Statsman: Kohli becomes first batter to 3000 T20 runs at single venue, Jaiswal joins elite list with maiden IPL century

9. The number of batters with the distinction of registering four or more consecutive fifty-plus scores in the IPL. Devon Conway of CSK became the latest to do so in the match against KKR in Kolkata on April 23. His four consecutive scores were 50, 83, 77 not out and 56. The IPL record is five in five by three players — Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler and David Warner. However, Conway failed to extend this sequence and equal the record when he was dismissed for eight in the next match in Jaipur on April 27. He then made a career­-best unbeaten 92 against PBKS in Chennai on April 30 to register his fifth 50+ score in his last six innings. Conway emulated Faf du Plessis, the only other CSK player to make four fifties in a row in the IPL.

Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores in consecutive innings in IPL cricket

50s Batter For NO Runs HS Ave. 100s 50s From To 5 Virender Sehwag DC 1 353 87* 88.25 0 5 21 Apr 2012 01 May 2012 5 Jos Buttler RR 2 389 95* 129.67 0 5 02 May 2018 13 May 2018 5 David Warner SRH 1 295 70* 73.75 0 5 08 Apr 2019 23 April 2019 4 Virat Kohli RCB 2 351 113 175.50 2 2 14 May 2016 22 May 2016 4 Kane Williamson SRH 1 271 83* 90.33 0 4 07 May 2018 17 May 2018 4 Shikhar Dhawan DC 3 333 106* 333.00 2 2 11 Oct 2020 20 Oct 2020 4 Faf du Plessis CSK 1 251 95* 83.67 0 4 21 Apr 2021 01 May 2021 4 Ishan Kishan MI 2 269 84 134.50 0 4 05 Oct 2021 02 Apr 2022 4 Devon Conway CSK 1 266 83 88.67 0 4 12 Apr 2023 23 Apr 2023

3015. The number of T20 runs accumulated by Virat Kohli at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During his knock of 54 for RCB against KKR on 26 April, he became the first batter in T20 cricket history to aggregate 3000-­plus T20 runs at a single venue.

Most T20 runs made at a venue/ground by a batter

Runs Venue (Stadium) Batter Mts Inns Ave. 100 50 HS 3015 Bengaluru (M. Chinnaswamy) Virat Kohli 95 92 38.68 3 23 113 2989 Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla) Mushfiqur Rahim 129 121 33.96 0 18 98* 2813 Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla) Mahmudullah 137 130 28.70 0 8 70* 2749 Nottingham (Trent Bridge) Alex Hales 90 90 33.52 2 22 101* 2706 Mirpur (Sher-e-Bangla) Tamim Iqbal 94 93 31.10 2 19 141*

02. The number of occasions an IPL side has used nine bowlers (highest ever) in its innings. Lucknow recently used as many in its match against Punjab in Mohali on 28 April. Incidentally, in the same game, Punjab used seven bowlers, which meant that 16 bowlers were utilised, which is again a record, equalling the tally of the Bengaluru match of May, 2016.

Nine bowlers used in an innings by an IPL side

Used by Against (total) Venue Date Result Best bowling RCB GL (104 in 18.4) Bengaluru 14 May 2016 Won 4/11 (3 ov) by Chris Jordan LSG PBKS (201 in 19.5) Mohali 28 Apr 2023 Won 4/37 (3.5 ov) by Yash Thakur

03. The number of occasions an IPL side has been dismissed after making a total of 200-­plus. PBKS was all out for 201 in 19.5 overs of the second innings in Mohali against LSG on 28 April 2023.

Highest all-out totals in IPL

Total Ov By Agst Venue Date Result Batting 210 19.4 KKR RR MumbaiBS 18 Apr 2022 Lost 2nd 202 19.1 KKR CSK MumbaiWS 21 Apr 2021 Lost 2nd 201 19.5 PBKS LSG Mohali 28 Apr 2023 Lost 2nd 188 20.0 MI PBKS MumbaiWS 21 May 2008 Lost 2nd 185 20.0 RR PBKS Dubai 21 Sep 2021 Won 1st 182 20.0 PBKS MI Mohali 25 Apr 2008 Won 1st

04. The number of batters who have registered an IPL century below the age of 22. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal, during his 124 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, became the latest to join this exclusive list. The previous youngest RR batter to register an IPL century was Ajinkya Rahane at 23y-­314d during his unbeaten 103 against RCB in Bengaluru on 15 April 2012.

Youngest batter to register a maiden IPL century

Age Batter Score For Opp Venue Date Result Bat# 19y-253d Manish Pandey 114* RCB DChr Centurion 21 May 2009 Won 2 20y-218d Rishabh Pant 128* DC SRH Delhi 10 May 2018 Lost 4 20y-289d Devdutt Padikkal 101* RCB RR MumbaiWS 22 Apr 2021 Won 2 21y-123d Yashasvi Jaiswal 124 RR MI MumbaiWS 30 Apr 2023 Lost 1

05. The number of players who have the distinction of making a fifty and claiming a four­-wicket haul in the same IPL match. Yuvraj Singh had achieved this feat on two separate occasions (both in a losing cause). Aussie Mitchell Marsh, playing for Delhi Capitals against Hyderabad on 29 April, in Delhi, claimed four for 27 and then scored a 63 to become the latest player to join this elite list. However, his side lost the game.

All-rounder’s double in an IPL match (fifty-plus score and a four-wicket haul in same match)

Runs Wkts Player For Opp Venue Date Result 75 4/29 Paul Valthaty+ PBKS DChr Hyderabad 16 Apr 2011 Won 66* 4/29 Yuvraj Singh+ PWI DC MumbaiDYP 17 Apr 2011 Lost 64 4/44 Kieron Pollard MI RR MumbaiWS 11 Apr 2012 Won 83 4/35 Yuvraj Singh+ RCB RR Bengaluru 11 May 2014 Lost 54 4/17 J.P. Duminy DC SRH Visakhapatnam 18 Apr 2015 Won 63 4/27 Mitchell Marsh DC SRH Hyderabad 29 Apr 2023 Lost

+ indicates this was also the highest score and best bowling performance of the match.

** Yuvraj Singh for PWI and J.P. Duminy for DC were captaining their sides.

124. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s score in a losing cause for RR against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on 30 April, which is now the second-­highest by any batter in a losing cause in IPL history — just four short of Rishabh Pant’s effort of 128 not out for Delhi in 2018.

Highest IPL scores in a losing cause

Runs Batter For Opp Venue Date Bat# 128* Rishabh Pant DC SRH Delhi 10 May 2018 4 124 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR MI MumbaiWS 30 Apr 2023 1 119 Sanju Samson RR PBKS MumbaiWS 12 Apr 2021 3 117* Andrew Symonds DChr RR Hyderabad 24 Apr 2008 4 115* Wriddhiman Saha PBKS KKR Bengaluru 1 Jun 2014 4

* Saha’s unbeaten 115 came in the 2014 IPL final

* Jaiswal’s 124 is now the joint-highest score by a RR batter in the IPL. His opening partner Jos Buttler had also registered an identical score for RR against SRH in Delhi on 2 May 2021.

(All records are correct and updated until 5 May 2023)