Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal will be released from the Indian team for the Irani Cup if they are not selected in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Kanpur from September 27.

The BCCI announced on Tuesday that the Rest of India squad will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and will clash against reigning Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1-5.

“Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” said the BCCI statement on Tuesday.

Media reports also say that if Rishabh Pant suffers any niggle during the Test, KL Rahul can fill up for him.

As reported by PTI on Monday, prolific run-getter Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai domestically, too will play for his home side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, if he does not figure in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.

“Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur,” added the BCCI statement.

The Irani Cup match will see Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s return to first-class cricket for the first time after his surgery.

Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian will also feature for Mumbai.

Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won’t be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the T20I series starting October 6.

Rest of India squad Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (v-c), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar. * - subject to availability

with inputs from PTI