MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of players bought by Delhi Capitals on December 19 in Dubai and the full squad.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 13:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals.
FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Delhi Capitals.

DC players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Harry Brook (Rs. 4 crore)

DC purse remaining: Rs. 24.95 crore

DC total player slots available: 8

DC total overseas player slots available: 3

DC PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 Auction /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH buys Travis Head for 6.80 crore, Steve Smith unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH gets Travis Head for 6.80 Cr; RR buys Rovman Powell for 7.40 Cr; Brook goes to DC for 4 Cr; Steve Smith unsold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH buys Travis Head for 6.80 crore, Steve Smith unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: SRH gets Travis Head for 6.80 Cr; RR buys Rovman Powell for 7.40 Cr; Brook goes to DC for 4 Cr; Steve Smith unsold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment