Live

LIVE WPL Auction 2024 Updates: 165 players to go under hammer as teams look to complete squad; When, where to watch Women’s Premier League auction?

WPL Auction LIVE: Follow all the live updates and action from the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction, happening in Mumbai on Saturday.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 14:03 IST

Team Sportstar
WPL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction happening in Mumbai on Saturday.

  • December 09, 2023 14:03
    Full purse remaining

    Delhi Capitals

    Purse remaining: Rs. 2.25 crores | Available slots: 3

    Gujarat Giants

    Purse remaining: Rs. 5.95 crores | Available slots: 10

    Mumbai Indians

    Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Purse remaining: Rs. 3.35 crores | Available slots: 7

    UP Warriorz

    Purse remaining: Rs. 4 crores | Available slots: 5

  • December 09, 2023 13:58
    Retained Players ahead of WPL 2024

    Delhi Capitals

    Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

    Gujarat Giants

    Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

    Mumbai Indians

    Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

    Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

    UP Warriorz

    Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

  • December 09, 2023 13:38
    WPL Auction in numbers

    EPaper-Delhi_09-12-2023_GREC4DOC5.1.png

    Credit: The Hindu

  • December 09, 2023 13:28
    Preview

    Smart buys will be the name of the game at WPL Auction 2024

    With 103 Indian players - most of them uncapped - and 61 overseas players - of which 15 are from associate nations - in the mix, it won’t be easy for the franchises to make up their minds.

  • December 09, 2023 13:09
    Live Streaming Info

    Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction going to be held?

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai. 

    When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be held?

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held on December 9.

    When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 start?

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 will start at 3 PM IST. 

    Where to watch the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2024 auction on TV?

    The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Sports18 network.

    Where to live stream the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction online?

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be streaming live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

  • December 09, 2023 13:02
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Updates of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction happening in Mumbai on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfurls. 

