LSG squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Lucknow Super Giants.
LSG players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6.40 crore)
LSG purse remaining: Rs. 6.75 crore
LSG total player slots available: 5
LSG total overseas player slots available: 2
LSG RETAINED PLAYERS AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (from RR), Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham.
