Manchester United’s John Murtough to step down as football director

Premier League club Manchester United said on Tuesday that John Murtough would step down as football director after nearly 11 years at the club.

“John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place,” Manchester United co-Chairman Joel Glazer said.

The announcement comes months after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at the Premier League club with his acquisition of a 25 per cent stake for 1.25 billion USD.

The American Glazer family retains a majority stake in the club.