MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the Rest of India squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which will take on reigning Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1-5.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 18:13 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a diving catch during the first practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
India’s wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a diving catch during the first practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a diving catch during the first practice session ahead of the IDFC first Test match against Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal will be released from the Indian team for the Irani Cup if they are not selected in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Kanpur from September 27.

The BCCI announced on Tuesday that the Rest of India squad will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and will clash against reigning Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1-5.

“Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” said the BCCI statement on Tuesday.

Media reports also say that if Rishabh Pant suffers any niggle during the Test, KL Rahul can fill up for him.

ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy review: Dress rehearsal for Test hopefuls as India targets flexibility in roles, continuity in selections

As reported by PTI on Monday, prolific run-getter Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai domestically, too will play for his home side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, if he does not figure in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.

“Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” added the BCCI statement.

The Irani Cup match will see Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s return to first-class cricket for the first time after his surgery.

Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian will also feature for Mumbai.

Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won’t be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the T20I series starting October 6.

Rest of India squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (v-c), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.
* - subject to availability

with inputs from PTI

Related Topics

Sarfaraz Khan /

Dhruv Jurel /

Yash Dayal /

India /

Irani Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms
    Team Sportstar
  2. Packed calendar has overloaded top players, says Man United’s Ten Hag ahead of Europa League opener
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Inter midfielder Barella out with thigh injury; will miss at least next two games
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona boss Flick backs keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
  5. Sweden, Denmark announce joint bid for Women’s 2029 Euros
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: India-A coach Sunil Joshi heaps praises on Prasidh Krishna after stellar return from injury
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms
    Team Sportstar
  3. Irani Cup 2024: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D ends day 3 strong against India B as Bhui inches close to century
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rawat put India A in dominant position against India C ahead of final day
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms
    Team Sportstar
  2. Packed calendar has overloaded top players, says Man United’s Ten Hag ahead of Europa League opener
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Inter midfielder Barella out with thigh injury; will miss at least next two games
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona boss Flick backs keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
    Reuters
  5. Sweden, Denmark announce joint bid for Women’s 2029 Euros
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment