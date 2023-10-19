PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Pro Kabaddi League have announced the schedule for the tenth season. PKL, which is returning to the 12-city caravan format for Season 10, will begin on December 2, 2023 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The league will then move to each of the franchise’s home cities. The league stage will be held from December 2, 2023, to February 21, 2024.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

The tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with the resumption of the rivalry between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

FULL SCHEDULE

