia
England
Hove
Aug-Sep 1987
4
Ruth Buckstein 83
Drawn
362/5
New Zealand
England
Guildford
Jul 1996
4
Kristy Bond 97
Drawn
Note:the top four New Zealand players made 60+ scores
4.09 The run-rate achieved by India women in their first innings against England women in the Navi Mumbai Test match. This is now the second highest run-rate achieved by any Test side in women’s Test cricket history in an innings, while scoring at least 300 runs.
Highest run-rates by Test sides in women’s cricket: Minimum: 300-plus totals
RR
Team
Total
Overs
Match Inns
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
4.13
Australia
427/8d
103.2
2
England
Worcester
Aug 1998
Drawn
4.09
India
428
104.3
1
England
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
3.92
England
503/5d
128
2
New Zealand
Christchurch
Feb 1935
Won
3.81
England
463
121.2
2
Australia
Nottingham
June 2023
Lost
3.80
Australia
473
124.2
1
England
Nottingham
June 2023
Won
23 The number of byes conceded by England wicket-keeper Amy Jones in India’s first innings in Navi Mumbai. Her dubious effort is now the most-ever conceded by any wicket-keeper in an innings in women’s Test cricket.
Most byes conceded in a Test innings in women’s cricket
Byes
Conceded by
wicket-keeper
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
23
England
Amy Jones
India
New Mumbai
Dec 2023
Lost
22
South Africa
Dulcie Wood
England
Cape Town
Jan 1961
Drawn
21
Pakistan
Asma Farzand
Sri Lanka
Colombo
Apr 1998
Lost
20
South Africa
Eleanor Lambert
England
Port Elizabeth
Dec 1960
Drawn
2 The number of Test sides in women’s cricket to achieve 400+ runs in a single day’s play. In the Test match in Navi Mumbai, the Indian women emulated the English women after 88 years by scoring 410 runs on the opening day. The latter had made 431 against New Zealand in Christchurch in February 1935.
Highest team totals in a single day’s play in a women’s Test
Totals
Overs
For
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
431-4
— (data not available)
England
New Zealand
Christchurch
16 Feb 1935
Won
410-7
94
India
England
Navi Mumbai
14 Dec 2023
Won
362-5
100
New Zealand
England
Guildford
12 Jul 1996
Drawn
351-6
104
England
South Africa
Johannesburg
17 Dec 1960
Drawn
332-7
105
England
India
Worcester
12 Jul 1986
Drawn
Notes:
** in Christchurch, England made these runs after dismissing New Zealand for 44 in 28.2 overs
** All the above instances occurred on the first day of the Test match
19 The number of wickets that fell on the second day of the Navi Mumbai Test match. This is now the joint second-highest number of wickets to fall on any day of a women’s Test match and the most to fall in a single day’s play on Indian soil. The record number of wickets remains at 24 in the women’s Ashes Test match at St. Kilda in Melbourne in February 1958.
Most wickets to fall in a day’s play in women’s Test cricket
Wkts
Team1 (wkts)
Team2 (wkts)
Venue
Date
Day
Result
24
Australia (14)
England (10)
Melbourne (St. Kilda)
22 Feb 1958
2+
Drawn
19
England (9)
Australia (10)
Blackpool
28 Jun 1937
3
England won by 25 runs
19
England (9)
Australia (10)
The Oval
13 Jul 1937
3
Drawn
19
Australia (9)
England (10)
Worcester
1 Jul 1951
2
Australia won by 2 wkts
19
England (9)
Australia (10)
Brisbane
16 Feb 2003
2
Australia won by 5 wkts
19
India (9)
England (10)
Navi Mumbai
15 Dec 2023
2
India won by 347 runs
+ there was no play on the first day
66 The number of boundaries (including two sixes) hit by the Indian women batters in the first innings in Navi Mumbai against England. Only two other sides struck more in women’s Test cricket in an innings.
Most boundaries (4s and 6s) hit in an innings in women’s Tests
Bds
(4+6)
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
72
(72+0)
England (455)
South Africa
Taunton
Aug 2003
Won
67
(66+1)
Australia (569/6d)
England
Guildford
Aug 1998
Drawn
66
(64+2)
India (428)
England
New Mumbai
Dec 2023
Won
63
(63+0)
England (463)
Australia
Nottingham
June 2023
Lost
61
(61+0)
England (497)
South Africa
Shenley
Aug 2003
Drawn
Note: the number of fours hit by India is also the third-highest in women’s Test cricket
479 The target set by India in the Navi Mumbai Test match is now the highest by any side in women’s Test cricket. Sri Lanka is the only other side to set a target of 400 or more in women’s Test cricket.
Highest target set in the fourth innings in women’s Test cricket
Target
Set by
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
479
India
England (131)
Navi Mumbai
Dec 2023
Ind won by 347 runs
410
Sri Lanka
Pakistan (100)
Colombo CCC
Apr 1998
SL won by 309 runs
338
England
New Zealand (174/6)
Worcester
Jul 1954
Drawn
315
Australia
England (128)
Adelaide
Jan 1949
Aus won by 186 runs
311
New Zealand
England (225/8)
Guildford
Jul 1996
Drawn
311
India
England (210/6)
Delhi (Jamia Millia CG)
Nov 2005
Drawn
347 The margin of victory by runs for India against England in Navi Mumbai is now the biggest in women’s Test cricket history. India became the second side to win by a margin of 300 runs or more in women’s Test cricket.
Biggest victory margin by runs in women’s Test cricket
Runs
For
Losing side
Venue
Achieved on
Winning captain
347
India
England
Navi Mumbai
16 Dec 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur
309
Sri Lanka
Pakistan
Colombo, CCC
20 Apr 1998
Rasa Silva
188
New Zealand
South Africa
Durban
13 Mar 1972
Trish McKelvey
186
Australia
England
Adelaide
18 Jan 1949
Mollie Dive
185
England
New Zealand
Auckland
29 Mar 1949
Molly Hide
All records are correct and updated until 16 December 2023
