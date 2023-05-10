Statsman: Kohli becomes first batter to 3000 T20 runs at single venue, Jaiswal joins elite list with maiden IPL century

9. The number of batters with the distinction of registering four or more consecutive fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Devon Conway of CSK became the latest to do so in the match against KKR in Kolkata on April 23. His four consecutive scores were 50, 83, 77 not out and 56. The IPL record is five in five by three players — Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and David Warner. However, Conway failed to extend this sequence and equal the record when he was dismissed for eight in the next match in Jaipur on April 27. He then made a career-best unbeaten 92 against PBKS in Chennai on April 30 to register his fifth 50+ score in his last six innings. Conway emulated Faf du Plessis, the only other CSK player to make four fifties in a row in the IPL.
Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores in consecutive innings in IPL cricket
|50s
|Batter
|For
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave.
|100s
|50s
|From
|To
|5
|Virender Sehwag
|DC
|1
|353
|87*
|88.25
|0
|5
|21 Apr 2012
|01 May 2012
|5
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|2
|389
|95*
|129.67
|0
|5
|02 May 2018
|13 May 2018
|5
|David Warner
|SRH
|1
|295
|70*
|73.75
|0
|5
|08 Apr 2019
|23 April 2019
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|2
|351
|113
|175.50
|2
|2
|14 May 2016
|22 May 2016
|4
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|1
|271
|83*
|90.33
|0
|4
|07 May 2018
|17 May 2018
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|3
|333
|106*
|333.00
|2
|2
|11 Oct 2020
|20 Oct 2020
|4
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|1
|251
|95*
|83.67
|0
|4
|21 Apr 2021
|01 May 2021
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|2
|269
|84
|134.50
|0
|4
|05 Oct 2021
|02 Apr 2022
|4
|Devon Conway
|CSK
|1
|266
|83
|88.67
|0
|4
|12 Apr 2023
|23 Apr 2023
3015. The number of T20 runs accumulated by Virat Kohli at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During his knock of 54 for RCB against KKR on 26 April, he became the first batter in T20 cricket history to aggregate 3000-plus T20 runs at a single venue.
Most T20 runs made at a venue/ground by a batter
|Runs
|Venue (Stadium)
|Batter
|Mts
|Inns
|Ave.
|100
|50
|HS
|3015
|Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy)
|Virat Kohli
|95
|92
|38.68
|3
|23
|113
|2989
|Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|129
|121
|33.96
|0
|18
|98*
|2813
|Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)
|Mahmudullah
|137
|130
|28.70
|0
|8
|70*
|2749
|Nottingham (Trent Bridge)
|Alex Hales
|90
|90
|33.52
|2
|22
|101*
|2706
|Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla)
|Tamim Iqbal
|94
|93
|31.10
|2
|19
|141*
02. The number of occasions an IPL side has used nine bowlers (highest ever) in its innings. Lucknow recently used as many in its match against Punjab in Mohali on 28 April. Incidentally, in the same game, Punjab used seven bowlers, which meant that 16 bowlers were utilised, which is again a record, equalling the tally of the Bengaluru match of May, 2016.
Nine bowlers used in an innings by an IPL side
|Used by
|Against (total)
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|Best bowling
|RCB
|GL (104 in 18.4)
|Bengaluru
|14 May 2016
|Won
|4/11 (3 ov) by Chris Jordan
|LSG
|PBKS (201 in 19.5)
|Mohali
|28 Apr 2023
|Won
|4/37 (3.5 ov) by Yash Thakur
03. The number of occasions an IPL side has been dismissed after making a total of 200-plus. PBKS was all out for 201 in 19.5 overs of the second innings in Mohali against LSG on 28 April 2023.
