MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Off-side: Walking the tightrope of sports journalism

For many of us, sports has never been only about the wins and losses but the connections and memories we forge.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta
My happiest sporting memory will always be M. S. Dhoni’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, watched with my Dadu (grandfather), the most emotional and vocal sports fan I have ever known.
My happiest sporting memory will always be M. S. Dhoni’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, watched with my  Dadu (grandfather), the most emotional and vocal sports fan I have ever known. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

My happiest sporting memory will always be M. S. Dhoni’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, watched with my  Dadu (grandfather), the most emotional and vocal sports fan I have ever known. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

We are all bundles of biases wrapped up in human flesh — childhood memories, schoolyard alliances, family loyalties, college dalliances — they all dance around in our subconscious, pulling the strings of our supposedly rational minds. Even we sports journalists, with our ideals of impartiality, are not immune to the siren call of whims and predispositions. We are not emotionless automatons devoid of any personal history or passion. For many of us, sports has never been only about the wins and losses but the connections and memories we forge.

An “all-time favourite” team or player, basking in the glow of our undying adoration, can lose it all in the blink of an eye, relegated to the sidelines as we are suddenly immune to the charms of their title-winning run. Their once lofty position usurped by a newcomer or simply lost in the shuffle of life’s chaotic choices.

FROM THE MAGAZINE | Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand - Double(s) delight for Indian badminton

For us, it is a precarious tightrope walk to maintain impartiality while hobnobbing with celebrities and wrestling with our deep-seated prejudices and loyalties to clubs and nations.

The press box of the Salt Lake Stadium when Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lock horns becomes a battleground of divergent opinions, and the wafer-thin veneer of impartiality is soon tossed aside like the used wrapper of the famous Kolkata  Kati roll.

For the large contingent of travelling Argentine journalists, the pleasure of witnessing Lionel Messi lift the World Cup in Qatar was cathartic, as most wept in joy, forgetful of the professional decorum and deadlines that threatened to eat into the euphoria of a lifetime.

“It’s impossible not to feel the vibes, the energy of a collective force made from the beating hearts of thousands of Argentinians who can’t hide their emotions. Women, men, and kids of all ages are crying. How not to? They cry here in Qatar; they cry in Argentina as they take the streets. We all cry together on  WhatsApp, FaceTime, Instagram, or  Messenger. Argentina are world champions,” celebrated Argentine football columnist Martin Mazur wrote for the  International Sports Press Association a day after the final.

The legendary Argentine woman football writer Marcela Mora Y Araujo bid us goodbye a day after the semifinal on December 13 to be with family and friends in Buenos Aires for the all-important final, just as she had done ahead of the 2014 Maracana clash.

The love of sport is about such emotional ties that go beyond the game, the emotive responses that are triggered by events on the pitch. For everyone in India, memories of the 1983 World Cup win are about where we were that year. And it is the same for 2007, 2011, or when Neeraj Chopra finally got us a track-and-field gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Neeraj’s gold was celebrated in an office full of excited, teary-eyed, and shouting journalists — the young, the old, and the cynical. But my happiest sporting memory will always be M. S. Dhoni’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, watched with my  Dadu (grandfather), the most emotional and vocal sports fan I have ever known.

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan /

East Bengal /

Lionel Messi /

Neeraj Chopra /

Tokyo Olympics /

M.S. Dhoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How to watch Formula One in India? F1 returns outside the ambit of F1 TV
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juve’s Pogba banned for four years for doping - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Off-side: Walking the tightrope of sports journalism
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  5. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Columns

  1. Off-side: Walking the tightrope of sports journalism
    Ayon Sengupta
  2. Is it over for 50 overs?
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Statsman: Kohli becomes first batter to 3000 T20 runs at single venue, Jaiswal joins elite list with maiden IPL century
    Mohandas Menon
  4. Abhinav Bindra: Finding common ground through sport is the ultimate goal
    Abhinav Bindra
  5. Last Word: Dick Fosbury, an innovator who changed high jump forever
    Suresh Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How to watch Formula One in India? F1 returns outside the ambit of F1 TV
    Team Sportstar
  2. Juve’s Pogba banned for four years for doping - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Off-side: Walking the tightrope of sports journalism
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  5. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment