WPL 2024: RCB, Smriti Mandhana look to shake off poor 2023 season, eye turnaround in campaign opener vs UP Warriorz

Mandhana, alongside the seasoned duo of Devine and Perry, will be determined to put her tough 2023 campaign behind her.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 14:25 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Smriti Mandhana only managed 149 runs in eight matches with an average of 18.62 in WPL 2023.
Smriti Mandhana only managed 149 runs in eight matches with an average of 18.62 in WPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL
Smriti Mandhana only managed 149 runs in eight matches with an average of 18.62 in WPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Following a disappointing finish, second from the bottom, last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be eager to kick off the Women’s Premier League 2024 positively as it takes on UP Warriorz at its home ground in Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Mandhana, alongside the seasoned duo of Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry, will be determined to put her tough 2023 campaign behind her, where she only managed 149 runs in eight matches with an average of 18.62.

ALSO READ | Smriti in confident space with her cricket and leadership: RCB coach Luke Williams

Devine, who was RCB’s top scorer with 266 runs, will team up with Mandhana for an effective left-right opening combination.

The spotlight will be on local talent Shubha Satheesh, who recently debuted for the Indian Test team, and Sabbhineni Meghana in the top order. While Meghana hasn’t played any matches since her stint in the WPL last year, Shubha, known for her solid cricketing shots, could play a stabilizing role in the line-up.

Perry might drop down from her usual position at No. 3 to strengthen the lower order, supported by finishers Richa Ghosh and Disha Kasat. The bowling attack will be led by Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur, and Kate Cross, with Shraddha Pokharkar stepping in as a replacement for the injured Kanika Ahuja.

Under the guidance of new coach Luke Willams, who has a successful track record in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) with Adelaide Strikers, RCB holds the advantage, especially with the support of the home crowd.

ALSO READ | Sajana smashes last-ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals

On the other side, UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, brings a strong cricketing acumen and an aggressive game plan. Healy’s leadership and batting skills will boost the confidence of the visitor.

Warriorz have the choice of picking between Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu to pair up with Healy, depending on whether they include Grace Harris in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Shweta Sehrawat and Kiran Navgire will be tasked with strengthening the middle-order. 

Newcomer Vrinda Dinesh (Rs. 1.3 crore), known for her powerful hitting, will look to capitalise on the short square boundaries and be flexible in the line-up.

On the bowling front, Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked T20I bowler, will lead Warriorz’ attack, alongside Deepti Sharma. How they fare on a pitch that traditionally favours pace over spin will be interesting to watch.

