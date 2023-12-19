KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: KS Bharat (Rs. 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore)

KKR purse remaining: Rs. 6.95 crore

KKR total player slots available: 9

KKR total overseas player slots available: 3