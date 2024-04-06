Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 runs off 72 deliveries, his eighth hundred in the Indian Premier League, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Saturday.
Kohli’s ton which came off 67 deliveries was the joint-slowest century in the competition. Manish Pandey is the joint-holder for the unceremonious record, with his hundred for RCB in 2009 against the Deccan Chargers. Pandey was the first Indian to hit a hundred in the IPL.
“The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it’s flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch. One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I knew I couldn’t get over aggressive and had to keep the bowlers guessing,” Kohli told the broadcaster after his knock.
Sachin Tendulkar, Jos Buttler, David Warner are the next on the list with centuries in 66 deliveries.
SLOWEST HUNDREDS IN IPL
- 67 - Manish Pandey (RCB) vs Deccan Chargers in 2009
- 67 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs RR in 2024
- 66 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) vs KTK in 2011
- 66 - David Warner (DC) vs KKR in 2010
- 66 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs MI, Mumbai in 2022
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 25/1 (4); Samson, Buttler at crease after Jaiswal falls cheaply
- Brighton vs Arsenal, LIVE Score, Premier League 2023-24: Gunners faces crucial challenge in title race
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores joint-slowest century in Indian Premier League history
- NorthEast United FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters, Highlights, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC keeps playoffs hopes alive after goals from Nestor,Jithin
- Mohammedan SC beats Shillong Lajong to win maiden I-League title, joins Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal in ISL
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE