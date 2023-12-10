IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

With the ODI World Cup final loss still hurting, discussions about whether India mirrored South Africa in crunch tournament situations were widespread at chai thelas, WhatsApp groups, and Twitter spaces. Also in focus was the potential continuity of the coaching staff.

All of this barely lasted a week. Even before India’s coaching staff received an extension, attention shifted to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi (homecoming), transferring from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

READ | Is big money ruining sport?

The ‘trade’ of an existing IPL captain after the retentions were declared was sure to generate a lot of discussion. While there were comparisons to Ravindra Jadeja’s similar situation in 2010, it’s important not to directly equate the two.

In the IPL’s nascent stage, Jadeja negotiating with multiple teams simultaneously was not allowed. Back then, it was bizarre to see a young talent like him being handed a suspension while the franchise that indulged in horse-trading was let go scot-free.

By 2023, the rules of the IPL — just like its stature — have undergone significant changes, allowing this outlandish trade of a retained player, especially a captain, between the retention deadline and the auction.

How times have changed: In the IPL’s nascent stage, Jadeja negotiating with multiple teams simultaneously was not allowed. Back then, it was bizarre to see a young talent like Jadeja being handed a suspension but the franchise that indulged in horse-trading was let away scot-free. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Despite the retention deadline, the IPL allows an extended trading window until seven days before the auction. What purpose does it serve?

The term ‘retention deadline’ itself makes no sense in such cases. Perhaps the IPL authorities should consider more prudent terms like ‘release deadline’.

After all, only released players head to the auction after such a deadline. The retained players can still be traded until December 12. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that a former IPL captain will be traded to a former IPL champion, thus altering the purse dynamics.

Purse and slots per team Chennai Super Kings ₹31.40 crore 6 (3 overseas) Delhi Capitals ₹28.95 crore 9 (4 overseas) Gujarat Titans ₹38.15 crore 8 (2 overseas) Kolkata Knight Riders ₹32.70 crore 12 (4 overseas) Lucknow Super Giants ₹13.15 crore 6 (2 overseas) Mumbai Indians ₹17.75 crore 8 (4 overseas) Punjab Kings ₹29.10 crore 8 (2 overseas) Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹23.25 crore 6 (3overseas) Rajasthan Royals ₹14.50 crore 8 (3 overseas) Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹34 crore 6 (3)

The IPL has come a long way, no doubt. Over the last few years, the IPL authorities (read BCCI) have taken immense pride in stressing how the T20 league has surpassed — or matched — the financial appeal and coverage of events like the NFL, NBA, and top European football leagues. Perhaps it’s time for them to learn fair trade practices from older franchise-based leagues.

With an impending overhaul for all 10 franchises next year, perhaps it’s time for the IPL to discard the auction and adopt a transfer window and player draft.

The Player Auction is supposed to ensure competitive team compositions and an equal purse for all teams.

That the auction purse is notional and the franchises have officially been provisioned to exceed their available purse has been underlined over the last few years.

When the whole purpose of the auction is defeated, perhaps it’s high time to move on and explore the draft system.

Starc reality: Mitchell Starc (in pic, left) and Travis Head are likely to set the auction enclosure rolling in Dubai on December 19. Starc last featured in IPL 2015, withdrawing after a lucrative 2018 bid. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

For now, the IPL Player Auction remains. In the days leading up to the December 19 auction, all of us are going to come up with wish lists and do some serious number crunching.

Questions do linger about whether Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel (right) will fetch amounts close to their previous bids of ₹10.75 crore before they were released by KKR and RCB, respectively.

Others will be curious about who will be the highest-paid uncapped domestic cricketer.

Expect the 2024 Player Auction to be overshadowed by the seven wonders of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad.

Mitchell Starc and Travis Head, especially, are likely to set the auction enclosure rolling in Dubai on December 19.

Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015, withdrawing after a lucrative 2018 bid.

Head has been without a taker since his forgettable two-year stint with RCB ended in 2017.

Having played a significant role in Australia’s World Cup victory, Head and Starc might command bids close to ₹15 crore. After all, four franchises currently have purses exceeding ₹30 crore (as of the time of writing this).

Another World Cup star from across the Tasmanian sea, Rachin Ravindra, is poised to start a bidding war for his acquisition. Having played it smart by opting for a base price of ₹50 lakh, the southpaw from New Zealand could end up being one of the wealthiest cricketers on December 19.