Statsman: Kohli becomes first batter to 3000 T20 runs at single venue, Jaiswal joins elite list with maiden IPL century

From Kohli’s record T20 run-tally at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to Jaiswal’s 124 at the age of 21 years and 123 days in a losing cause, here are some fascinating numbers from IPL 2023.

Mohandas Menon
10 May, 2023 15:16 IST
Virat Kohli achieved a unique milestone in Bengaluru while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a memorable hundred at the Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli achieved a unique milestone in Bengaluru while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a memorable hundred at the Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

9. The number of batters with the distinction of registering four or more consecutive fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Devon Conway of CSK became the latest to do so in the match against KKR in Kolkata on April 23. His four consecutive scores were 50, 83, 77 not out and 56. The IPL record is five in five by three players — Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and David Warner. However, Conway failed to extend this sequence and equal the record when he was dismissed for eight in the next match in Jaipur on April 27. He then made a career­-best unbeaten 92 against PBKS in Chennai on April 30 to register his fifth 50+ score in his last six innings. Conway emulated Faf du Plessis, the only other CSK player to make four fifties in a row in the IPL.

Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores in consecutive innings in IPL cricket

50sBatterForNORunsHSAve. 100s50sFromTo
5Virender SehwagDC135387*88.250521 Apr 201201 May 2012
5Jos ButtlerRR238995*129.670502 May 201813 May 2018
5 David WarnerSRH129570*73.750508 Apr 201923 April 2019
4Virat KohliRCB2351113175.502214 May 201622 May 2016
4Kane WilliamsonSRH127183*90.330407 May 201817 May 2018
4Shikhar DhawanDC3333106*333.002211 Oct 202020 Oct 2020
4Faf du PlessisCSK125195*83.670421 Apr 202101 May 2021
4Ishan KishanMI226984134.500405 Oct 202102 Apr 2022
4Devon ConwayCSK12668388.670412 Apr 202323 Apr 2023

3015. The number of T20 runs accumulated by Virat Kohli at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During his knock of 54 for RCB against KKR on 26 April, he became the first batter in T20 cricket history to aggregate 3000-­plus T20 runs at a single venue. 

Most T20 runs made at a venue/ground by a batter

RunsVenue (Stadium)BatterMtsInnsAve. 10050HS
3015Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy)Virat Kohli959238.68323113
2989Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)Mushfiqur Rahim12912133.9601898*
2813Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)Mahmudullah13713028.700870*
2749Nottingham (Trent Bridge)Alex Hales909033.52222101*
2706Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)Tamim Iqbal949331.10219141*

02. The number of occasions an IPL side has used nine bowlers (highest ever) in its innings. Lucknow recently used as many in its match against Punjab in Mohali on 28 April. Incidentally, in the same game, Punjab used seven bowlers, which meant that 16 bowlers were utilised, which is again a record, equalling the tally of the Bengaluru match of May, 2016.

Nine bowlers used in an innings by an IPL side

Used byAgainst (total)VenueDateResultBest bowling
RCBGL (104 in 18.4)Bengaluru14 May 2016Won4/11 (3 ov) by Chris Jordan
LSGPBKS (201 in 19.5)Mohali28 Apr 2023Won 4/37 (3.5 ov) by Yash Thakur

03. The number of occasions an IPL side has been dismissed after making a total of 200-­plus. PBKS was all out for 201 in 19.5 overs of the second innings in Mohali against LSG on 28 April 2023.

Highest all-out totals in IPL

TotalOvByAgst VenueDateResultBatting
21019.4KKRRRMumbaiBS18 Apr 2022Lost2nd
20219.1KKRCSKMumbaiWS21 Apr 2021Lost2nd
20119.5PBKSLSGMohali28 Apr 2023Lost2nd
18820.0MIPBKSMumbaiWS21 May 2008Lost2nd
18520.0RRPBKSDubai21 Sep 2021Won1st
18220.0PBKSMIMohali25 Apr 2008Won1st

04. The number of batters who have registered an IPL century below the age of 22. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal, during his 124 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, became the latest to join this exclusive list. The previous youngest RR batter to register an IPL century was Ajinkya Rahane at 23y-­314d during his unbeaten 103 against RCB in Bengaluru on 15 April 2012.

Youngest batter to register a maiden IPL century

AgeBatterScoreFor OppVenueDateResultBat#
19y-253dManish Pandey114*RCBDChrCenturion21 May 2009Won2
20y-218dRishabh Pant128*DCSRHDelhi10 May 2018Lost4
20y-289dDevdutt Padikkal101*RCBRRMumbaiWS22 Apr 2021Won2
21y-123dYashasvi Jaiswal124RRMIMumbaiWS30 Apr 2023Lost1

05. The number of players who have the distinction of making a fifty and claiming a four­-wicket haul in the same IPL match. Yuvraj Singh had achieved this feat on two separate occasions (both in a losing cause). Aussie Mitchell Marsh, playing for Delhi Capitals against Hyderabad on 29 April, in Delhi, claimed four for 27 and then scored a 63 to become the latest player to join this elite list. However, his side lost the game. 

All-rounder’s double in an IPL match (fifty-plus score and a four-wicket haul in same match)

RunsWktsPlayerForOppVenueDateResult
754/29Paul Valthaty+PBKSDChrHyderabad16 Apr 2011Won
66*4/29Yuvraj Singh+PWIDCMumbaiDYP17 Apr 2011Lost
644/44Kieron PollardMIRRMumbaiWS11 Apr 2012Won
834/35Yuvraj Singh+RCBRRBengaluru11 May 2014Lost
544/17J.P. DuminyDCSRHVisakhapatnam18 Apr 2015Won
634/27Mitchell MarshDCSRHHyderabad29 Apr 2023Lost

+ indicates this was also the highest score and best bowling performance of the match.

** Yuvraj Singh for PWI and J.P. Duminy for DC were captaining their sides.

124. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s score in a losing cause for RR against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, which is now the second-­highest by any batter in a losing cause in IPL history — just four short of Rishabh Pant’s effort of 128 not out for Delhi in 2018.

Highest IPL scores in a losing cause

RunsBatterFor OppVenueDateBat#
128*Rishabh PantDCSRHDelhi10 May 20184
124Yashasvi JaiswalRRMIMumbaiWS30 Apr 20231
119Sanju SamsonRRPBKSMumbaiWS12 Apr 20213
117*Andrew SymondsDChrRRHyderabad24 Apr 20084
115*Wriddhiman SahaPBKSKKRBengaluru1 Jun 20144

* Saha’s unbeaten 115 came in the 2014 IPL final

* Jaiswal’s 124 is now the joint-highest score by a RR batter in the IPL. His opening partner Jos Buttler had also registered an identical score for RR against SRH in Delhi on 2 May 2021.

(All records are correct and updated until 5 May 2023)

