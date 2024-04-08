MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton docked 2 more points by Premier League over breaching financial rules

The punishment came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23

Published : Apr 08, 2024 18:56 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton reacts during the Premier League match against Newcastle United.
Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton reacts during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton reacts during the Premier League match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Everton was docked two more points on Monday for its latest breach of the Premier League’s financial rules, plunging the team back towards the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Everton had already received a six-point deduction — reduced from an initial 10 following an appeal — for the club’s overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

This latest punishment came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($132.5 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton had, in effect, already been punished for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, potentially explaining why its second points deduction was reduced.

The deduction means Everton drops below Brentford into 16th place on 27 points, only two points above Luton in 18th. Everton has played in England’s top division since 1954.

Related stories

Related Topics

Everton /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Brentford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton docked 2 more points by Premier League over breaching financial rules
    AP
  2. CSK vs KKR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the toss in Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings encounter?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Not Arsenal or Liverpool but Manchester City will win Premier League, suggests report
    Reuters
  4. Sumit Nagal stuns 35th ranked Matteo Arnaldi, becomes first ever Indian to win main draw match at Monte Carlo Masters
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Chennai aims to break losing streak, faces in-form Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Everton docked 2 more points by Premier League over breaching financial rules
    AP
  2. Not Arsenal or Liverpool but Manchester City will win Premier League, suggests report
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Spurs move into fourth with 3-1 win over Forest, Sheffield United grabs late draw against Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Klopp pleads patience from supporters after 2-2 draw at Man United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton docked 2 more points by Premier League over breaching financial rules
    AP
  2. CSK vs KKR Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the toss in Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings encounter?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Not Arsenal or Liverpool but Manchester City will win Premier League, suggests report
    Reuters
  4. Sumit Nagal stuns 35th ranked Matteo Arnaldi, becomes first ever Indian to win main draw match at Monte Carlo Masters
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Chennai aims to break losing streak, faces in-form Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment