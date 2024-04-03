Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move into the top four when they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United after Brennan Johnson’s early strike was cancelled out by Kurt Zouma’s header in their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs looked up for the battle from the start and went in front after five minutes through Johnson, who scored from close range when he connected with a low cross from Timo Werner following a slick counter-attack down the left.

West Ham were soon level with the ball going in off Kurt Zouma’s back a from a Jarrod Bowen corner in the 19th as the central defender rose amongst a crowd of players inside the six-yard box with the Spurs defence failing to snuff out the danger.

The hosts had a great chance to take the lead on the hour when Michail Antonio raced through having shrugged off Micky van de Ven but he shot tamely at goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The game became a stalemate with the draw leaving West Ham in seventh place in the standings.

Calvert-Lewin ends drought to earn point for Everton at Newcastle

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended a 23-game goal drought as he scored a late penalty on Tuesday to give struggling Everton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United, who will rue several missed opportunities in a match they largely dominated.

Everton were awarded the spot-kick when Ashley Young was hauled to the floor by Newcastle defender Paul Dummett, who had only just come onto the pitch, and Calvert-Lewin thrashed the ball into the net.

Alexander Isak had earlier scored for the fifth home game in a row for Newcastle after being played behind the Everton defence by Harvey Barnes, the Swede showing great composure to evade the challenges of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton, who are facing the potential of a second points deduction this season for a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules, stay in 16th place with 26 points from 30 games, four points above the relegation zone, while Newcastle are in eighth with 44 points from 30 games.

Forest edge away from drop zone with vital win against Fulham

Three first-half goals earned Nottingham Forest a vital 3-1 victory over Fulham in their battle to stay away from the Premier League relegation zone on Tuesday.

The hosts were irrepressible in the first period with Callum Hudson-Odoi opening the scoring after nine minutes and Chris Wood doubling Forest’s advantage in the 19th minute.

Stunned Fulham manager Marco Silva made a triple substitution but it got worse for the visitors before the interval as the outstanding Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-0 in stoppage time with a clinical finish.

Fulham reacted well in the second half and threw themselves a lifeline when Tosin Adarabioyo headed in from a corner.

Both sides hit the woodwork but despite a few jitters Forest held firm to move to 25 points, three ahead of Luton Town who occupy the last relegation place.

Burnley lose ground in relegation fight after 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley’s hopes of Premier League survival were dealt another blow despite a brilliant strike by Jacob Bruun Larsen as Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 over Fulham earlier in the evening means that they are in 17th place on 25 points, three ahead of Luton Town in 18th spot and six ahead of second-from-bottom Burnley, while Wolves are 10th on 42 points.

Burnley went ahead in the 37th minute through Bruun Larsen, who met a deep cross on the right from Dara O’Shea with a stunning volley with his instep that flew past the helpless Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

However, Wolves levelled in first-half stoppage time as Rayan Ait-Nouri was left completely unmarked in the box to send a powerful downward header from Pablo Sarabia’s free kick bouncing into the net to secure a point.