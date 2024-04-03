MagazineBuy Print

Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final

Published : Apr 03, 2024 08:07 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lyon’s French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring.
Lyon’s French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lyon’s French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

Striker Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals to help Lyon reach the French Cup final by defeating second-division Valenciennes 3-0 on Tuesday

Lyon, which dominated French soccer during the 2000s, will have a chance to win its first piece of silverware since 2012. The seven-time French champions will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Rennes in next month’s final.

Valenciennes had a goal disallowed in the first half following a VAR review and conceded just after the interval when Lacazette was awarded a penalty following contact with defender Joffrey Cuffaut in the box. Lacazette took the kick and fired a powerful shot under the crossbar to break the deadlock.

ALSO READ | Man United’s Varane says concussions have done lasting damage to body

The former Arsenal striker then scored his 16th goal in all competitions this season from Saïd Benrahma’s assist in the 57th minute with a low shot that wrong-footed the Valenciennes goalkeeper. Benrahma, playing on loan from West Ham, was involved in all three goals.

Gift Orban bagged Lyon’s third from close range with 15 minutes left.

After a catastrophic start to the season, Lyon has produced a remarkable turnaround under coach Pierre Sage.

