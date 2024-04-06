  • 67 - Manish Pandey (RCB) vs Deccan Chargers in 2009
  • 67 - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs RR in 2024
  • 66 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) vs KTK in 2011
  • 66 - David Warner (DC) vs KKR in 2010
  • 66 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs MI, Mumbai in 2022