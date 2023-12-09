WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR

Australian Annabel Sutherland was sold to Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs. 2 CR during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2024 held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The all-rounder was released by Gujarat Giants ahead of the auction after being bought for a price of Rs. 70 lakh during the 2023 auction.

The 22-year-old has played 22 T20Is for Australia picking up 10 wickets in 19 innings at an economy of 7.68. She has also scored 97 runs in 10 innings with a highest score of 22 not out.