RR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Rajasthan Royals.
RR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore)
RR purse remaining: Rs. 7.1 crore
RR total player slots available: 7
RR total overseas player slots available: 2
RR PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).