Highest all-out totals in IPL
|Total
|Ov
|By
|Agst
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|Batting
|210
|19.4
|KKR
|RR
|MumbaiBS
|18 Apr 2022
|Lost
|2nd
|202
|19.1
|KKR
|CSK
|MumbaiWS
|21 Apr 2021
|Lost
|2nd
|201
|19.5
|PBKS
|LSG
|Mohali
|28 Apr 2023
|Lost
|2nd
|188
|20.0
|MI
|PBKS
|MumbaiWS
|21 May 2008
|Lost
|2nd
|185
|20.0
|RR
|PBKS
|Dubai
|21 Sep 2021
|Won
|1st
|182
|20.0
|PBKS
|MI
|Mohali
|25 Apr 2008
|Won
|1st
04. The number of batters who have registered an IPL century below the age of 22. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal, during his 124 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, became the latest to join this exclusive list. The previous youngest RR batter to register an IPL century was Ajinkya Rahane at 23y-314d during his unbeaten 103 against RCB in Bengaluru on 15 April 2012.
Youngest batter to register a maiden IPL century
|Age
|Batter
|Score
|For
|Opp
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|Bat#
|19y-253d
|Manish Pandey
|114*
|RCB
|DChr
|Centurion
|21 May 2009
|Won
|2
|20y-218d
|Rishabh Pant
|128*
|DC
|SRH
|Delhi
|10 May 2018
|Lost
|4
|20y-289d
|Devdutt Padikkal
|101*
|RCB
|RR
|MumbaiWS
|22 Apr 2021
|Won
|2
|21y-123d
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|124
|RR
|MI
|MumbaiWS
|30 Apr 2023
|Lost
|1
05. The number of players who have the distinction of making a fifty and claiming a four-wicket haul in the same IPL match. Yuvraj Singh had achieved this feat on two separate occasions (both in a losing cause). Aussie Mitchell Marsh, playing for Delhi Capitals against Hyderabad on 29 April, in Delhi, claimed four for 27 and then scored a 63 to become the latest player to join this elite list. However, his side lost the game.
All-rounder’s double in an IPL match (fifty-plus score and a four-wicket haul in same match)
|Runs
|Wkts
|Player
|For
|Opp
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|75
|4/29
|Paul Valthaty+
|PBKS
|DChr
|Hyderabad
|16 Apr 2011
|Won
|66*
|4/29
|Yuvraj Singh+
|PWI
|DC
|MumbaiDYP
|17 Apr 2011
|Lost
|64
|4/44
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|RR
|MumbaiWS
|11 Apr 2012
|Won
|83
|4/35
|Yuvraj Singh+
|RCB
|RR
|Bengaluru
|11 May 2014
|Lost
|54
|4/17
|J.P. Duminy
|DC
|SRH
|Visakhapatnam
|18 Apr 2015
|Won
|63
|4/27
|Mitchell Marsh
|DC
|SRH
|Hyderabad
|29 Apr 2023
|Lost
+ indicates this was also the highest score and best bowling performance of the match.
** Yuvraj Singh for PWI and J.P. Duminy for DC were captaining their sides.
124. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s score in a losing cause for RR against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, which is now the second-highest by any batter in a losing cause in IPL history — just four short of Rishabh Pant’s effort of 128 not out for Delhi in 2018.
Highest IPL scores in a losing cause
|Runs
|Batter
|For
|Opp
|Venue
|Date
|Bat#
|128*
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|SRH
|Delhi
|10 May 2018
|4
|124
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|MI
|MumbaiWS
|30 Apr 2023
|1
|119
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|PBKS
|MumbaiWS
|12 Apr 2021
|3
|117*
|Andrew Symonds
|DChr
|RR
|Hyderabad
|24 Apr 2008
|4
|115*
|Wriddhiman Saha
|PBKS
|KKR
|Bengaluru
|1 Jun 2014
|4
* Saha’s unbeaten 115 came in the 2014 IPL final
* Jaiswal’s 124 is now the joint-highest score by a RR batter in the IPL. His opening partner Jos Buttler had also registered an identical score for RR against SRH in Delhi on 2 May 2021.
(All records are correct and updated until 5 May 2023)