PKL Season 10: Sagar Rathee settling into Tamil Thalaivas leadership role with fitness as top priority

Within the annals of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, Tamil Thalaivas scripted a tale of contrasts last season.

From splurging more than half of its purse on a player who got injured within the first 10 minutes of the opening game, to mounting a resilient resurgence from the bottom of the table to advance to the semifinals, the team had seen it all in PKL 9.

Amidst all this, Sagar Rathee, the defender from Rohtak, found himself thrust into the captain’s role after Pawan Sehrawat had to bow out of the league due to an ACL injury in their season opener against Gujarat Giants.

Despite the setback, Sagar not only guided his inexperienced team to a top-six finish but also witnessed them triumph over UP Yoddhas in an exhilarating Eliminator match, securing a semifinal berth in his absence. He, too, was stretchered out of the league due to a knee injury during a pivotal moment in the tournament.

The men in yellow, without their primary raider or defender, ultimately lost the semifinal against Puneri Paltan, missing out on making it to the final by a whisker.

Lost time

“Last season, we only focused on match practice and skills and failed to keep up with fitness. But this time, we are fitter and stronger,” Sagar tells Sportstar. “I had a knee surgery in December last year and spent nearly five months in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for rehab. As the recovery process was lengthy, it continued even after I returned home.”

During this period, the senior Indian team played two big tournaments — the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan, Korea, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China — and asserted its superiority by winning gold in both.

The 24-year-old was understandably disappointed for missing out. “I am aware of my ability and skills. I am competent enough to play for this team. I feel I would have played both tournaments if not for the injury,” he says. “However, I am not diverting my attention to the past. My focus is on PKL now. I could be considered in the larger scheme of things if my tournament goes well. I don’t want to ruin it by overthinking,” he says.

Sagar, who made his PKL debut in 2019 for the Thalaivas, came into the limelight in 2021 when the six-footer amassed 82 tackle points and was the best Indian defender that season.

Able company: For the new season, the management has designated two experienced players — Sahil and Pawar — as vice-captains, to assist Sagar in decision-making. | Photo Credit: PKL

Blessing in disguise

Sagar’s leadership qualities and composed demeanour on the mat convinced the Thalaivas’ management to entrust him with the captaincy baton.

“Everything was planned around Pawan but as soon as he had to leave, the responsibility came on me. Honestly, it was a bit too much to handle at first because we were far too reliant on one man, which is why the team also took time to show their true strength,” Sagar explains.

With Pawan regaining full fitness, showcasing his A-game, the team faced a crucial decision — retain the ‘high-flyer’ or explore new avenues.

Opting for a bold move, the Thalaivas chose to go without Pawan and retained a youthful yet formidable core — featuring versatile all-rounder Ajinkya Pawar, rising star NYP raider Narender and defender Sahil Gulia, along with the experienced Sagar and other key players.

“This time, we all know what our roles are. Even before the auction, we were (retained players) preparing and having meetings. Our players are aware of what they have and do not have, so we can easily pick up where we left off last season. As for Pawan, we haven’t thought about him since he left because we need to do the best we can with the resources we have,” he says.

Even before the 2023 auction, the management acquired the services of four young talents — Vishal Chahal, Ronak, Nitin Singh, and Nitesh Kumar — under the New Young Player (NYP) category, where each team is allowed to take up to six new players of age 18-22.

Looking ahead

For the new season, the management has designated two experienced players — Sahil and Pawar — as vice-captains, to assist Sagar. It will not only help him manage his workload but also allows the senior players to feel more responsible towards the team.

“This will not make me, Sahil, or Ajinkya the bigger player. All seven players on the mat are equal. We will need Abhishek, Mohit and everyone to give their input. It’s just that when a captain or vice-captain advises someone, they tend to pay more attention,” Sagar explains the idea behind the leadership triumvirate.

Thalaivas did not go behind any big names in the auction this season. Indian raider Masanamuthu Lakshnanan (31.60 lakh) and Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami (30.0 lakh) were its biggest purchases.

Along with the new acquisitions, the auction also gave Thalaivas a chance to bring back the familiar face of Himanshu for a cheaper price to fill in some not-so-glaring gaps in the team.

“I’m not sure if all of the new players will play this season. But I am confident that this team has so much potential that it will easily make it into the playoffs this season and will explode to become one of the league’s strongest teams in the near future,” concludes Sagar.