MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

CSK squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of players bought by Chennai Super Kings on December 19 in Dubai and the full squad.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 14:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Chennai Super Kings.

CSK players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore)

CSK purse remaining: Rs. 11.60 crore

CSK total player slots available: 3

CSK total overseas player slots available: 1

CSK PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL 2024 Auction /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins most expensive player, goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr; PBKS signs Harshal Patel for Rs. 11.75 Cr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Super Kings signs Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH gets Cummins, Head and Hasaranga
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Chennai Super Kings signs Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab Kings squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: PBKS full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive player in IPL history, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins most expensive player, goes to SRH for Rs 20.50 Cr; PBKS signs Harshal Patel for Rs. 11.75 Cr
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai Super Kings signs Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Which players are in first and second sets of auction today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; SRH gets Cummins, Head and Hasaranga
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment