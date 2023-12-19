The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Kolkata Knight Riders.
KKR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: KS Bharat (Rs. 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore)
KKR purse remaining: Rs. 6.95 crore
KKR total player slots available: 9
KKR total overseas player slots available: 3
KKR PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Latest on Sportstar
- Pat Cummins is second-most expensive player in IPL history, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
- IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes the most expensive player ever
- Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore
- KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
- IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Starc most expensive signing for Rs. 24.75 Cr to KKR; RCB signs Joseph for Rs 11.50 Cr; Cummins to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE