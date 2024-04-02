MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Man United’s Varane says concussions have done lasting damage to body

The Frenchman said he had suffered a concussion a few days before playing in France’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 19:51 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane of Manchester United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane of Manchester United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images


FILE PHOTO: Raphael Varane of Manchester United reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has said concussions have damaged his body as he stressed the importance of creating more awareness among players around the dangers of heading.

The Frenchman said he had suffered a concussion a few days before playing in France’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in the quarterfinal of the 2014 World Cup, as well at his former club Real Madrid when it lost to Manchester City in the last-16 second leg of the 2020 Champions League.

The 30-year-old retired from international football after a 10-year career with Les Bleus, during which he won the World Cup in 2018 and was a runner-up four years later.

“My seven-year-old son plays football and I advise him not to head the ball. For me, that’s essential,” Varane told French daily L’Equipe.

“Even if it doesn’t cause any immediate trauma, we know that in the long term, repeated shocks can have harmful effects.

“Personally, I don’t know if I’ll live to be 100, but I do know that I’ve damaged my body. The dangers of headers need to be taught on all amateur football pitches and to young people.”

Researchers have found evidence suggesting that repetitive heading of balls during a professional football career is associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life, according to a study commissioned by England’s Football Association (FA).

ALSO READ: Ajax Amsterdam suspends CEO amid share trading suspicions

The FA have trialled removing deliberate heading in matches across the Under-12 level, with other countries including Scotland banning heading on the days immediately before and after matches.

The International Football Association Board in March said additional permanent concussion substitutions will be enshrined in football’s laws but it remains an option which is up to organisers of individual competitions to implement.

“No matter how much the player says he wants to play, the medical staff have to veto it, because it puts players’ lives at risk,” Varane said.

“We also have to make the player understand that it’s not showing his strength to continue playing after a serious injury, but that the real strength lies in getting out, stopping playing and resting.

“This can be difficult for a top-level athlete to take on board.”

Varane added that he missed a few games for United this season due to symptoms of concussion.

