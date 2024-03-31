PREVIEW

With a win and a loss each, there is little to separate Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Yet, it is the latter that will take to the field with more confidence when they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

GT, after opening with a nervous six-run win over Mumbai Indians, suffered a 63-run drubbing at Chennai Super Kings’ hands that sent its net run-rate south. SRH, following the narrow four-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, raked up IPL’s highest-ever total (277) before going on to beat MI by 31 runs.

The contrast is especially stark in the way the teams have batted. GT has found middle-overs acceleration tough, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller unable to bat with freedom. Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade will be welcomed back into the squad, but to fit him in, the think-tank will have much tinkering to do.

For SRH on the other hand, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Aiden Markram have been at their marauding best, helping their side breach the 200-run mark twice in succession.

Bowling is an area where both GT and SRH have to improve. A better performance will be expected from the seasoned Umesh Yadav, whom GT is banking on in the absence of Mohammed Shami but has gone for more than 10-an-over. SRH, meanwhile, will look to not concede in excess of 200 again.

This being an afternoon tie, dew will have negligible effect. But the sweltering summer heat will test endurance levels, with temperatures expected to hover around 40°C around start-time.