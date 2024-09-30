MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025 Retentions: Six players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of mega auction

Mumbai Indians would want to retain its star-studded Indian core, which includes skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 14:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. There is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

Each team can retain a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players.

Who will MI retain ahead of the mega auction?

MI’S POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION  
Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj*.

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians endured a difficult IPL 2024 season as it ended up at the bottom of the points table, with just four wins from 14 games. However, it would want to retain its star-studded Indian core, which includes skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and one of the world’s best fast-bowlers Jasprit Bumrah.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was the most expensive player at the last mega-auction in 2022, could also be on Mumbai’s wishlist. MI could also be tempted to retain up-and-coming pacer Anshul Kamboj as an uncapped player.

