WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru

The Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) kicked off in style with a dazzling opening ceremony featuring Bollywood stars at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Shahid Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aryan, and Varun Dhawan added glamour to the event, but Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival truly lit up the atmosphere.

The stadium echoed with cheers of “SRK... SRK” as Shah Rukh took centre stage, treating his fans to a captivating performance of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Each step he took ignited the crowd’s enthusiasm, creating an unforgettable evening.

Star-studded: Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Varun Dhawan ahead of the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

As the spectacle concluded, Shah Rukh, in his iconic pose, opened his arms wide, standing alongside all five team captains, marking the perfect end to the grand event.

Women bikers

When the Women’s Premier League shifted from Mumbai to Bengaluru for its second season, there were doubts about attendance for women’s games.

However, the local crowd, mainly loyal supporters of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), not only filled the stadium but also generated significant excitement.

She for Society, an innovative NGO represented by an all-women bikers’ group from Bengaluru, showed up in large numbers. They organised a rally and escorted the RCB team bus from the hotel to the stadium, giving the team a grand entrance.

The DRS rule

In the WPL 2024 season opener, the Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling victory against the Delhi Capitals. Notably, the league opted for an older Decision Review System (DRS) distinct from international matches.

A winning start: Mumbai Indians celebrates after winning the opening match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The tournament retains the traditional stumping appeal rules, considering caught behind when appealing for a stumping. This contrasts with the international standard, which abandoned this practice in December 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) implemented a crucial change in playing conditions to prevent misuse of the DRS. Now, umpires only review side-on replays for stumping, excluding potential caught-behind situations.

Considering that BCCI’s domestic season began before the ICC rule update in September, the question arises if the Indian Premier League’s 17th season, starting on March 22, will incorporate these international changes.

Flashing stumps

Taking inspiration from the Electra Stumps in the Women’s Big Bash League, where stumps lit up instead of bails, the BCCI has introduced LED wickets, known as Zing Cricket Wickets, for the second season.

Innovation: Developed by Zing International, an Australian company, these LED wickets replace the traditional LED bails for the WPL 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Developed by Zing International, an Australian company, these LED wickets replace the traditional LED bails. The system involves lights flashing only when both ends of the bail lose contact with the stumps, ensuring clarity in dismissal decisions. Approved by the ICC in 2013, this technology has been utilised in international cricket.

The introduction of flashing Zing stumps aims to enhance accuracy compared to standard bails, which could sometimes stay in place due to their weight, even on contact with the ball.