Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 runs off 72 deliveries, his eighth hundred in the Indian Premier League, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli’s ton which came off 67 deliveries was the joint-slowest century in the competition. Manish Pandey is the joint-holder for the unceremonious record, with his hundred for RCB in 2009 against the Deccan Chargers. Pandey was the first Indian to hit a hundred in the IPL.

“The wicket looks quite different from the outside. It feels like it’s flat, but the ball is holding up in the pitch. One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I knew I couldn’t get over aggressive and had to keep the bowlers guessing,” Kohli told the broadcaster after his knock.

Sachin Tendulkar, Jos Buttler, David Warner are the next on the list with centuries in 66 deliveries.

SLOWEST HUNDREDS IN IPL