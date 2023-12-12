How to overcome the impact of negative coaching on performance and mental well-being

Every athlete should attempt to discover a coach who can bring out their optimal performance.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t always unfold as anticipated. At times, you may initially get along with a coach in a team or individual sport, only to encounter challenges later on due to a negative mindset and manipulative techniques. This aspect is crucial to consider before committing to a coach for long-term progress.

This doesn’t necessarily make them a bad coach. It’s more about the coaching style, which often leans towards negativity, which might not be the ideal environment for you. While it may work for others, everyone has unique coaching styles and philosophies.

If you find yourself in this situation, what actions can be taken to remedy it?

This falls into the domain of sports psychology, where awareness of one’s mindset plays a vital role. Implementing strategies can help create a more positive mindset and outlook to a certain extent.

Mesut Özil was among players whose performances faded after rifts with the coach

IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE

The negative impact on your mindset and performance can significantly alter your performance for the worse. Decreased performance is one thing, but when it affects mental health, it becomes a serious concern.

The reaction and response to the coach’s habits and processes compound the issue across all domains.

Here are some key points discussing how playing for a negative coach can affect you as an athlete:

Fear of Failure: Coaches often use this as a powerful tool to instill a negative mindset. Being singled out and criticised in front of teammates and support staff can create a significant fear of failure, leading to anxiety. This can drastically impact your game as you start playing defensively to avoid mistakes.

Performance Anxiety: Worrying about the coach’s reaction can lead to performance anxiety, affecting training, practice, and games.

Inadequate Confidence: Constantly seeking the coach’s approval can lead to self-doubt. Building confidence is crucial, and coaches should focus on motivating and boosting confidence during tough periods rather than constantly pointing out failures.

Loss of Passion: Negative coaching can turn the passion for the sport into a chore. This will be evident in the athlete’s approach to the game.

As an athlete, changing how your coach coaches is beyond your control. However, the power to control your reactions and responses lies within you.

If you look at it from a different perspective, it’s not the coach to blame; it’s how you react that matters.

While it might come across as stern and lacking empathy, understanding this is crucial because it empowers you to focus on enhancing your reactions.

Here’s an important question for you to consider: Will you switch teams or persist where you are, putting in the effort to transform it into success?

It’s not always the simplest decision, yet it holds immense significance. Opting to change teams is a reasonable choice, allowing you to seek out a coach who resonates with you and brings out your best.

If you opt to remain, you should focus on fortifying your mindset and ensuring that the coach’s negative impact doesn’t affect you. Choosing to stay without taking any action will only lead to self-destruction. Change won’t occur unless you work on yourself and stay mentally strong.

Jorge Vilda’s time with the Spain women’s time was filled with allegations of poor people management and mental abuse.

PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR THOUGHTS

Your thoughts and actions define who you are. Dealing with a negative and manipulative coach is no different. The coach’s impact is directly proportional to how you perform, your mental state, and your conduct. Love and passion for the game disappear, and you may continue with the team for the wrong reasons, ultimately being left to fend for yourself. A well-known saying emphasises that victory is a collective achievement, while failure serves as an invaluable asset for the players. This fundamental principle applies to both team sports and individual sports alike.

Controlling the mind is challenging, but engaging in self-talk or confiding in a close friend or mental coach can help develop a positive outlook. Constant positive affirmations can rewire your thought process over time, fostering self-belief in adverse situations.

REMEDIAL MEASURES

Discussing these remedial measures with a mental coach or confidant can be beneficial:

Control what you can control: Your thoughts, actions, and responses.

Communicate with an open mind: Gain perspective and avoid carrying unnecessary baggage.

Listen to feedback with an open mind: Introspect and understand your role in the situation. Be open to constructive criticism.

Give the benefit of the doubt: Recognising that it’s a challenging decision, displaying magnanimity can positively impact your mental well-being.

Coaches aim for your success and well-being, not solely for your benefit but also because you reflect their coaching style. There is no reason for them to harbour ill intentions. Coaches genuinely desire for you to be happy, healthy, productive, and successful.

Articulate your needs to your coach: Express to your coach the requirements for your success; openly communicate and convey what is necessary for your success. Be confident in understanding your needs and avoid hesitating to articulate them. Shying away from expressing what you need to perform well can be counterproductive.

Ideally, if the coaches are fulfilling their responsibilities, they will eventually grasp and comprehend your needs and goals. It is expected that they will acknowledge the situation. However, if they remain unresponsive, their professional competence is at risk.

