IPL 2025 retentions: Six players Gujarat Titans could retain ahead of mega auction

The Indian Premier League announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year. Here are the possible players Gujarat Titans could retain.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 21:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

ALSO READ | IPL player retentions: Six players CSK could retain ahead of 2025 mega auction

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will Gujarat Titans retain ahead of the mega auction?

GT’S POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION  
Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia.

Even though Gujarat Titans finished eighth on the points table in IPL 2024, the franchise has shown consistency by winning the title in 2022 and finishing runner-up in the subsequent season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. With the team showing faith in Shubman Gill for the leadership role this season, the franchise is likely to retain the stylish opening batter. Sai Sudharsan, who was GT’s highest run-scorer this season, is also likely to retain his spot in the squad due to his ability to lend stability to a slightly wobbly top-order.

David Miller and all-rounder Rashid Khan are match-winners that every T20 team in the world would want on its roster and GT wouldn’t want to part ways with them too easily either. Rahul Tewatia, whose blistering cameos down the order have scripted some memorable come-from-behind wins for Gujarat, could be retained as an uncapped player in the sixth slot.

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s career has been hit by injuries of late, but the value he brings to the team with his ability to bowl across different phases of the innings is indisputable. His retention will likely hinge on his recovery and rehab.

