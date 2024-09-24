MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Inter midfielder Barella out with thigh injury; will miss at least next two games

The 27-year-old Italy international, who has made 175 league appearances for Inter, has a strain in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the club said in a statement.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 18:55 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.
Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is out with a thigh injury, the Serie A side said on Tuesday and will miss at least the next two games for the Italian champion.

The 27-year-old Italy international, who has made 175 league appearances for Inter, has a strain in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Arsenal coach Arteta says skipper Odegaard still weeks away from returning to action

“His condition will be reassessed next week,” the statement added.

Inter, sixth in the standings with eight points from five matches, visits Udinese on Saturday before hosting Red Star Belgrade in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

