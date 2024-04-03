MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg

The win edged Juventus closer to its 22nd final in the cup, which it has won a record 14 times.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 08:16 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Juventus earned a 2-0 advantage over Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday when forwards Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic both scored for Massimiliano Allegri’s side in the second half.

The win edged Juventus closer to its 22nd final in the cup, which it has won a record 14 times.

The return leg will be played in Rome on April 23.

Juventus could have opened the scoring early in the game when they were awarded a penalty for Matias Vecino’s foul on defender Andrea Cambiaso but the referee overturned his decision after a VAR check showed that the Juve right-back was offside.

Lazio, who lost striker Mattia Zaccagni through injury in the 14th minute, looked better in the opening half, pressing for chances while they held more possession.

But the visitors, who on Saturday edged Juve 1-0 at home in Serie A with a last-gasp goal, struggled for precision and Chiesa eventually gave Juventus the lead five minutes after the break.

The Italy striker profited from a neat vertical pass by Cambiaso to strike from the edge of the box low inside the right post.

The goal sparked Juventus into life and Vlahovic doubled their advantage in the 64th minute, netting into the bottom far corner.

Weston McKennie played Vlahovic in from the right flank with a first touch for the Serbian to break into the box and score his 10th goal across all competitions since the turn of the year.

“It was a really difficult period for all of us, we knew we had to be up to this game,” Vlahovic told Mediaset.

ALSO READ | Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final

“We played against a very strong team, with a strong coach. We gave everything and after the goal everything became easier.”

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 23 home games in the competition, a record streak for the Bianconeri in the tournament.

Their last home Coppa Italia defeat came in March 2015, a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina with a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Lazio, who have reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals for the first time since 2018-19, ended the game with no shots on target, suffering five consecutive defeats away from home in the competition for the first time.

Fiorentina host Atalanta in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Lazio /

Coppa Italia /

Dusan Vlahovic /

Federico Chiesa /

Massimiliano Allegri /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  2. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  2. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  3. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-half hattrick helps Al Nassr beat Abha 8-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Abha Highlights, Saudi Pro League: ABH 0-8 NAS; Hattrick and two assists for Ronaldo in the first half
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG coach Luis Enrique ‘very happy’ with Mbappe ahead of French Cup semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  2. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment