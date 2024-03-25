MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, Playoffs dates, fixtures list, venues, timings in IST

IPL 2024: Here is the full schedule for the Indian Premier League 2024 season. The Playoffs will start on May 21 while the final will be played in Chennai on May 26.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 17:32 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
IPL trophy on display before the 2024 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
infoIcon

The BCCI announced the schedule for the remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

The competition is set to resume with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on April 8.

The Board also announced the venues for the playoff fixtures. While the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 24 and 26, respectively, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.

The IPL bandwagon will also move to two new cities with Punjab Kings playing two matches at the picturesque Dharamsala ground while Rajasthan Royals will travel to Guwahati for two home games.

IPL 2024 FULL SCHEDULE

Match No. Fixture Date Venue Time (IST)
22. CSK vs KKR April 8 Chennai 7:30 PM
23. PBKS vs SRH April 9 Mohali 7:30 PM
24. RR vs GT April 10 Jaipur 7:30 PM
25. MI vs RCB April 11 Mumbai 7:30 PM
26. LSG vs DC April 12 Lucknow 7:30 PM
27. PBKS vs RR April 13 Mohali 7:30 PM
28. KKR vs LSG April 14 Kolkata 3:30 PM
29. MI vs CSK April 14 Mumbai 7:30 PM
30. RCB vs SRH April 15 Bengaluru 7:30 PM
31. GT vs DC April 16 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
32. KKR vs RR April 17 Kolkata 7:30 PM
33. PBKS vs MI April 18 Mohali 7:30 PM
34. LSG vs CSK April 19 Lucknow 7:30 PM
35. DC vs SRH April 20 Delhi 7:30 PM
36. KKR vs RCB April 21 Kolkata 3:30 PM
37. PBKS vs GT April 21 Mohali 7:30 PM
38. RR vs MI April 22 Jaipur 7:30 PM
39. CSK vs LSG April 23 Chennai 7:30 PM
40. DC vs GT April 24 Delhi 7:30 PM
41. SRH vs RCB April 25 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
42. KKR vs PBKS April 26 Kolkata 7:30 PM
43. DC vs MI April 27 Delhi 3:30 PM
44. LSG vs RR April 27 Lucknow 7:30 PM
45. GT vs RCB April 28 Ahmedabad 3:30PM
46. CSK vs SRH April 28 Chennai 7:30 PM
47. KKR vs DC April 29 Kolkata 7:30 PM
48. LSG vs MI April 30 Lucknow 7:30 PM
49. CSK vs PBKS May 1 Chennai 7:30 PM
50. SRH vs RR May 2 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
51. MI vs KKR May 3 Mumbai 7:30 PM
52. RCB vs GT May 4 Bengaluru 7:30 PM
53. PBKS vs CSK May 5 Dharamsala 3:30 PM
54. LSG vs KKR May 5 Lucknow 7:30 PM
55. MI vs SRH May 6 Mumbai 7:30 PM
56. DC vs RR May 7 Delhi 7:30 PM
57. SRH vs LSG May 8 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
58. PBKS vs RCB May 9 Dharamasala 7:30 PM
59. GT vs CSK May 10 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
60. KKR vs MI May 11 Kolkata 7:30 PM
61. CSK vs RR May 12 Chennai 3:30 PM
62. RCB vs DC May 12 Bengaluru 7:30 PM
63. GT vs KKR May 13 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
64. DC VS LSG May 14 Delhi 7:30 PM
65. RR vs PBKS May 15 Guwahati 7:30 PM
66. SRH vs GT May 16 Hyderabad 7:30 PM
67. MI vs LSG May 17 Mumbai 7:30 PM
68. RCB vs CSK May 18 Bengaluru 7:30 PM
69. SRH vs PBKS May 19 Hyderabad 3:30 PM
70. RR vs KKR May 19 Guwahati 7:30 PM
71. Qualifier 1 May 21 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
72. Eliminator May 22 Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
73. Qualifier 2 May 24 Chennai 7:30 PM
74. Final May 26 Chennai 7:30 PM

