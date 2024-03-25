IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, Playoffs dates, fixtures list, venues, timings in IST

The BCCI announced the schedule for the remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, March 25, 2024.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
The competition is set to resume with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 8.
The Board also announced the venues for the playoff fixtures. While the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 24 and 26, respectively, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.
The IPL bandwagon will also move to two new cities with Punjab Kings playing two matches at the picturesque Dharamsala ground while Rajasthan Royals will travel to Guwahati for two home games.
IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE
|Match No.
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|22.
|CSK vs KKR
|April 8
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|23.
|PBKS vs SRH
|April 9
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|24.
|RR vs GT
|April 10
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|25.
|MI vs RCB
|April 11
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|26.
|LSG vs DC
|April 12
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|27.
|PBKS vs RR
|April 13
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|28.
|KKR vs LSG
|April 14
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|29.
|MI vs CSK
|April 14
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|30.
|RCB vs SRH
|April 15
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|31.
|GT vs DC
|April 16
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|32.
|KKR vs RR
|April 17
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|33.
|PBKS vs MI
|April 18
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|34.
|LSG vs CSK
|April 19
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|35.
|DC vs SRH
|April 20
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|36.
|KKR vs RCB
|April 21
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|37.
|PBKS vs GT
|April 21
|Mohali
|7:30 PM
|38.
|RR vs MI
|April 22
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|39.
|CSK vs LSG
|April 23
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|40.
|DC vs GT
|April 24
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|41.
|SRH vs RCB
|April 25
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|42.
|KKR vs PBKS
|April 26
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|43.
|DC vs MI
|April 27
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|44.
|LSG vs RR
|April 27
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|45.
|GT vs RCB
|April 28
|Ahmedabad
|3:30PM
|46.
|CSK vs SRH
|April 28
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|47.
|KKR vs DC
|April 29
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|48.
|LSG vs MI
|April 30
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|49.
|CSK vs PBKS
|May 1
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|50.
|SRH vs RR
|May 2
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|51.
|MI vs KKR
|May 3
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|52.
|RCB vs GT
|May 4
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|53.
|PBKS vs CSK
|May 5
|Dharamsala
|3:30 PM
|54.
|LSG vs KKR
|May 5
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|55.
|MI vs SRH
|May 6
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|56.
|DC vs RR
|May 7
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|57.
|SRH vs LSG
|May 8
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|58.
|PBKS vs RCB
|May 9
|Dharamasala
|7:30 PM
|59.
|GT vs CSK
|May 10
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|60.
|KKR vs MI
|May 11
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|61.
|CSK vs RR
|May 12
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|62.
|RCB vs DC
|May 12
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|63.
|GT vs KKR
|May 13
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|64.
|DC VS LSG
|May 14
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|65.
|RR vs PBKS
|May 15
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|66.
|SRH vs GT
|May 16
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|67.
|MI vs LSG
|May 17
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|68.
|RCB vs CSK
|May 18
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|69.
|SRH vs PBKS
|May 19
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|70.
|RR vs KKR
|May 19
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|71.
|Qualifier 1
|May 21
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|72.
|Eliminator
|May 22
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|73.
|Qualifier 2
|May 24
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|74.
|Final
|May 26
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
