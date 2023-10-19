MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Gujarat Giants to face off against Telugu Titans in the opening game of Pro Kabadddi League season 10.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 18:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers.
FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jaipur Pink Panthers. | Photo Credit: PKL

Pro Kabaddi League have announced the schedule for the tenth season. PKL, which is returning to the 12-city caravan format for Season 10, will begin on December 2, 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The league will then move to each of the franchise’s home cities. The league stage will be held from December 2, 2023, to February 21, 2024.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

FULL SCHEDULE

Scroll left-right and change pages for the full schedule.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

Gujarat Giants /

Telugu Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 43/0 (7); Rohit, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wankhede Stadium to unveil life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL

  1. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 auction: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023 Auction: Top unsold players - from Deepak Niwas Hooda to Vishal Bharadwaj
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023 auction Highlights, Day 1: Telugu buys Pawan Sehrawat at record 2.61 cr, Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel-Nabi; Bengal uses FBM card for Maninder at 2.12 cr
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 43/0 (7); Rohit, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wankhede Stadium to unveil life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment