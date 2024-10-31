The Indian Premier League’s retention deadline closed on Thursday, with all 10 teams announcing their lists of retained and released players. Interestingly, 50% of the teams have decided to release their captains, with some big names on the move.

Notable releases include stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, setting the stage for a major reshuffle ahead of the mega auction later this year.

Here’s the full list of captains who have been retained or released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction: