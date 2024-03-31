- March 31, 2024 14:08GT vs SRH head-to-head record
Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1
Last result: GT beat SRH by 34 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)
- March 31, 2024 14:02A battle of contrasting styles
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle-order is packed with power-hitters, as we witnessed in a record-breaking run-fest against Mumbai Indians. The team has the highest run rate from overs 7 to 16 in IPL 2024, scoring at 10.05 runs an over. Contrastingly, Gujarat Titans’ accumulator-heavy line-up only manages to go at 8.15 runs an over. This is where the contest could be decided today.
- March 31, 2024 13:58Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.
- March 31, 2024 13:58Gujarat Titans Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.
Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.
- March 31, 2024 13:51PREVIEW
With a win and a loss each, there is little to separate Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Yet, it is the latter that will take to the field with more confidence when they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
GT, after opening with a nervous six-run win over Mumbai Indians, suffered a 63-run drubbing at Chennai Super Kings’ hands that sent its net run-rate south. SRH, following the narrow four-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, raked up IPL’s highest-ever total (277) before going on to beat MI by 31 runs.
The contrast is especially stark in the way the teams have batted. GT has found middle-overs acceleration tough, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller unable to bat with freedom. Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade will be welcomed back into the squad, but to fit him in, the think-tank will have much tinkering to do.
For SRH on the other hand, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Aiden Markram have been at their marauding best, helping their side breach the 200-run mark twice in succession.
Bowling is an area where both GT and SRH have to improve. A better performance will be expected from the seasoned Umesh Yadav, whom GT is banking on in the absence of Mohammed Shami but has gone for more than 10-an-over. SRH, meanwhile, will look to not concede in excess of 200 again.
This being an afternoon tie, dew will have negligible effect. But the sweltering summer heat will test endurance levels, with temperatures expected to hover around 40°C around start-time.
- March 31, 2024 11:51THE SQUADS
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
