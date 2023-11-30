MagazineBuy Print

PKL: Which defender the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 21:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action.
File image of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
File image of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In the high-stakes arena of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), where the raiders often takes center stage, the unsung heroes guarding the fort are the defenders. Their skill, agility, and strategic brilliance form the backbone of every team’s success.

Sportstar takes a look at the defender who holds the record of most tackle points in a single PKL match:

Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has showcased his ability to single-handedly influence the outcome of a game through his robust tackles.

ALSO READ | Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

In Season 9, playing for the Patna Pirates against Dabang Delhi K.C., Chiyaneh delivered a defensive masterclass in a closely contested match.

He effectively subdued the opposition’s raiders to the best of his abilities. His dominance was evident as he completed eight tackles, all of which were Super Tackles.

Chiyaneh’s formidable performance made it challenging for Dabang Delhi K.C.’s star raider, Naveen Kumar, to score against him, keeping the Pirates competitive throughout the game.

Despite the eventual loss, the match will be etched in memory for Chiyaneh’s extraordinary effort, contributing 16 tackle points and securing the second-best defender position of the season with a total of 84 tackle points, five points behind Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Ankush.

Top five defenders with most raid points
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) - 16 tackle points vs Dabang Delhi KC - Season 9
Manjeet Chillar (Puneri Paltan) - 11 tackle poihnts vs Bengaluru Bulls - Season 4
Neeraj Kumar (Patna Pirates) - 11 tackle points vs Puneri Paltan - Season 7
Surender Nada (U Mumba) - 10 tackle points vs Patna Pirates - Season 2
Sombir (Telugu Titans) - 10 tackle points vs Tamil Thalaivas - Season 5

