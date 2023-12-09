- December 09, 2023 14:03Full purse remaining
Delhi Capitals
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.25 crores | Available slots: 3
Gujarat Giants
Purse remaining: Rs. 5.95 crores | Available slots: 10
Mumbai Indians
Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse remaining: Rs. 3.35 crores | Available slots: 7
UP Warriorz
Purse remaining: Rs. 4 crores | Available slots: 5
- December 09, 2023 13:58Retained Players ahead of WPL 2024
Delhi Capitals
Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
Mumbai Indians
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*
- December 09, 2023 13:38WPL Auction in numbers
- December 09, 2023 13:09Live Streaming Info
Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction going to be held?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai.
When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be held?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held on December 9.
When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 start?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 will start at 3 PM IST.
Where to watch the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2024 auction on TV?
The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Sports18 network.
Where to live stream the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction online?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be streaming live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
- December 09, 2023 13:02Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Updates of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction happening in Mumbai on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action as it unfurls.
