Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Delhi Capitals.
DC players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Harry Brook (Rs. 4 crore)
DC purse remaining: Rs. 24.95 crore
DC total player slots available: 8
DC total overseas player slots available: 3
DC PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.
