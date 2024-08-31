Navigating the big job effectively

Whether you are a young S&C coach or a seasoned veteran, a high-performance coach, or an assistant, there are common mistakes to avoid when starting a new job:

1. Changing too much, too quickly

It’s important to plan and prioritise any changes that need to be made. Introducing new processes and protocols should be done in a phased manner, aligned with the team’s and players’ needs while considering the philosophy of the management. People often struggle with rapid changes, so it’s wise to be certain about when and how changes are implemented. Not everything needs to change overnight.

2. Always needing to be right

An old quote goes — ‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, but wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad’. Just because coaches know more than their athletes doesn’t make them wise. Being right doesn’t always mean they’re being prudent. They don’t have to win every argument or get their way all the time. There’s a difference between being right and doing what’s right. It’s no fun being around a know-it-all coach.

3. Enforcing too many rules

While rules are necessary, too many can be counterproductive. Coaches might find themselves spending more time enforcing rules than actually coaching. Rules often come with punishments, and the more rules there are, the more punishments need to be enforced. It’s crucial to be judicious in setting rules.

The best coaches lead with a combination of logic, wisdom, and empathy. They see the big picture and understand the current situation. For example, an athlete arriving late because they were smoking with friends is different from one who was delayed due to traffic on their way to the gym. The rules and punishments should account for these differences.

Coaches need to be thoughtful about the rules they set. While rules are necessary, the standards they reinforce and promote daily are more important. It’s more crucial to focus on catching others doing good than on catching them breaking a long list of rules.

4. Lack of planning

Having only short-term vision is like being blind. Yes, there is a need to make every team as good as possible. Too many S&C coaches fall into the vicious cycle of taking shortcuts and scrambling to improve the team due to poor past decisions. They mortgage the future for the present, especially in less-than-ideal situations.

The best S&C coaches view planning like a chess game, thinking many steps ahead and seeing the whole board rather than focusing only on their next move in a myopic manner. Seeing the entire forest, not just one tree, is crucial.

Planning is the foundation for proper execution, with a deep understanding of core principles.

5. Favouring influential players

Some coaches focus too much on training captains or influential players, neglecting the development of future players and leaving other staff members out of the loop. This short-changes the current team’s leadership potential.

A team will have only a handful of fit players, leaving many others unprepared to perform at their best. This creates a situation that is both dangerous for the future and can cause issues within the current team. This approach is common among many coaches and often leads to their downfall.

All teams face issues, problems, and drama, though good teams may experience less of it. The more unbiased training all players receive, the better equipped they are to perform at their best during critical moments or important tournaments.

6. Not learning with an open mind

Coaches want their players to be coachable, but often set a poor example of what that looks like. All team members need to be coachable, including the coach. Being too arrogant with limited knowledge can lead to self-destruction.

They might think they’re smarter than their athletes, but that doesn’t mean they’re doing things the right way or are where they need to be. The best leaders are lifelong learners. Paying attention to and learning from others’ good and bad decisions helps them grow. Listening to their players can provide insights they might otherwise miss. A humble mindset is imperative for learning.

7. Misunderstanding the situation’s needs

Coaches are hired for a reason, but that doesn’t mean they have all the answers. They should be astute, good listeners, and understand the situation, environment, players, and people. Just because they were successful elsewhere doesn’t mean they fully understand the current work situation. Preconceived notions can lead nowhere. Adapting to the situation and needs without manipulating players, coaches, or management is the mark of a thoroughbred professional.

One of the biggest mistakes in a new workplace is assuming that what worked elsewhere will always work again. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. What they think they know about a team or its athletes may be completely inaccurate. They may need to adjust their strategies and plans as new information comes to light.

8. Currying favour

Building relationships with key people, not just in the coaching profession but within the ecosystem, is important for growth. However, building relationships with no strings attached and adding value to others without expecting something in return is a noble ideal, more common in stories than in reality.

Once the team dynamics among decision-makers and influencers are understood, the coin can be moved surreptitiously to curry favour and become a key figure within the team. This can trigger a chain reaction that ultimately affects the team’s performance in the long run, leading to a serious appetite for destruction.

9. Worrying about the next job

The best time is where they’re currently coaching. This doesn’t mean they won’t progress in their profession, but they must remember that their current job is their most important responsibility for future opportunities.

Sure, they’d love to make more money, earn a promotion, or coach in a better situation or team, but when they focus on those things, they miss out on much of what their current job offers. The tendency to short-change their athletes and give less than their best might creep in.

The best way to prepare for a future job is to excel in the current one by making their athletes and fellow coaches better. When they genuinely add value to those around them, they create the best prospects for future opportunities.

10. Not learning from others’ mistakes

The late American humorist Sam Levenson said, “Learn from the mistakes of others. Life is too short to make them all yourself.” Even the best coaches make mistakes, but if they approach a new job with their eyes wide open, mouths shut when required, and are well-prepared, they’ll have a better chance to succeed.