ISL Diary: The shock and celebration — Kerala Blasters’ turnaround against FC Goa

After watching his team pull off one of its greatest comebacks in the Indian Super League — where it was down 0-2 at half-time against FC Goa and then went on to win 4-2 — Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic (left) said his boys needed such a shock to get back on track after three straight losses.

“Nobody expected that. I think the Blasters have never come back with such a result after being down 0-2 at half time,” said the Serb.

“Maybe we needed that kind of shock or maybe that kind of team talk again at half-time knowing that if we respond correctly in the beginning of the second half we could get back on track. And that actually happened. I’m so glad for them, so proud.”

“But we must stay humble because we are still nowhere, we are in no man’s land. We must not think we are great...we still have six big games, six big steps to respond and fight for every minute, for every point.”

Changing team dynamics

Vukomanovic explained how difficult it was especially when the team lost a key player like Adrian Luna.

“When you are missing some foreign players and when they are key players, like our captain Luna, the complete team dynamics change. Because all the other players are dependent on the leader. Then, as a coach you have to change the approach, your strategy of the game, how you want to play, then you have to change the mindset of the players.

Ivan Vukomanovic, head coach of Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“Then, we also had moments when (forward Kwame) Peprah not being in shape, then he kept that positive momentum, contributing to the team, assisting and when you lose him (with injury), again the team dynamics change.”

Dimi, the punisher

The coach was all praise for the Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos (left, in yellow) whose two goals changed the match against Goa sharply around.

ICYMI: Just when the fans had almost given up on their beloved team, the Kerala Blasters came alive and pulled off a stunning 4-2 victory over FC Goa.#ISL | #KBFCFCG | ✍️ @StanByMe28https://t.co/fzbFSSjjKl — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 26, 2024

“Dimi is absolutely a scoring machine, he is a guy who can punish you quickly from a half position, from a half moment. He scored goals from situations where nobody expected,” said Vukomanovic.

“Of course, we are happy because the boys got that positive feeling back. For Dimi it’s absolutely important because it is pure instinct. Dimi, if you see him in training, if he doesn’t score he is angry and that’s a great value of a striker; it means that he cares.”

Stan Rayan

A treat for the fans

The Marina Arena has been a happy hunting ground for Chennaiyin FC, especially against its neighbour, Kerala Blasters FC. Owen Coyle’s side is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run against KBFC at home.

Heading to victory: Chennaiyin FC put up a superb performance against Kerala Blasters to gain three crucial points. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

“We have to show that we are at our best at home,” Coyle had said before the derby clash. Equally prepared for the task at hand were the Supermachans. They stood toe-to-toe and matched the energy levels generated by the famed travelling Manjappada fans, which added to the spectacle brilliantly.

“Great three points, fully deserved it, and absolutely brilliant from us. As I spoke about in the build-up, the fans were outstanding. Kerala came up with huge supporters as well, as they always do. Our fans were also outstanding, first person to last. They got behind the team, particularly when we were down to ten men and Kerala brought about the pressure,” a happy CFC gaffer said after the match.

Sankar Narayanan EH

More stories from this issue