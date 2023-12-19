CSK squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Chennai Super Kings.

CSK players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore)

CSK purse remaining: Rs. 11.60 crore

CSK total player slots available: 3

CSK total overseas player slots available: 1