Premier League club Manchester United said on Tuesday that John Murtough would step down as football director after nearly 11 years at the club.
“John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place,” Manchester United co-Chairman Joel Glazer said.
The announcement comes months after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at the Premier League club with his acquisition of a 25 per cent stake for 1.25 billion USD.
The American Glazer family retains a majority stake in the club.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain to face Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 warm-up
- Manchester United’s John Murtough to step down as football director
- PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike leaves Sunrisers five down
- ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clinches important points with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC
- PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who is Nitish Reddy, all-rounder who scored fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE