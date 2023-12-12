PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

Bengal Warriors’ defender, Shubham Shinde etched his name in the history book of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) during match 16 of PKL Season 10 on December 9.

The 24-year-old scored 11 tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas in just 13 attempts, joining the elite top-five list of the most tackle points scored in a single match in PKL history.

Settling in the right corner, the Maharashtra defender is heading the defence of a young Bengal side looking to improve on its second-bottom league finish last season with only eight wins in 22 matches.

Despite earning only 43 tackle points in 20 matches last season, the Bengal Warriors kept faith in Shubham and brought him back at the auction ahead of the 2023 season. This season, he has repaid the trust by racking up 15 tackle points in three matches with a tackle success rate of 70 per cent.

Although a veteran of five PKL seasons, the defender has found his true power in season 10, currently leading the league in successful tackles.

The gruelling pre-season training has finally borne fruit, and the defender from Ratnagiri is eager to capitalise on his newfound momentum. Crossing the 100-point mark in PKL was a special milestone for him, a sweet reward for the relentless training he undertook after the disappointment of the previous season.

He pushed himself harder before the pre-season camps even began, honing his skills and focusing on his physical attributes. “Fitness and strength were my key areas, and with the ankle hold being my signature move, I’ve invested significant time in perfecting it. My back hold and double thigh hold have also seen significant improvement during this period,” Shubham revealed to Sportstar.

The seamless teamwork of the defensive unit is a testament to Bengal’s rigorous pre-season training, where coach Kasinathan Baskaran’s meticulous approach played a crucial role. “He trains us specifically for different match situations, and we analyse every opposition raider, just like we did for Tamil Thalaivas,” the defender explained.

This attention to detail is a significant factor behind the team’s stellar start to the season, and the defender is confident that the Bengal Warriors will continue to build on this success.

Shubham gives full credit to his mentor and captain Maninder Singh for instilling belief in him and his teammates this season. “Maninder always asks us to play our natural game and encourages us to play without fear. He has taken responsibility and trusted us to play our natural game,” he said.

Bengal’s team is stacked with several players from Maharashtra this season, Shubham’s brother Aditya, plays on the left corner and this familiarity breeds a deep understanding on the field, evident in their synchronised defence.

“The defence combination looks more effective this season because we’ve played together extensively,” Shubham explained, “so we anticipate each other’s moves, making our chain tackles seamless and effective.”

From the dusty Kolkewari village in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, a young Shubham followed his brother Aditya’s footsteps onto the kabaddi mat. He cut his teeth in sub-junior and junior tournaments before graduating to the district team.

His prowess on the Ratnagiri squad in inter-state competitions caught the eye of the Maharashtra team, where he was scouted by Yuva Paltan, the feeder team for PKL giants Puneri Paltan. Impressing through the Paltan ranks, he finally earned his PKL stripes in season six with Puneri Paltan.

Looking back, the 24-year-old overflows with gratitude for his coaches, especially Jagdish Shinde, his role model. “Jagdish sir, a right corner like myself, has always been my guiding force and continues to be,” said Shubham.

“I call him after every game, and he tells me where I can improve. He was ecstatic after the Tamil Thalaivas match, congratulating me on the phone but also reminding me to keep pushing,” he added.

PKL’s return to its original format with home matches for all twelve teams has the defender brimming with excitement, especially about the prospect of playing in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium. The passionate home crowd, absent for a while, promises an extra boost of motivation, something he’s eagerly anticipating.

“Playing in Kolkata, in front of our fans, is something I’m really looking forward to. Their support has always been a huge motivator, and I think this return to the traditional format is a fantastic move. I can’t wait for the Kolkata leg to begin.” Shubham said.