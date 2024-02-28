Karnam Malleswari: I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face

She is a two-time World Champion and has won countless other medals in national and international competitions. But Karnam Malleswari will be forever remembered for the bronze she won in the 69kg weightlifting at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, which made her the first Indian woman to medal at the biggest sporting event in the world.

Following her path, six Indian women have brought home an Olympic medal. But as the saying goes, the first step is often the most significant one.

“It is a great feeling [to be the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal]. I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that women athletes face,” said Malleswari, after she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

“I started my weightlifting journey when I was 12. There was a weightlifting gym near my home in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, where girls used to train. Inspired by them, I also tried out the sport. I never imagined I would reach where I am today. It all started just as fun. But with time, as my performance improved, my interest grew and so did my focus,” reminisced Malleswari.

Malleswari credited her husband Rajesh Tyagi and her mother as the “two pillars” who helped her climb the pedestals of weightlifting.

India’s Karnam Malleswari, who won the bronze medal in the women’s 69 kg division weightlifting event at the Sydney Olympics 2000, is greeted by her mother on arrival from Australia. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

“Before my marriage, it was my mother who supported me. And after marriage, my husband took over that role. He helped me through all the obstacles I faced in my career.

“What is truly great about his support is that he was a national-level weightlifter. But he understood that I had more potential and talent. So, he compromised his career and told me that he would take care of everything so that I can go onto the next level and achieve my dreams,” said Malleswari.

One of the six Indian women to follow Malleswari’s footsteps to Olympic glory was Mirabai Chanu, who, in 2021, did one better than her predecessor by winning silver in the 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Games.

Mirabai added a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but has since been held back by a spate of injuries. Malleswari, though, has faith that the Manipuri weightlifter will bounce back in time for the Paris Games.

“Back injury is very common in weightlifting. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, I too suffered a similar injury, which eventually ended my career. The good thing [for Mirabai] is that, unlike in our time, there are a lot of facilities available.”

“The Sports Ministry is supporting her, and she is getting good treatment and training from top-class facilities abroad. I have total belief that she will recover in time for the Paris Olympics and bring home another medal,” added Malleswari.

Mirabai’s performance, though, has papered over a rather lacklustre spell for Indian weightlifting, with only three athletes qualifying for the Hangzhou Asian Games in the sport. Malleswari is pinning her hopes on the next generation to change the script.

“Among those three who went for the Asian Games, we had high hopes for Mirabai. Unfortunately, she couldn’t deliver. There seems to be a shortage of good weightlifters in our country. Hopefully, in the next four or five years, the next generation will take over,” she pointed out.

The 48-year-old Malleswari is also doing her bit to prop up the sport, through her academy in Yamunanagar, Haryana, which currently trains 55 young weightlifters.

“It [her academy] is a fully residential facility, where everything from training, diet, education and coaching is free. 35 of those students are supported by the SBI Foundation, while the other 20 are backed by the KM Foundation. I hope in the coming days, a lot more corporates come forward with their CSR backing so that we can develop weightlifting in our country.

I can feel a growing sense of interest in the sport. All the talent in my academy have come from the grassroots level and a lot of them have already won medals at the national and international level. I believe that by 2036, one of my academy products will bring home an Olympic medal,” said Malleswari, with pride and a dash of optimism.

Karnam Malleswari receives the Sportstar Aces Lifetime Achievement Award from N Murali, Director, The Hindu Group. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Another crisis plaguing Indian weightlifting has been the rise in doping cases. As per the National Anti-Doping Agency’s annual report for 2022-23, 22 positive cases were reported in weightlifting in the country, the second-most after athletics.

Malleswari was quick to spell out the perils of doping. “Ultimately, nothing good will come out of doping. However, younger athletes often get misguided and then shift to the path of doping. What they don’t realise is the consequences of engaging in doping.”

“All I have to say to such athletes is — don’t fall for doping. If you don’t work hard with full focus and dedication during your training period, no medicine will ever help you in your performance. Results will only come if you practice wholeheartedly,” she added.

The biggest highlight in the world of weightlifting in 2023 was the return of North Korea to the global fold, after a self-imposed break following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its weightlifters dominated the 2023 Asian Games, breaking six world records in the process. It only got better at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship, where the North Koreans entered 11 athletes and won 11 golds.

But North Korean weightlifters will sit out of the Paris Olympics, due to their nation’s non-compliance with global doping regulations. Malleswari though has no sympathy for them.

“It is unfair to other athletes if you allow doped players to take part in competitions. If any country brings doped athletes to an event, it is an injustice as they will eventually lose the medal and those who deserve to win the medal will be heartbroken.

But, as a competitor, I strongly believe that it doesn’t matter what country or athlete turns up. If your preparation is perfect, nobody can stop you,” she added.

