IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained and released captains before auction

IPL 2025 retentions deadline: Notable releases include stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, setting the stage for a major reshuffle ahead of the mega auction later this year.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 17:39 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
The Indian Premier League’s retention deadline closed on Thursday, with all 10 teams announcing their lists of retained and released players
The Indian Premier League’s retention deadline closed on Thursday, with all 10 teams announcing their lists of retained and released players. Interestingly, 50% of the teams have decided to release their captains, with some big names on the move.

Notable releases include stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, setting the stage for a major reshuffle ahead of the mega auction later this year.

Here’s the full list of captains who have been retained or released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Retained
Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings
Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians
Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans
Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals
Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Released
KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants
Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders
Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings
Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
