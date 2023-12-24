Pro Kabaddi League: Underperforming Pardeep Narwal hopes to rise up to his own lofty standards, dreams of title bid with UP Yoddhas

Through its decade-long journey, the Pro Kabaddi League has seen the rise of numerous stars, yet none have cast as imposing a shadow as Pardeep Narwal.

Having won three PKL trophies (with his erstwhile franchise, Patna Pirates), Narwal is the league’s most successful raider. He was once the league’s most expensive player as well, and now stands on the verge of a defining legacy.

“I feel so good to have this opportunity to play here. I got all the fame and praises after playing here, it feels complete,” says Narwal to Sportstar. Hailing from the quaint village of Rindhana in Haryana’s Sonipat district, Narwal dons the captain’s armband for UP Yoddhas for the third year in a row.

But behind the glamorous spectacle and raucous cheers, he is now at a crossroad — where echoes of his past triumphs meet a challenging future.

From 2017 to 2019, Pardeep secured three titles and established himself as the league’s most consistent performer. However, over time, his pace has noticeably diminished. Of his 1620 career raid points at the time of writing, a substantial 56 per cent (906) were amassed in just three seasons when Pardeep reached his peak.

Pardeep’s raid points per match have hit their lowest since his debut season in 2015, despite being the highest scorer in PKL history. In the current season, he boasts a 35 per cent success rate in raids, a notable decline from his career average of 44 per cent.

For a player who maintained a consistent not-out percentage of over 75 throughout his career, Pardeep has experienced a decline, with teams successfully keeping him off the mat as much as possible.

In order to overcome his physical struggles, Narwal dedicated himself to becoming one of the fittest players on the mat for UP this season. “Whatever the coaches or trainers say, we must follow it. I’m trying to go above and beyond. The game is all about speed and agility, so my main goal is to work on these aspects and stay on top of my game,” he explains.

UP Yoddhas conducted a rigorous training camp for over a month and a half before the tournament, ensuring that all players, including Narwal, were match-ready. It also opened an academy a couple of years ago, providing players with training facilities, playing mats, a gym, and industry-standard equipment.

Yoddhas’ coach Jasveer Singh chips in, “Previously, at the camps that we used to run, the players had to practise in hotels without mats. We also did not have outdoor practice tracks. The biggest benefit was acquiring quality NYP players through the academy.”

UP, retaining its core for PKL 10, welcomed new additions like Gurdeep, Kiran Magar, Nitin Panwar and the experienced Vijay Malik. Narwal opines, “Our team is fine. We have quality players on our side like Nitesh and Surender. We also have Vijay this time but the team will only be called good if we perform when it matters.”

Before the Bengaluru leg, UP found itself in troubled waters against the Bengaluru Bulls. Narwal, the standout performer for UP, orchestrated a remarkable comeback, amassing 13 points and reaching the milestone of 1600 career raid points along the way. Despite his extraordinary performance, UP suffered a narrow two-point defeat, leaving Narwal visibly frustrated.

“ Dukh toh hota hi hai bhai (It hurts, brother)... Bengaluru had lost all four games before facing us, and we served the match to them on a platter. It is painful,” he says.

Discussing his on-field strategy, he says, “I never get angry at anyone. Khair par gussa utarna bhi nhi chahiye.... (No one should vent their anger on someone). Nobody tries to wreck things on their own....mistakes happen, and you should calm down and explain to others so that they don’t make the same mistakes. So, rather than intimidating someone, I believe in taking things slowly.”

When a player of Narwal’s stature enters the picture, pedigree follows. He will make you sweat and force you to fight for every point until the very end, which is what makes him the player he is.

Despite his reputation, a call-up from the national team eluded him in both the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games. A sense of disappointment gripped him and his family. Narwal acknowledges their justifiable disappointment, stating, “Who wouldn’t wish for their son to excel? They were disheartened. It took them a while, but they came to understand that playing for India was not destined for me at that time.”

With aspirations of 1800 raid points and a trophy for UP, Narwal’s vision board is ambitious. However, with the once-invincible raider looking more human as seasons go by, one wonders what uncertainties lie ahead for the maestro.