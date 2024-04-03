MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims

Textor, whose Eagle Football runs top-flight Brazilian club Botafogo, has accused defending champion Palmeiras of being the beneficiary of a match-fixing scheme.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 10:34 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian club Palmeiras filed a complaint against John Textor.
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian club Palmeiras filed a complaint against John Textor. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian club Palmeiras filed a complaint against John Textor. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian club Palmeiras filed a complaint against John Textor at the country’s top sports court on Tuesday after the American executive made allegations of match-fixing.

Textor, whose Eagle Football runs top-flight Brazilian club Botafogo, has accused defending champion Palmeiras of being the beneficiary of a match-fixing scheme.

Palmeiras said in a statement that it filed a complaint because of Textor’s comments this week claiming that nine players of Fortaleza and Sao Paulo FC were suspicious underperformers in two Brazilian league matches against Palmeiras in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Both Fortaleza and Sao Paulo FC said Monday night they are considering legal action against Textor.

Botafogo last year squandered a 13-point lead to lose the national league title.

Textor said his claims are based on an artificial intelligence data-driven report he received, but he has refused to give more details about it. A message sent to Botafogo seeking comment from the club or Textor was not answered.

Palmeiras said it wants the American businessman to be fined and suspended. The Sao Paulo-based club added it will “not speak again about the bizarre attempt of the ludicrous soccer executive to justify their loss of the 2023 Brazilian championship.” Palmeiras won the 2023 title with 70 points, while Botafogo finished fifth with 64 points.

ALSO READ | Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final

“If the accusations are true, we must applaud him. If they are lies, he should be banned from soccer,” Sen. Jorge Kajuru said Tuesday.

Kajuru, a former sports journalist, also said he is upset by Textor’s refusal to present evidence, but he added that Brazil’s Congress should investigate the accusations.

Eagle Football also has stakes in Premier League club Crystal Palace and seven-time French champion Lyon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Palmeiras /

Brazil /

Botafogo /

Crystal Palace /

Lyon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024: The Indian challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
  5. Candidates 2024: Nakamura, Caruana, Nepomniachtchi pose stiff challenge to Indian contenders
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazilian clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims
    Reuters
  2. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  4. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  5. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half hattrick helps Al Nassr beat Abha 8-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian clubs protest against American executive over unproven match-fixing claims
    Reuters
  2. Candidates 2024: The Indian challenge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
  5. Candidates 2024: Nakamura, Caruana, Nepomniachtchi pose stiff challenge to Indian contenders
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment