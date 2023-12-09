MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kashvee, Vrinda turn heads as uncapped Indians, Capitals get Sutherland for record bid

While some of the top international stars like Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin went unsold, Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the most expensive overseas player.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 22:49 IST , MUMBAI - 5 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh were two of the biggest names in the Women’s Premier League 2024 mini auction, who were signed by Gujarat Giants (right) and the UP Warriorz (left), respectively.
Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh were two of the biggest names in the Women’s Premier League 2024 mini auction, who were signed by Gujarat Giants (right) and the UP Warriorz (left), respectively. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh were two of the biggest names in the Women’s Premier League 2024 mini auction, who were signed by Gujarat Giants (right) and the UP Warriorz (left), respectively. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

For the five teams, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini auction was primarily focused on addressing gaps in their squads.

Nonetheless, on Saturday afternoon, the spotlight was claimed by two uncapped Indian youngsters, Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh, who garnered bids of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, from Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz, respectively.

“She (Kashvee) has the possibility of making it to the Indian team, and we are also looking forward to two more seasons and not just restricting to this season”Gujarat Giants’ mentor and former India captain Mithali Raj

While some of the top international stars like Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin went unsold, Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was the most expensive overseas player, attracting the joint-highest bid of the auction at Rs 2 crore.

The Capitals had a purse of Rs 2.25 crore coming into the auction and the franchise exhausted most of that money by acquiring Sutherland, who was earlier released by Gujarat Giants.

An intense bidding battle unfolded between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with the latter ultimately sealing the deal.

Capitals’ head coach Jonathan Batty said, “We obviously have a balanced squad anyway. If we were to improve one area, it would be our starting eleven, subject to the playing conditions. Annabel is a multi-skilled player – she could bat anywhere between No. 3 and No. 7. She bowls in all phases of the match and is a stand-out all-rounder. For us, she was going to be our No.1 pick from the start...”

The biggest story of the day, however, centred around Kashvee, a seam-bowling all-rounder who went unsold in the previous edition, making all heads turn. Having represented India A in the recently concluded T20 series against England A, Kashvee impressed with her bowling performances, delivering breakthroughs in crunch moments.

Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League.
Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped cricket in the Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Her 12 wickets at the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy last month earned her a spot in the India A team. Prior to that, she was a part of India’s triumphant Under-23 squad at the ACC Emerging tournament in Hong Kong.

Gujarat Giants’ mentor and former India captain Mithali Raj said, “She (Kashvee) has the possibility of making it to the Indian team, and we are also looking forward to two more seasons and not just restricting to this season. Otherwise, we would have gone for an experienced player.

“We don’t want to find ourselves in a position where we need to release an experienced player again next season. We need to have some players who are young but not very inexperienced.”

“They have performed well in the U-19 World Cup or for India A or in the domestic circuit, so they have some form along with experience. The roles might be a bit different in the WPL, but still, it’s important to get that sort of performance from them,’ she added.

Just like Kashvee, Vrinda from Bengaluru has also impressed national selectors and franchises. She received invitations for trials from all the franchises in August, and eventually, UP Warriorz got her on board. During the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initiated the bid, but Warriorz escalated the price.

In the tricky realm of franchise leagues, young players who secure big-money deals have often struggled. However, Mithali believes that it is the responsibility of the franchises to boost their confidence.

“I don’t think they would be carried away. In fact, there would be lot more pressure as they have gone for such a high price. They know the expectations of the franchise because of the price. That’s where the challenge is for the management to give them the confidence,” Mithali said.

“The uncapped players may not necessarily be your match-winners, but they play the important supporting role that is expected from them…”

During the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initiated the bid for Vrinda, but Warriorz escalated the price to secure her signature.
During the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initiated the bid for Vrinda, but Warriorz escalated the price to secure her signature. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
lightbox-info

During the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) initiated the bid for Vrinda, but Warriorz escalated the price to secure her signature. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Having left out half of its squad, Gujarat Giants had several gaps to fill. They managed to make some smart acquisitions, spending Rs 1 crore for Phoebe Litchfield, along with Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan, and Veda Krishnamurthy.

While Indian players dominated the proceedings, former West Indies captain Dottin and Australian all-rounder Kim Garth remained unsold. England’s Danni Wyatt (Warriorz) and Kate Cross (RCB) found takers, while South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.2 crore.

“The extra pace is something that we wanted. She is one of those players who brings a lot to the group. I’m really excited about having her on board,” Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards commented on the inclusion of Ismail.

Among capped Indians, the seasoned campaigner Ekta Bisht attracted the highest bid of Rs 60 lakh for RCB, while Devika Vaidya did not find any takers. Overall, the teams were happy with their picks, even though they did not have a clarity on the venue of the tournament.

Though Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the tournament will be held in ‘one state’, the franchises need to wait and watch before finalising their strategies for the tournament, which is expected to begin on February 22.

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

WPL Auction

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship: Defending Champion Sicoma beats Halkbank, sets up final against Minas
    Netra V
  2. Premier League: Man Utd slumps to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kashvee, Vrinda turn heads as uncapped Indians, Capitals get Sutherland for record bid
    Shayan Acharya
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham goal not enough as Real Madrid draws against Betis away from home
    AP
  5. Serie A: Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona, Inter hosts Udinese
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kashvee, Vrinda turn heads as uncapped Indians, Capitals get Sutherland for record bid
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND-W vs ENG-W: England clinches series after four-wicket win in second T20I
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. WPL 2024 will be held in one state: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Shayan Acharya
  4. WPL Auction 2024: Full Squads of all five teams ahead of Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Top five buys from Women’s Premier League auction - Sutherland to Kashvee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship: Defending Champion Sicoma beats Halkbank, sets up final against Minas
    Netra V
  2. Premier League: Man Utd slumps to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kashvee, Vrinda turn heads as uncapped Indians, Capitals get Sutherland for record bid
    Shayan Acharya
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham goal not enough as Real Madrid draws against Betis away from home
    AP
  5. Serie A: Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona, Inter hosts Udinese
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment