Premier League: Guardiola backs Haaland after Keane criticism

Haaland, who scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season, had little impact in City's 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday and Keane said the 23-year-old's general play was well below Premier League level.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 11:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Guardiola said he did not agree with Keane's remarks on Haaland (pic), who is the league's top-scorer with 18.
Guardiola said he did not agree with Keane’s remarks on Haaland (pic), who is the league’s top-scorer with 18. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Guardiola said he did not agree with Keane’s remarks on Haaland (pic), who is the league’s top-scorer with 18. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world and defended the Norwegian’s performances following criticism from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

Haaland, who scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season, had little impact in City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday and Keane said the 23-year-old’s general play was well below Premier League level.

“His general play is so poor, and not just today. I think he has to improve that, he’s almost like a League Two player,” Keane said on Sky Sports after Sunday’s game.

ALSO READ | Man United’s Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries

Guardiola said he did not agree with Keane’s remarks on Haaland, who is the league’s top-scorer with 18.

“He (Haaland) is the best striker in the world and helped us to win (the treble) last season, and the reason why we don’t create many chances is not because of Erling,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We played an exceptional game against Arsenal. I reviewed it – we just missed more people in the final third maybe. For the quality and different skills we have, Haaland is exceptional.”

City, who are third and trail leader Liverpool by three points, face Aston Villa later on Wednesday.

