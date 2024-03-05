Mandhana, Deepti, Jemimah and Shreyanka among 16 Indians drafted in The Hundred Women’s Competition draft

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil are among the Indians in The Hundred Women’s 2024 drafts set to take place on March 20, 2024.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight teams based in England and Wales. 15 Indian women have registered themselves for the draft.

Overall, 127 international cricketers and 122 domestic players have registered their names and each team has to pick a squad of a minimum of 13 players.

Mandhana, played for the Southern Brave last season whereas Jemimah was part of the Northern Superchargers. Both Deepti and Richa Ghosh were playing for London Spirit last year.

Mandhana, Rodrigues, Deepti, Shreyanka, Richa and Renuka have a reserve price in the drafts. On the other hand, Kiran Navgire, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Meghana Sabbineni and Yastika Bhatia have no reserve prices.

This will be the Fourth edition of the The Hundred Women’s competition which is set to begin on July 23, 2024, and the first game will be between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix.